Think of it as the 4,000 Footer Club for rail trail lovers.
The Concord-based New Hampshire Rail Trails Coalition recently launched the year-round New Hampshire Rail Trails Challenge, a list of more than 40 statewide rail trails including several in the White Mountains to encourage people to enjoy the paved and unpaved pathways while biking, walking, running, roller blading, roller skiing, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Do all 46 on the list and get an embroidered patch ($10). No deadline. No end date. Even submit jaunts taken before the Challenge was born.
No stranger to valley bicycling (her mountain biking sister-in-law lives here), Bike-Walk Alliance of New Hampshire board president and NHRTC member Paula Bedard hatched the idea while volunteering to create a list of Granite State rail trails on the New Hampshire Rail Trails Coalition website (nhrtc.org). She noticed the number of trails wasn’t far off from the number of 48 peaks on the popular hiking list.
“So I had a light bulb moment, followed by a few bike rides mulling how to make it work,” she said in an email exchange.
Enter Glen’s freewheeling ambassador and NHRTC board member Marianne Borowski, prime mover of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail which also has a nifty patch for those completing it. She “provided inspiration, advice and instigation.”
Then it was easy.
“If we were a larger state, with more rail trails, this might not be possible. The number is just right, in my opinion. A challenge for sure but doable,” Bedard shared.
So was deciding when to launch this project given the current coronavirus pandemic. The boards’ ears perked up when local and state officials began encouraging people to recreate in healthy, safe places. Rail trails are a good fit for social distancing. When Gov. Chris Sununu unveiled his close-to-home “Home Hike Challenge” in early April, the board decided the time was right. They went for it.
New Hampshire has more than 380 miles of rail trails. Though most are based in the southern half of the state, the north and central have its share of beauties from the wild and stunning 18-mile Presidential Rail Trail between Gorham and Jefferson to the somewhat refined 14-mile Cotton Valley Rail Trail — Carroll County’s only on the list — between Wolfeboro and Wakefield.
Not too far from the valley are several trails like the rugged 19-mile Ammonoosuc Rail Trail between Woodsville and Littleton, well-traveled 4-mile long Warren Rail Trail in Warren (the town with the missile) and pleasant Lakes Region spins along the Winni Rail Trail, Winnipesaukee River Trail and WOW Trail.
Armed with the website and board member Charles Martin’s resourceful book “New Hampshire Rail Trails” (second edition), rail trail enthusiasts can steep themselves in railroad history while also getting directions, maps and more.
For those trail users not seeing themselves as rail buffs, they may become one.
“The scenery is typically stunning and the opportunity to learn about all the different communities the rail trails connect, not to mention all the railroad history,” she wrote.
The challenge will bring people to parts of the state they’ve never visited before and will have them spending money in stores, restaurants and lodging. Plus, they might augment their gear arsenal.
Bedard believes the challenge will attract mostly bikers and walkers but also joggers, trail runners, dog walkers, snowshoers and cross-country skiers. The northern trails might appeal more to winter users like fat bikers, snowshoers and Nordic skiers as better snow conditions may be found.
The board doesn’t know how many people will take part, and how long it might take to complete the challenge. The board is considering mini-challenges like finishing one region to get a sticker or do 20 in 20 days. They break the trails into north, central and south sections.
The coalition hopes the challenge will help people realize the value of rail trails and thus encourage more funding and better maintenance for them. Bedard pointed out many trails are funded and maintained by local snowmobile and ATV clubs.
Under consideration is a volunteer “pay-to-play” type of pass similar to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Hike Safe Card. Instead of funds earmarked for rescue the money would go to trail development and maintenance.
“As we all know, nothing is free, and if New Hampshire residents want improved rail trails, that money has to come from somewhere,” she said.
So ride those rail trails!
