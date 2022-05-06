The wind was howling through Franconia Notch as the group assembled. The topic for the day was removing a small barrier dam to the historical Breeder Pond at Profile Lake.
Profile Lake got its name as the place where the Old Man of The Mountain’s reflection could be seen. For decades, the lake was the top tourist spot in the state. Thousands still visit every year to walk around the lake and to view the place of the “old stoneface.”
New Hampshire has done a wonderful job keeping the area, along with the Cannon Mountain Tram and ski area, Echo Lake Beach and the multitude of trailheads a focus for visitors to the Granite State.
As part of the appeal to this portion of Franconia Notch State Park, Fish and Game stocks the ponds with the state freshwater fish, brook trout. Profile Lake is fly fishing only. Echo Lake is fishable by any legal means.
The popularity of the fishing in these lakes led to the formation of a state run fish hatchery on one of the tributaries to Profile Lake. Angling pressure had decimated the native stocks and humans being humans, rather than place restrictive limits on anglers, just grew more fish to meet anglers demands.
During the last major roadway construction, a dam was built to protect the integrity of the Breeder Pond. The dam is now in need of repair. A perfect time to spend the funds and remove the barrier. This would allow the brook trout of Profile Lake access to the Breeder Pond and perhaps begin breeding on their own. A noble goal in what has become a totally artificial trout fishery.
At some point in the recent past, someone decided to plant yellow perch in Profile Lake. It could have been a well-intentioned angler thinking that more forage for the brook trout was a good idea.
It could have been a disgruntled angler who wanted to ruin the “Fly Fishing Only” pond in an attempt to get the regulations changed. We will never know. But yellow perch, a native fish species to New Hampshire, now inhabit Profile Lake.
Yellow perch can be a forage fish for large brook trout. Young of the year perch can be found in the bellies of large brook trout. The flip side is also true. Young of the year brook trout can be found in the bellies of large yellow perch. Brook trout females carry approximately 500 eggs. Yellow perch females carry up to 10,000 eggs. It is a war of attrition which the yellow perch, over time, win.
Holding back the potential explosion of yellow perch in Profile Lake are the environmental conditions. Yellow perch are a warmer water fish. They prefer water temperatures in the mid 60s to the low 80s. Only during dry hot summers does Profile Lake provide such temperatures.
The assembled group walked from the parking lot over to the Breeder Pond. Discussion centered around how to best stop the movement of the yellow perch into the Breeder Pond while keeping the Breeder Pond accessible to the brook trout.
Yellow perch are not prolific swimmers when compared to brook trout. The decision was made to install a rock ramp dam at an angle that brook trout could navigate but yellow perch could not. Sometimes group think works.
Funding is being sought for the upgrade to the Breeder Pond Dam. If you wish to contribute, go to oldmannh.org or donate to your local Trout Unlimited chapter.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
