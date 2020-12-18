Here in the valley, we have been treated to a late start to winter. This week was the first cold snap and the first plowable snow. The last few years, November was the month that kicked off our winter weather. This meant that ice fishing was well underway by this time.
While you are reading this, I will have been on White Lake to try for the broodstock brook trout. I stopped by the lake on Wednesday and there was about 2 inches of ice in the coves of White Lake. With the extended cold weather, 3 to 4 inches should be safe to drill a couple of holes and jig for some trout.
Due to the lack of safe ice in the Valley, after leaving White Lake, I headed north in search of safe ice. Just looking for some ice to work out the bugs in the ice fishing equipment that has sat idol since last spring.
I hiked into a remote pond in the White Mountain National Forest. One that is at elevation and had a chance for enough ice. Hiking through the snow covered woods was wonderful. It is amazing how different the woods can be just a few thousand feet about the valley floor.
On this trip, I had a hand augur and my jig rod. A handful of MOP jig flies. It is wise to go light when unsure if the ice is safe.
Breaking free of the woods, the pond was solid with ice, except for the inlet streams. These were still wide open, a sign that the ice would be borderline. Getting to an access point, the first step is always an adventure. If you fall through the ice on the first step, then its game over.
The first step was good and solid. The next step was good as well. No cracking of ice. No sagging of ice. A slow creep out to the fishable area of the pond was uneventful. Time to drill a hole.
The ice was pristine and solid. No junk ice from the freezing and unfreezing of ice with snow. This should be a true test of the ice augur.
Leaning on the augur, I began to turn the handle. The augur slid across the surface. I leaned on the augur harder. The blades bit the ice and the hole was started. The blades cut the ice like butter and soon the augur broke through and water pumped out of the hole.
I removed my glove and reached into the hole. A solid 4 inches of ice. Today, in this place, ice fishing would be safe.
I drilled three or four holes and jigged for about an hour. This was just a dry run, after all. The gear worked as it should and the peace of the remote pond made the effort worthwhile.
Walking back out, my mind wandered to future ice-fishing trips. When will Silver Lake or Conway Lake be ready for ice fishing? Will the salmon, the rainbow trout, and the lake trout be taking jigs? Is Christmas too early for safe ice on these lakes?
Maybe Lake Chocurua will be safe by Christmas. There are plenty of rainbow trout in the lower lake and remnant brook trout in the upper lake. Bass, pickerel, crappie all await the ice angler and Christmas is the perfect time to ice fish with new gear, if we have thick enough ice.
Tip of the Week
Crimp the barbs of your jig’s hook. This will make releasing fish unharmed much easier than with a barbed hook.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.