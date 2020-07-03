A year ago this weekend, there was very little coverage in The Conway Daily Sun of the fishing available here in the Mount Washington Valley. There was, however, a long article about fishing in the Great North Woods.
As the owner of the local fly shop, and the anchor point for many of our local fishing guides, I was miffed. Didn’t everybody know about the great fishing here in the valley? Did anyone care?
I decided to write a letter to the editor, something I had never done in the past. I felt it was necessary as so many folks in the valley are dependent on anglers visiting here and not the Great North Woods. Frankly, I thought my letter would never see the light of day.
A couple of days passed and I received an email from Margaret MacKenzie, managing editor. She explained that they needed some filler and the article that was chosen was appropriate for the long holiday weekend.
Then the totally unexpected happened. She asked if I was interested in writing a “where to fish” column to be published weekly. Six hundred words and a picture. Due every Thursday.
If I was calling out the Sun, they turned the tables and called me out. Time to put up or shut up. I accepted the challenge.
Writing about this beautiful area and the magnificent angling opportunities has been therapeutic. I have enjoyed angling since the age of 6 and have many stories to share. Being able to share the wonderment of fishing, particularly fly fishing, has become an important part of the week.
Your feedback has been appreciated and it warms my heart that so many of you have reached out to me with a comment or an accolade. I will continue to do my best to inform and entertain you in this space.
Now for this week’s fishing outlook.
We received the much-needed rain that has breathed new life into out rivers and brooks. Waters are receding nicely, and fish are rejuvenated from the freshening of their environs.
New Hampshire Fish and Game has been to all the usual places and stocked fish for this holiday weekend. To them we say thank you.
If you plan to fish the Saco River, please be mindful of the fly fishing-only area that runs from Lucy Brook to Artist Falls Brook. This is the only two miles of the river for those that angle with the fly.
For those who like to spin fish with lures or bait, Humphrey’s Ledge Pool, Swift River Pool at Davis Park, or the River Street Pool in Bartlett have many trout for you to pursue.
On the Ellis River, from the Honeymoon Bridge in Jackson to the Railroad Bridge in Glen is fly fishing only. The remainder of the Ellis River is open to general law fishing.
A word to the wise. Conservation officers work the fly-fishing-only areas very hard this weekend. Do not be caught without a license or with spin gear. Tickets start at $93 and a loss of equipment. A very expensive mistake.
If you are unsure what areas are fly fishing only, stop at the North Country Angler Fly Shop in North Conway. They will provide you with a free fishing map and show you the areas that are fly fishing only.
Tip of the Week
When fishing with bait, consider using circle hooks. These hooks are designed to hook a fish in the jaw no matter how deeply the fish may have swallowed the bait.
Steve Angers is a native son to the Conway area. He is the author of the acclaimed book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters.” When he is not casting to trout in the valley, he operates the North Country Angler.
