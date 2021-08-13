On Aug. 9, the Bartlett Historical Society held its monthly presentation. The subject was “The History of New Hampshire Fish & Game.” The presenter: Sgt. Alex Lopashanski. Yes, the valley’s conservation officer was making the presentation and then doing a question-and-answer session for those in attendance.
Lopashanski is a hardworking and dedicated member of Fish and Game law enforcement. In addition to patrolling northern Carroll County, Lopashanski coordinates Search and Rescue in the White Mountains and is a member of the Fish and Game dive team. He certainly has his plate full, yet he is very appreciative to serve the sports of the State.
As the owner of the local fishing shop, Lopashanski and I have opportunity to cross paths several times each year. Mostly dealing with law breakers. One recent incident occurred when I received a phone call at the shop from one of the guides. He was fishing at the base of Goodrich Falls with some sports and a guy was fishing with bait. The Ellis River in that area is fly fishing only.
Normally, I would just text Lopashanski directly about the violation, but it was Saturday and Lopashanski could have been anywhere in the state with his Search and Rescue duties or his dive team duties, so the call went to Operation Game Thief (800-344-4262).
“Operation Game Thief on a recorded line,” said the operator. “Are your reporting a crime in progress?”
“Yes, there is an angler fishing with bait below Goodrich Falls in the FFO area,” I said.
“Thank you,” said the operator. “We will contact an officer ASAP.”
I went back to helping anglers in the shop. Not knowing where Lopashanski may be, the responding officer may be Ben Lewis or Matt Holmes, the next closest officers. I was sure that someone would respond.
Moments later the phone rang. “Operation Game Thief dispatch connecting you with Sgt. Lopashanski,” said the voice on the phone. “Hi, Alex, got a spin fisherman down at Goodrich Falls,” I said.
“I’m just driving by Attitash,” said Lopashanski. “Sometimes we are in the right place at the right time. I’ll be at Goodrich in 10.”
“Good luck and go get ‘em,” I said.
Didn’t hear back from Lopashanski on how the situation turned out but was just happy to help and to connect with him for this violation.
Back to the presentation. One of the slides that Lopashanski put on the screen showed that conservationist Carl Carlson wrote the first ticket for a snowmobile violation in Pittsburg in 1969. Carl Carlson was the first New Hampshire Conservation Officer that I had the fortune to interact with. He kind of took me under his wing.
Whenever I was in Pittsburg, I made it a point to seek out Carlson. He would take the time to teach me the ways of the woods and he always had a good tale of some scofflaw that he had a run in with. I learned a lot from that man about the ways of the North Country and the workings of Fish and Game.
When I decided to open my bait and fly shop in Pittsburg back in the 1970s, I wanted to sell shiners and suckers to the anglers who trolled the Connecticut Lakes. Doing some research, I learned there was a necessary permit to trap and sell live bait. I called Carlson.
“I would like to file for a permit to sell live bait,” I said. “But I need you to approve the permit.”
“Oh really,” said Carlson. “I have never been asked to do one of those permits. Let me check into it, and I’ll get back to you.”
The next day, Carlson drove up the driveway to camp. He inspected my bait tank and approved the set up. A week later, my permit arrived in the mail.
From my very first interaction with a Fish and Game to my latest interaction, I count my blessings that we have such a professional group protecting the natural resources of New Hampshire. You should, too.
Tip of the Week
If you see a Fish and Game Violation, call Operation Game Thief. Fish and Game will respond.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.