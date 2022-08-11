In what had to be the most tropical Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen in the event’s history, riders resorted to a bounty of methods to keep cool in the sweltering heat and humidity last weekend in Pinkham Notch.
It was the event’s 22nd running, and the temperature easily quadrupled that number as mountain bikers reported using traditional practices to ward off dehydration and cramps like drinking lots of water and sports drinks. They also used electrolyte tablets. Some drank pickle juice. Shade was at a premium. Ice was nice.
To beat the heat, many of the nearly 450 racers in various categories among solo, team and junior categories navigated to the cool waters of the Peabody River for a temporary respite after finishing their nearly 9-mile laps.
“The weather is phenomenally hot and is definitely adding an element of challenge to the racers,” said event coordinator Lisa McCoy Sunday morning. “It is fairly hard to stay hydrated in this heat.”
With so many racers, McCoy provided some stats as of 7:30 a.m. Sunday: Riders pedaled 18,000 miles with over 1 million feet in elevation gained, and about $1,000 sustained in bicycle damage to moveable parts like chains and more.
“Most people have been safe on the course, but we’ve had some medical emergencies, as you would expect for a bike race,” she said.
Always a knobby-tired party, the festive race theme changes annually with this year organizers paying homage to Peter Pan and those who never grow up with the topic “Always Believe.” The popular floating bridge returned. Colored blue, cyclists would ride “the plank” in sight of a pirate and pair of PFD-wearing sharks in the water wishing riders would fall in.
“What I think is special about this race is the community that it creates,” McCoy said. “Now people who used to race in this race 20 years ago, their kids are racing because they grew up hearing about this race. It is a community of people stoked about racing bikes.”
The race, which ran from 1995 to 2015 before being declared dead and then resurrected last year, began at noon Saturday with a Le Mans start as riders circled the pond on foot before mounting their bikes. The fenced-off course weaved its way through the Great Glen Trails carriage roads and single track.
Bill Leviness and Austin Planz, both of Litchfield, Conn., and doing the race for a second time, were resting under a tent in the shade. Racing solo, Leviness had just completed his 11th lap, nearly 100 miles.
He said it’s been hot, but the night temps (mid 70s) weren’t so bad.
“My goal when I came was to do 12 to 15 laps,” he said. “I’m hoping to go out one more time.”
Planz was on a team with his wife. Last year he rode solo, came in second and figured there was no way he could win. So he convinced his wife who doesn’t do much biking — but she’s tough — to do it this year.
“She probably would like to forget this,” Planz joked. “The weather has been way hotter which made the event a lot more brutal, but the course is great.”
Paul Martin of Nashua, riding solo, was at the floating bridge waiting for his wife Flavia to pass. She was on a four-person women’s team. He had done five laps in the oppressive heat, and called it an event. He beat the fours laps he did last year.
“She is racing with some friends of hers. We all ride together and they kind of talked her into it,” he said. “She’s doing very well.”
Not only were cyclists pedaling for 24 hours, but there was also a kids’ 24 minute race and a 12-hour race which attracted a foursome of cross-country skiing 12 to 15 year-old friends from the Keene and Upper Valley areas: Alex Hill, Ollie and Annie Hanna and Matt Northcutt.
The young juniors were mountain bike racing, and riding at night, for the first time. They won their division.
“We just did a lot of group rides and rode together,” said Hill.
They did feel the heat on the course.
“We drank a lot of water and the stream was really nice to cool off in,” Hill said.
Riding in the dark was a little weird for them, and Annie’s light died.
“I had to get a light from the guy on the trail but it was fine,” Annie said.
