Mother Nature has been tempting ice anglers so far this winter. Just as the ice appears to be safe there is a warm up that makes the ice unstable. With this in mind, ice fishing tournaments have still been planned.
Ice fishing tournaments are run for the benefit of some hard-working charities. Participating in an ice fishing tournament is a great way to get outdoors on a winter day and to help those who are less fortunate.
Here are the planned ice fishing tournaments authorized by Fish and Game.
Elkins Fish & Game Club in Sutton holds its tournament in January. This year, the tournament is scheduled for Jan. 28 and is held on Kezar Lake in North Sutton. Kezar Lake has a wide variety of warm-water fish species. Prizes are awarded for longest perch, longest pickerel and longest other fish. Bass are excluded. Entry fees are $12 for adults, $8 for veterans, under 16 free. Profits go to local families in need.
The Andover Fish and Game holds its tournament on Highland Lake. This year’s tournament is scheduled for Jan. 29. Highland Lake has a wide variety of warm-water and cold-water fish. Prizes are awarded for the heaviest trout in the adult and in the junior divisions. There are some very brook trout and rainbow trout in Highland Lake. Entry fees are $10 for adults. Children under 15 are $5.
New Hampshire’s largest ice fishing tournament is the Great Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby. This year will be the 44th derby. The dates are Feb. 11-12. Ice anglers from all over the United States participate in this event. While the Derby is headquartered on the shore of Lake Winnipesaukee, you may fish any New Hampshire water body should you decide to participate. Fish do have to be brought to the checking station for measuring.
Tickets to participate are $40 and can be purchased online, by mail or at participating stores. While this may sound expensive, the derby awards over $50,000 in prizes. The profit from the derby is used by the Meredith Rotary Club to benefit local charities like the Visiting Nurses, the Meredith Food Pantry, and the N.H. Veterans Home. Go to meredithrotatry.org for full details on the derby and the good work of this group.
Country Pond Fish and Game in Newton will be holding its tournament on Feb. 19. Prizes will be awarded for the largest pickerel, largest white perch, largest yellow perch, and largest other fish. Bass are excluded. Entry fees are $10. A $500 ice-fishing gear package will be raffled. Funds go to the group’s youth programs.
Webster Lake in Franklin is host to an annual ice fishing derby. This year’s derby is being held Feb. 18-19. This event is slanted toward the youth of the area. The first 100 kids who register for the derby this year get in for free and receive their own tip-up so they can continue to fish after the derby is over. Tickets for adults are $12 and kids under 16 are $5.
Newfound Lake is home to the Alexandria Fire Department Ice Fishing Derby. This derby is being held on Feb. 25-26 this year. Newfound Lake is home to some very big lake trout and rainbow trout. Prizes are awarded for largest fish, largest rainbow, largest lake trout, largest cusk, largest pickerel, largest perch and largest child’s fish. Ticket prices are pending.
Fingers crossed that Mother Nature will come through with safe ice for these events.
Tip of the Week
Want to win the Meredith Tournament? Fish Purity Lake for pickerel around the fallen trees. You may even catch the new state record.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
