With six days left, in the New Hampshire trout season, its time to make a list of places to fish before the rods are packed up and put away until next spring. (Unless of course you are a die-hard trout angler. More on that in future columns.)
Below is a suggested list of waters to try and fish over the next six days. These are just suggestions so don’t be afraid to make up your own list of waters.
We have been very fortunate to have excellent water conditions in the Mount Washington Valley. Trout have taken advantage of the water conditions and started upstream to their spawning grounds.
One spot to try and fish is the Saco River from the Avalanche Brook downstream to the Dry River. Fishing this stretch with old school wet flies like the Royal Coachman, Silver Doctor or Paramachene Belle and immersing in the wildness of this section of the Saco is a great way to fill that wild brook trout jones. Watch out for moose and black bear. They love the wildness as much as anglers do.
For big river fishing, the Androscoggin River in Errol is a fantastic choice. This year water levels are low so hiring a guide or floating your own raft is not necessary. With a good pair of waders, like the Orvis Ultralights, paired with a set of sticky rubber boots, like the companion Orvis Ultralight boots, you will be able to cast your flies to all likely lies.
This is the time of year when throwing streamers like the Humungous, in white or black, on sink tip lines can bring you a fish a cast. This section of the river will yield the Andro Slam, a brook trout, a rainbow trout, a brown trout and a landlock salmon. Please remember that landlock salmon season is over and any landlock salmon must be returned to the water immediately.
If remote pond fishing is your choice for a season ending trip, try Big Sawyer Pond. The hike into Big Sawyer is beautiful. Sections of the trail pass through balsam forest and the smell reminds the angler of deep words in the northern part of the state.
While the hike is all uphill, backpacking a float tube is easy as the trail is wide and shows its popularity with the hiking and remote camping crowd. If you wish to spend the last few days on Big Sawyer, take advantage of the Forest Service lean-to located on the western shore.
Fishing Big Sawyer entails using six-weight fly rods with a variety of fly lines. Make sure to bring floating, sink tip and full sink lines. During a recent trip, full sink lines and Little Brook Trout Bucktails yielded fish. There are reports of smelt in the pond and small baitfish were jumping out of the water. A Gray Ghost Marabou streamer should attract fish as well.
For those who like to drive right to their pond, we suggest Connor Pond in Ossipee. Over 3 miles up Pine Hill Road, Connor Pond holds some very big brook trout. The reason for the large brook trout is the depth of the pond, the quality of the water and the schools of baitfish.
You will be floating in your float tube or canoe and see a shimmer in the water. This shimmer is a school of baitfish cruising the shallower water in the pond. Success casting any baitfish imitation will bring success. Trolling a Gray Ghost or Black Ghost in 20 feet of water will bring voracious strikes. Don’t be surprised if you measure your catch in pounds instead of inches.
Tip of The Week
Go big with your fly or lure this time of year. Big baits mean big fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
