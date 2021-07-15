Just like there are citizen ski racers who shouldn’t be caught dead wearing a tight-fitting onesie GS suit, there are two-wheeling citizens who shouldn’t be allowed out of the house wearing lycra cycling shorts or tops. These garments, on the wrong sort of overweight human being, don’t leave much to the imagination; way too revealing. But kudos to them because they’re cycling.
Then there are the bicycles themselves with high end rides loaded with lightweight, stiff and expensive carbon frames, forks, and rims that cost more than a down payment on a house in this ridiculously inflated market.
Throw in viral videos of unflinching youths doing incredible jumps, tricks and stunts and it would be easy to see why some people would stay away from cycling. But they’re not.
Bicycling is booming, with The New York Times reporting a 75 percent jump in the market in April 2020.
It’s not just new riders that are spinning their wheels, but lapsed riders, those people who don’t own a stitch of lycra, cycling gloves or a patch kit — let alone how to use what’s inside to fix a flat.
But look around the valley. There they are cycling through North Conway Village, Whitaker Woods, bounding down West Side Road and spinning with smiles spanning generations on the Mountain Division Trail with no clip-less pedals or titanium bike parts to be found.
They don street clothes. Sneakered feet crank the pedals. Jackets or sweatshirts are tied around their waists if they’re starting to feel the heat.
They are the new or lapsed bikers and they’re having fun out exercising in the fresh air hopefully reducing their stress level. Traveling at a slower pace, they’re perhaps seeing new sights along a familiar route they had only buzzed by in a car, that machine that requires expenses from gas to repairs.
it’s easy to get pedaling without tapping into your kids’ college funds. Frankly, all you need is a bike and a helmet though brightly colored clothing serves as a safety measure for increased visibility.
You may already have a decent bike somewhere in the garage that just needs a tune-up. If it’s a rusted relic with outdated components, the bike mechanic will tell you which means it’s time for a new bike. The pandemic has put a strain on bike manufacturers resulting in decreased consumer availability but used bikes are a nice step up. Though used, the bike will be new to you.
Bike choices can be mind boggling but ask yourself where you are likely to ride. Roads? Gravel? Rail trails? Singletrack? Dirt? That is helpful in determining what kind of bike you will need.
Getting back in the saddle may also reawaken some rear-end muscles you forgot that you had. They might scream out to you they had not been consulted in the decision-making process. Stretching helps to silence those painful outbursts. A bike seat with gel padding could be the ticket, or perhaps one that is geared to your gender.
Making the jump from couch to bicycle would be daunting for some. Let’s say you are out of shape. So be it. Cycling is the ticket to getting back in shape, albeit slowly. Choose a route that is as flat as possible. But remember, it will be White Mountains flat. So expect rises and hills. It’s okay to get off your bike and walk. Find benches, vantage points, cafes and picnic tables to rest. Even if there are no inclines, be sure to take it easy.
Maybe you’re afraid of riding in traffic. Then go to a bike path or take up mountain biking in the woods. There are bucolic low-volume back and dirt roads. If you do ride in busy areas, remember to stay visible with some bright colors and stick to the rules of the road. You are a motorist, too, and those laws apply to two-wheels. Among those regulations are to ride with traffic, follow traffic signals and signs, signal and yield to pedestrians.
Fitness and cycling are a tandem team so be sure to set reasonable goals for yourself. Pedal with friends or family. Use it as a form of exploration. If you decide it’s for you, consider some cycling clothing, and maybe join a local bike club to learn about the sport and area offerings from like-minded people.
You probably won’t have any regrets, except that you should have started pedaling sooner.
