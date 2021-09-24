Sept. 30 signals the conclusion of the 2021 landlock salmon and lake trout season.
For anglers who pursue these excellent game fish, the rush is one to log as many hours on the water as possible. April 1, 2022, seems a long time to wait before the pursuit can begin again.
A favorite river to fish for landlock salmon is the Androscoggin River. The fly-fishing only section in Errol is very wadable this year and gives the angler the opportunity to fish the entire stretch of river.
While salmon can be caught throughout, fishing at the dam outlet along the rip rap is a proven winner. A Humungous, in white or black, a Black Ghost or a Gray Ghost will bring explosive strikes. It is impossible to describe the adrenaline rush as you watch Salmo Salar Sebago tail walk the water trying to shake your fly free.
A great side benefit is the chance to catch a brook trout, a rainbow trout and a brown trout. The Andro Slam is a bonus when fishing for landlocks in this section of the Androscoggin.
For the spin angler, head to Pontook Dam. The area below the dam and for stretches downstream. Landlock salmon inhabit the river here. Specimens up to 20 inches are caught each fall. Al’s Goldfish, Gold Kastmaster and Hot Orange Little Cleo will attract the salmon to your line. It is harder to do the Andro Slam here but there are trophy smallmouth bass in this section of the river.
If lakes are your thing, and you made the drive to Errol, give Big Greenough Pond a try. “Big G” is a fun lake trout pond. In a normal year, trolling along the drop off on the south end of the pond will yield big pre spawn lakers.
The rocky shoal is prime spawning habitat for lake trout and fish should be moving in from the depths of the pond to feed on baitfish and set mating territories.
A bonus is the brook trout fishery. Troll the mouths of inlet streams as the brook trout are bulking up before they begin to spawn.
Closer to the Mount Washington Valley, Silver Lake in Madison is the choice for landlock salmon and lake trout. While the salmon will be few and far between the lake trout fishery is excellent. Trolling big spoons like DB’s Smelt or a Moosluk Wobbler using a downrigger will yield results.
Unfortunately, Madison charges a $100 fee to use the boat launch making a day of fishing this great lake expensive. A smart alternative is to hire a guide to take you trolling on the lake.
A guide will provide all the necessary equipment and will have paid all the fees. You will just need to bring your fishing license. Fish Nerds Guide Service is an excellent choice for a last-minute lake trout session.
If you have a suitable boat and motor to handle big water, Ossipee Lake is our final choice. This big lake is the ending point for the Bearcamp River, a prime spawning river for landlock salmon.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited worked closely with New Hampshire Fish and Game to change the fish stocking regimen on the Bearcamp River. Brown trout and rainbow trout, predators to young landlock salmon, are no longer stocked in nursery areas in the Bearcamp. Expect bigger and better landlock salmon fishing at the mouth of the Bearcamp River in years to come.
Tip of the Week
Focus on steep drop offs in lakes when fishing for landlock salmon and lake trout while waiting for the lakes to destratify.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.