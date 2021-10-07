The next few days are looking like fairly nice ones to ride. The valley is loaded with leaf-peeping visitors on buses, in campers, and behind the wheels of virtually every vehicle imagined. That includes bicyclists.
With both the Fryeburg Fair and Sandwich Fair coinciding this long holiday weekend, there are those who want to cycle to the popular agricultural events, featuring artery-clogging epicurean delights like fries soaked in vinegar, sugary fried dough, sausage, onion and pepper bombs and stocky slices of olive and garlic pizza, and those health-conscious salad eaters who want to avoid both happenings entirely.
I tend to make a culinary compromise — devour as much fair food as I can, check my blood pressure at Wally World the next day, refrain from stepping on the scale for as long as possible and then just eat lettuce until Thanksgiving.
For those pedaling to the Fryeburg Fair, the bike rack is off Swan Falls Road at the blue gate. Backpacks are OK to bring into the fairgrounds. For Sandwich cyclists, the bench outside the fair office reached by Gate A off Route 109 could be a safe bet. Backpacks are cool there, too.
Don’t gloat too much as you smile for a mile or oh-so-much more passing the snarling traffic that’s an every day occurrence for many of those urban and suburban commuters from away. Think of the fairs as their homecomings, albeit second homes.
Be sure to be easily visible, layered, warm and have alternative footwear for clipless pedal cycling shoes that can make you sound like a lightweight heifer on those hard surfaces dotted with hay and cow chip landmines.
Savvy locals know many of the back ways to the Fryeburg Fair, especially by bicycle, though it can be as straightforward as just cruising down Route 302 and taking in a stretch of the Mountain Division Trail as a pleasant detour before the final leg to the gates.
Back roads off East Conway Road are also a nice diversion like River Road, Cornshop Road and Fish Street.
The fairs are also a reminder of some of the fine cycling that remains during fall that can be done this weekend or throughout the season. Well-known undulating spins like the out-and-back to Evans Notch never gets old.
Gravel grinders can enjoy the notch too. Forest Road 9 is a 6-mile-long hilly dirt road between Route 113 and Lovell. FR 9 is also called Deer Hill Road and Shell Pond Road.
The hilly road passes by a number of hiking trailheads but also goes by Deer Hill Bog and its blind. Bikers can rest a bit and try their luck bird spotting for black ducks, hooded mergansers and great blue herons.
Fryeburg’s got some treats too that flow along with the Saco. Old River Road and Frog Alley are fine dirt options that include the Hemlock Covered Bridge.
Another popular pedal is to leave Fryeburg for Route 113 via River Road go over the Saco and stay on Route 113 until rolling Green Hill Road. After the Green Hill leg, re-connect with Route 113.
Stay on that all the way to the Basin or branch off on Route 113B for a look at downtown Chatham. Either way, the Evans Notch tunnel is spectacular this time of year.
Spin back via Route 113 into town.
The Sandwich Fair, much smaller than Fryeburg, is a handsome and compact affair. It’s in a prime foliage viewing location with the town’s stately buildings and crossroads sign that was used during the opening of “Newhart,” the 1980s-era comedy featuring Bob Newhart as Vermont innkeeper Dick Loudin. The show, which ran for eight seasons, was based in Vermont, but scenes from the show’s opening were shot in Center Sandwich.
Not only do Sandwich and Fryeburg share fair dates, but also a roadway: Route 113. That is also a scenic and winding road through the area.
There is a decent loop that varies from no shoulder to nice shoulder that uses Route 113, Route 109 and Route 25. The circuit is about 20 miles and will get you in the mood for some fair food.
Nearby Tamworth and Madison have miles of dirt roads for gravel grinders meandering by weathered cemeteries, handsome stone walls and regal homesteads all helpful in reducing those calories while walking the midways in the days ahead.
