Anglers, by nature, are an easy going lot. Spending time standing in a stream or floating in a pond is reward unto itself. Most times catching a fish is a bonus. It is absorbing the sights and the sounds that just take away the stress and the anxiety of everyday life.
More and more, I find myself in search of remote ponds where the solitude takes me to another world. Rarely is there another angler at my chosen location. It is me, a beaver or loon, and the trout. I am sure if anyone sees me in my nirvana they think I am slightly askew.
While I enjoy ponds more and more, the majority of anglers that visit the Shop fish moving water. The Saco and the Ellis rivers are the motivators for all moving water anglers that visit the Mount Washington Valley.
Word of mouth is a powerful tool for the fly shop owner. Anglers sharing their fish stories are a fun part of the day. Most stories are joyful, but there are also tales of woe. One would never believe that two anglers have fished the same piece of water when listening to these tales.
Because of the conflicting stories, and to provide accurate information, I will forego a morning or an evening of pond fishing and hit the rivers. The verification process teaches me if fish are available and the various methods used to catch the fish.
I filled my fly vest with a box of dry flies, a box of wet flies, a box of nymphs, and a box of streamers. All the bases would be covered for this verification mission. It is important to leave no stone unturned.
Arriving at my destination on the Ellis River, I dropped the tailgate to the truck and proceeded to put on my Orvis Ultralight waders and boots. These are the most comfortable wading clothes I have ever owned.
Next, I removed the Orvis Helios 3 fly rod from the truck, put on the fly vest and headed to the water.
The water is super low this year. The water is still very cool and very trout friendly. Walking down to the pool in the river that was the bone of contention earlier in the day, I took a moment to take in the smells of the spruce forest and listen to the gurgling of the water. I had forgotten how soothing it all can be.
Suddenly a splash broke me from my trance. A fish had made a rise to an undetected bug. I quickly put my go to searching pattern, the Bostwick, on the end of the leader and sent the fly on its way.
As soon as the fly hit the water, a trout leapt up and grabbed the fly. Bringing the fly to hand, it was a fine 10-inch brook trout supplied by N.H. Fish and Game. This portion of the river had been stocked.
The next ten casts of the Bostwick met with similar results. Ten casts of the fly, ten fish brought to hand. On the 11th cast, the fish broke the fly off the end of the line. Time to try another fly.
The Light Cahill dry fly provided the same result. Then a MOP fly in yellow. Then a Little Brook Trout Bucktail. Each fly brought fish to hand on each cast.
This is a rarity for the trout angler. It has happened a half dozen times in my angling career. Simply amazing.
Having collected the necessary intelligence for future angler adventures, I left the river with a renewed appreciation for all the river can bring to the angling game.
Tip of the Week
With river water being low and slow, use fine tippets when fly fishing or small pound test mono leaders for spin fishing.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
