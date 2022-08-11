8-12-2022 Basch-24 Hours of Great Glen

Riders had to contend with oppressive heat during the Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen held at Great Glen Trails Aug. 6-7. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

In what had to be the most tropical Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen in the event’s history, riders resorted to a bounty of methods to keep cool in the sweltering heat and humidity last weekend in Pinkham Notch.

It was the event’s 22nd running, and the temperature easily quadrupled that number as mountain bikers reported using traditional practices to ward off dehydration and cramps like drinking lots of water and sports drinks. They also used electrolyte tablets. Some drank pickle juice. Shade was at a premium. Ice was nice.

