7-29-2022 Basch-Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail

The new section of rail trail on the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail in Littleton passes through a school soccer field. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

LITTLETON — The black bear didn’t know it, but it was an ambassador along a new stretch of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail as it ambled down Railroad Street before darting into the woods.

Then, as we proceeded cautiously along the new 4.4 miles of rail trail in Littleton opened in May to steer cyclists off some of Route 116 thus avoiding two hills but not the biggest, the bear nonchalantly crossed the trail, gave us a disinterested look, and continued his stroll into the greenery.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.