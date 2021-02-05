Writing this weekly column and operating the North Country Angler, we get asked quite a few questions. From time to time, we will empty our mailbag (email, text, instant or in person) and share our answers with you. On with the mailbag.
I enjoy your Troutman and the Old Timer stories. Are the characters real or fictional? — GD
The characters are real. Troutman was the nickname I received in college, and the Old Timer is my dad. He was my best friend and fishing buddy. We shared many fishing adventures. Stay tuned for more of those stories.
I have submitted a bill relative to trout to the N.H. Legislature. Thought that Trout Unlimited would like to chime in. Hearing was Monday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. — TW
Many know my passion for brook trout, and I receive requests every year to speak at Legislative hearings on trout and Fish and Game-related bills. These requests stem from owning the Shop, 25 years of watershed restoration experience, and my leadership positions within Trout Unlimited. Bills filed can be very contentious, so I need to pick and choose when I speak. This particular bill, I did choose to speak at the hearing. There is a process in place to make changes to Fish and Game regulations. This bill had not followed the appropriate protocols. I brought this to the Legislative Committee’s attention and the bill will be held in Committee until those protocols are followed.
I am looking for any updates on the Saco and Ellis. I would grab a one day license if you think it is worth it. Any tips would be helpful. — LP
This question comes constantly from March until October. This year, with the warmer-thannormal January, the questions started once the rivers opened for fishing Jan. 1. The answer to this question depends on the time of year, naturally. In January, the answer was big articulated streamers to lure the holdover brown trout out of their winter lairs. Some nice photos of those fish could be seen on Facebook or Instagram.
What’s up with the parking at First Bridge? Am I going to be able to fish without paying for parking? — DS
This is still very much up in the air. The selectmen have voted to have paid parking at First Bridge. The rate hasn’t been decided. The times that a permit is necessary hasn’t been decided. If the permit is from 9: a.m. to 6 p.m. no worries. The fish aren’t really eating in that window. Parking permits may be needed only from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Again, no issue. The best fishing is outside that time frame. Be patient. There are still quite a few unknowns on how the parking at First Bridge will unfold.
I read a piece in the Sun that I think was from you about the issues caused by building riprap along the Saco. I am wondering if the hundreds of feet of riprap and the removal of natural banks and foliage by Glen Ellis camp has affected the fishing in the Saco? — SE
Riprap does adversely affect the fishing on the Saco. The unnatutral acceleration of the water at times of flood blow out the large woody debris that is home to trout, white suckers, dace, and various forms of bug life. As pointed out in my article, The Riprap Myth, FEMA and the EPA have developed alternative solutions. As to Glen Ellis camp, if you think there is a violation, report it to NHDES. They will investigate.
Tip of the Week
Anytime you see a violation of the law, or are wondering if a violation is being committed, always contact the authorities. They will investigate and get back to you with an answer.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
