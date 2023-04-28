Next Saturday, May 6, is the annual Valley Pride Day Community Litter Clean Up Day. Started 23 years ago by visionary Donna Woodward, this event has become the signature for citizens of the Mount Washington Valley and surrounding towns to make a statement that we want to live in a pristine environment.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited, the local chapter of the national organization, has been in on Valley Pride Day from the start. Trout Unlimited is the premier cold water conservation organization in North America. It is no surprise that when Woodward decided to retire, she chose Saco Valley Trout Unlimited to carry the torch.
Ron Mellady and Rosemary Webb are Saco Valley Trout Unlimited members and the two who do all of the heavy lifting to make Valley Pride Day the continued success it has become.
They coordinate with leads of each of the participating towns who then disseminate the bags and gloves for cleanup. They run the celebration barbecue at the end of the festivities. They do the fund raising to make the day a success.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited members do individual cleanups for those property owners who are unable to participate on the designated day. Members are committed to keeping the valley clean and the protection of our coldwater resources.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited has a multitude of projects that are being worked on to improve the quality of the Saco River watershed. They hired a local college student to do an assessment of the Saco River from Saco Lake to the Maine border.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited now has a comprehensive roadmap to begin the process of reconnecting and restoring the connectivity of the river with its tributaries. In fact, the assessment was so complete that the student was invited to present the findings to a conference of cold water academics in New Jersey.
We learned that there are self-sustaining populations of brook trout in most tributaries all the way to the Maine border. Sadly, we learned that the main stem of the river once it passes Sawyer Brook is devoid of wild brook trout. The study was detailed enough that New Hampshire Fish and Game added the data to their coldwater fisheries database.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited was able to identify potential brook trout spawning grounds where old structures from the industrialization of the Valley need to be removed or modified so that the brook trout can gain fish passage and use the spawning grounds in the headwater tributaries will be accessed by the brook trout.
Big Brook in Albany, Kearsarge Brook in North Conway, Bartlett Brook in Bartlett, Willey House dam and Saco Lake dam are all targets for work to restore fish passage and connectivity. Saco Valley Trout Unlimited collaborates with the landowners, state agencies, federal agencies and politicians to do the work necessary.
Funds donated to Valley Pride Day not used for that specific day, will be used as matching funds on grants to help with river protection and restoration. Sometimes funds can be tripled and quadrupled by matching grants. All volunteer hours used count toward these grant matches. It truly is a win-win situation for citizens of the Valley and the Saco River.
Education is another component of Vally Pride Day. Families join in the work and the festivities associated with the event. Many times, it is a family's first exposure to the necessity to do the clean up and to protect our cold water resources.
Saco Valley Trout Unlimited has found young folks who would like to participate in the New Hampshire Trout Unlimited Trout Camp from Valley Pride Day and Saco Valley Trout Unlimited awards scholarships to make the camp affordable.
Circle May 6 for this year’s Valley Pride Day. It's the best way to give back to your fellow citizens and the environment in which we live.
Tip of the Week
Get an extra trash bag at Valley Pride Day and store it with your fishing tackle. You can then collect trash on each of your angling adventures.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.