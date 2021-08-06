Twenty-four hours — what can you do in a day? The basics — sleep, eat, exercise/work, wash up, make connections, pay your bills, run errands, clean the house, etc. — you could do all that in a day. Could you ride your mountain bike for 24 hours? Yes, that, too, is possible if you signed up for 24 Hours of Great Glen, scheduled for this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. You can pack everything into one day!
Twenty-three years ago, some older riders decided to do just that. They formed the “Half Century Golden Cranks” team. In 1998, these “over 50” cyclists signed up for the 24 Hours at Great Glen (24HOGG). That first team was comprised of four valley guys with lots of cycling experience between them — Steve Swenson, Phil Ostroski, Peter Minnich and Steve Burdette. Somehow, I got roped into being their support crew.
The Cranks set up camp in Great Glen’s field. They had tents, food, grills, lawn chairs and coolers — the works! Bike paraphernalia was strewn about the popup tent and vans. Steve Swenson brought the banner his wife Sally made, declaring them the “Golden Cranks.” He hung it proudly from the tent.
I doubt any of them had ever done a race like this. After registering and getting their race packets, they had a quick team huddle to work out race strategy and start order. Who knows who went first? The first racers participate in a “Le Mans” style start. Bikers run some distance on foot before they mount their bikes. In this weekend’s race, participants will circle the pond on foot before climbing on their bikes. The best strategy is to have your fastest runner go first.
In the “old days,” team riders didn’t have their own race numbers with timing chips. They had one numbered short stick each rider had to carry and pass off to the next rider. The trick was not to lose it in the woods!
Some of the team previewed the course, while others made sure their headlamps were set to charge and they had backup batteries and lights. Race requirements for night riding are that each racer has a primary light source on their bike or helmets, with a secondary light source should that fail. Riding that course in the dark with no lights would be dangerous.
Once the cannon fired at noon, the riders settled into a rhythm. Race, rest, hydrate, eat and then race again when it was your turn. For team racers, they had to complete at least one lap, before switching riders. They could do more laps if they felt up to it. Peter thought the laps in 1998 were about 7 miles long. This year’s laps are 9 miles long over carriage roads and challenging singletrack, with a significant amount of climbing. I think one lap at a time would be enough for me.
After the sun went down, headlamps and lights were readied. Those that weren’t next up to race took some snooze time. My job was to provide support for the racers. I was no mechanic, but I could fetch snacks, tools and water if they needed them.
This year’s rules say, “Teams may bring as many support people as they would like, but their support is limited to the Start/Finish area or the teams’ pit area (not on course).”
My other job was to be an “alarm clock.” When it was near the next racer’s time to start, I had to wake them up. It’s no fun rousting tired old men out of bed in the middle of the night! There was a fair amount of whining and protest. I often heard, “Do I have to?” and “I don’t want to.” Eventually, riders got out of their warm sleeping bags and got the job done. As soon as their laps were over, they climbed back into them.
The weather that year was kind to the racers. It wasn’t too hot or cold, and it didn’t rain! When the sun came up the next morning, the sky was clear. Gradually, riders woke up, stretched and called for coffee. Everyone was happy to have survived the night. Now, all they had to do is survive the morning — six more hours to go!
At the end of the 24 hours, the final cannon fires. No new laps start after that. Many teams and riders waited until right before that to start their final laps. Their strategy was to get in as many laps as they could before the final end. If you were “on course” when the cannon fired, that lap still counted.
The Golden Cranks finished the race. No one remembers how many laps they completed and I don’t think they took home any awards, but they did take home powerful memories.
Steve Swenson remembers riding in the woods at 3 a.m. “The moon was out and it was gorgeous!”
Peter Minnich recalled being followed by the hoots of an owl on his night ride — a surreal experience.
Somewhere in the forest, he came across a female rider trying to find her way in the dark when her lights went out. He doesn’t recall if he helped her, but I suspect he lent her his extra light.
In 1999, another Golden Crank team was formed, comprised of Peter, Marc Jenks, Chuck Brooks and Mark Barlow. Mark was substituting for Phil O., who broke his ankle right before the race. This time, they had a better strategy. They didn’t need to race all night. Each rider just had to complete one nighttime ride. When their nighttime laps were done, everyone went to bed, saving themselves for the morning.
There was a thunderstorm that night and things got slick fast! Mark remembers walking slippery parts, his glasses fogging up and ending his lap as muddy and gritty as he’s ever been. He wondered, “Are we having fun?”
The Golden Cranks toughed it out. They got in as many laps as they could and managed to beat the one opposing team in their category. Finally, they took home a trophy!
This Saturday and Sunday, the 24 Hours of Great Glen is back after a six-year hiatus. This year’s “Back to the Land of Oz” program will share some of the same elements as those past races, but there are many changes, too. There will still be nighttime riding, solo and team competition, camping in the fields and lots of riding, 24 hours for some or 12 hours for others. Families are now involved, there’s a “24-minute” option for kids, great music, food trucks and Moat Mountain beverages. It’ll be more like a 24-hour mountain bike festival than a 24-hour race.
What began as a race with a modest 11 teams in 1995, the 24 Hours at Great Glen (24HOGG) evolved and grew. This year’s event is sold out with a field of 500 racers. It will be an even bigger festival, as everyone celebrates both 24 HOGG’s return in its 21st year and Moat Mountain Smokehouse and Brewing Company’s 21st anniversary. They’re all happening in 2021!
Come on up to Great Glen Trails this weekend to join the celebration.
On the horizon is the 48th annual Mt. Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb, set for Saturday, Aug. 21. It benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center. For race information or to register, please visit the race website: mwarbh.org.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
