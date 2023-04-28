4-29-2023-North Country Angling-Valley Pride

Removal of dams, Saco Lake dam shown, is a side benefit of the Valley Pride Day Community Litter Cleanup. (STEVE ANGERS PHOTO)

Next Saturday, May 6, is the annual Valley Pride Day Community Litter Clean Up Day. Started 23 years ago by visionary Donna Woodward, this event has become the signature for citizens of the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding towns to make a statement that we want to live in a pristine environment.

Saco Valley Trout Unlimited, the local chapter of the national organization, has been in on Valley Pride Day from the start. Trout Unlimited is the premier cold water conservation organization in North America. It is no surprise that when Woodward decided to retire, she chose Saco Valley Trout Unlimited to carry the torch.

