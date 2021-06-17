Around seven or so years ago, John Davidson had one of his epiphanies.
At age 72, the veteran television star, actor and entertainer of shows like “Hollywood Squares” and “That’s Incredible!” and Broadway productions such as “Wicked” would ride his bicycle across the country.
Being a troubadour, Davidson figured he’d become a busking biker, a pedaling street singer with guitar in tow.
“I love riding my bike and got this idea to be a busker, kind of a British term which means to stand on a street corner and sing for your supper or room and board,” he said last week in a phone interview.
Davidson’s been having these ideas for about 30 years now, having decided to live life with adventurous gusto before his ended.
At 50, he envisioned piloting his boat with his family from Ventura, Calif., through the Panama Canal to Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
It took nine months.
At 60, he thought it would be fun to live with his wife as expats in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, to be near his son, wife and grandchildren.
He did for more than seven years, commuting at times to the USA to work.
Almost 80 now, he’s ready to open his own club. Club Sandwich (johndavidson.com) opens next month on Main Street in Center Sandwich.
Who knows? He might sing about that trip there because he learned a few things.
Davidson planned to bicycle from Portland, Maine, to Portland, Ore., in four months.
He poured over maps from the Adventure Cycling Association to plan his route. He found inspiration in the book “Take a Seat” by Dominic Gill which tells about a 20,000 mile bike trip on a tandem from Alaska to Argentina. Gill had one open seat, and invited people to ride the tandem with him.
Davidson purchased about $3,500 in gear from REI, like a Novara bike, panniers, camping gear, solar phone charger, cycling clothes, and trailer for his guitar, amp and accessories.
He sported a tall yellow flag that read “The Song Pedaler.” A banner hung from his trailer: Singing and Cycling from Portland to Portland.
He aimed for the New Hampshire seacoast from his then-Lenox, Mass. home figuring to next ride north to Portland before heading west.
He rode for a week before the biking busker went bust.
“I walked up a lot of hills with my bike and felt really stupid at times to try to get to Portland to start my trip,” he recalled.
He pedaled roughly 200 soggy miles to Portsmouth. It rained for five days. Everything was soaked.
In Portsmouth, his legs were killing him. He called his wife.
“I’m 72,” he told her. “What the hell am I doing?”
She picked him up.
The trip was over before it really began, but he did have a short adventure.
“I was very disillusioned,” he said. “I realized that after you ride 35, 40 miles a day and you’re 72, the last thing that you want to do is sing for people to make money for your dinner.”
He asked people if he could sleep in their backyard. One night, he slept in a used car lot next to a dumpster.
He sang for a senior citizens group west of Keene and in front of a Whole Foods where he made about eight bucks busking for 90 minutes, buying a sandwich and soda.
Busking made him feel “schleppy.”
“I just wanted to get away,” Davidson said. “It was crazy but I didn’t get ready for it like I should have. I did several 14-mile days in the Berkshires to get ready, but the hills, I hate the hills.”
Plus, he thought his bike was too heavy, and he was carrying too much weight.
“I’m glad I did it but I don’t want to do it again,” he said.
He released a CD called “The Song Pedaler” in 2014 which shows him busking on the cover, and wrote a folk song about the experience called “Song Pedaler.”
He still rides around Sandwich, on a lighter bike though.
In the end, he encourages people of all ages to have their own epiphanies.
“You’ve got to go for your passion,” he said. “You can find the money to do it. Look at all the free time that people have in their 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. You want to do something other than just sit and watch the sunset.”
Though they are nice viewed from the seat of a bicycle.
