Summer arrived in the Mount Washington Valley this week with temperatures in the 90s, high humidity, warm winds and thunderstorms.
When all of this occurs in the valley, it can be uncomfortable. Trout are smart enough to find thermal refuge. Anglers are as well.
Going north, the temperatures are typically 10 degrees cooler. Rising above 2,500 feet even cooler. So thermal refuge can be found.
Being the first heatwave of the season, ponds have stayed habitable for the trout and the fishing. Trout have not yet congregated in the cooler depths or the spring holes. Trout are still spread throughout the ponds.
This will not last much longer.
Looking at the New Hampshire Fish and Game Freshwater Fishing Digest, I noticed that Moose Pond in Millsfield was designated fly fishing only. This brought back memories of another Moose Pond that I had fished for decades in Pittsburg. That Moose Pond is fly fishing only as well.
The Pittsburg Moose Pond was where I got the float tube Jones. It was the first pond that I had float tubed back in the 1980s. I can’t tell you all the weird looks I got float tubing that pond, but it was effective. Floating in a pond lets you find the cooler waters and gives you an idea of where fish may be located.
After more than a decade of trying to solve the mystery of Moose Pond, the float tube provided the answers. I would never go fishless in that pond again.
Doing my pre-trip research, I checked the N.H. Fish and Game bathymetry maps. Unfortunately, there was an error and the Moose Falls Flowage map was listed under the Moose Pond designation. Then something popped into my head.
I grabbed my copy of “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and on page 51 were the notes for fishing Moose Pond. Time to load the Frontier and hit the road.
The temperature in the valley was 88 degrees. As the Frontier climbed Pinkham Notch the temperature dropped to 72. Entering Gorham, the temperature went to 80 and it fluctuated between 75 and 80 the remainder of the day.
Once I turned onto the Millsfield Pond Road, a familiarity came over me. Driving deeper into the forest, I instinctively turned onto the road to Moose Pond until I reached the gate. As I slid the float tube onto my back, memories came pouring into my head. This was going to be a good fishing trip.
The walk up the road was easy. There were not any tire tracks. The road was in excellent shape. Clearly, the camp owners were doing a good job of keeping out uninvited vehicular traffic, including ATVs.
As soon as I saw the pond, I began looking for an opening to bushwack to the edge of the pond and start fishing. Before entering the water, I hung my solar buff on a branch so I would know where to exit the pond when I finished fishing for the day.
I peeled line from my Orvis Clearwater reel and began to cast the white Humungous. On the fifth cast a nice 10-inch brook trout came to hand. A good start.
I continued to fish across the pond until I got in front of the cabins on the pond. This was one of the honey holes mentioned in the book. The action was consistent and as the sun started to set, two loons began their haunting call. A beaver soon came by to give me the obligatory slap of the tail.
The final fish was a strong and feisty 12 wild brook trout that spun the float tube several times before coming to hand.
How cool is that?
Tip of the Week
When fishing remote ponds look for cabins. Early anglers often placed their cabins closest to the best fishing.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
