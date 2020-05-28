Though members of the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club are rolling along on their own during the pandemic, there is one club aspect many miss: the social one.
“The bike club for me is an organization that is important for me socially as well as to other members so we are really missing our group rides,” wrote club vice president and three-year board of directors member Gail Costello during an email exchange.
Group rides are a beacon for club membership. Whether a longtime valley resident looking for new places to spin or a recently retired new resident, group rides offer all sorts of benefits.
Accompanied by leaders, rides are for various cycling levels and take place most days of the week on everything from paved roads to gravel.
“There are rides that are fast-paced as well as those which are more social,” she said.
When the COVID-19 guidelines loosen up, the club plans to offer at least 12 different ride categories. There’s even one that contains dinner at a club member’s home following a group spin.
“Riding in groups affords riders to connect with their friends as breaks and lunch stops are often included in the rides,” she said. “They can vary in length of miles, elevation gains, miles per hour, so riders can choose what fits them. We have initiated beginner group riding early in the season for new riders to group riding. Unfortunately, that has not happened this season. There is a very competitive group that rides as well each week.”
Popular rides include pedaling around the open spaces of Fryeburg, canopied Evans Notch, challenging Bear Notch and the Brownfield area.
“The Passaconway Road to the Kanc through the Albany Covered Bridge to Rocky Gorge is a favorite as well,” she commented. “The club is known to host rides outside the valley as well if you are up for a day's event of riding. The North Road in Shelburne to Bethel is another one.”
There is also something called Ride 4 You, where riders start and finish at the same place, but pedal different routes.
The club generally has around 200 members with the latest count at 209. Ages span from the 20s to the 80s but the lion’s share of members fit in to the 45-64 age group. There are slightly more females than males and most members pedal three to four days per week in season.
“The vast majority of members are of intermediate ability,” wrote Costello. “We do have beginners and an impressive group of very strong expert riders. A significant part of the intermediate group are involved more for the social connections than for physical challenges.”
The most popular rides tend to be between 20-40 miles.
The club also hosts social and community events, and has bike workshops, currently on hold. All scheduled group rides are cancelled until at least the end of June, when the board will reassess until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
The pandemic canceled what she calls the “big three” — the spring social, the family-popular Kids Bike Safety Day and always-sold-out Crank the Kanc time trial.
“When club events do resume, we will not be able to make up the big three because they are held at those areas at time of low use,” she said. “Rides will most likely have to start under restrictions and guidelines that are in place, like limited group sizes, distancing restrictions, and having a mask with you for rest stops to name a few.”
Club members even volunteer at events throughout the valley like manning a rest stop during the Mount Washington Century+ ride.
The club’s website mwvbicyclingclub.org is an excellent resource for members and non-members. The route library is loaded with local loops and more. When in full gear, the event calendar has plenty of options.
There’s a store and club members can sell their gear through the site, too. The club even updates local road conditions like the opening of popular roadways in the White Mountain National Forest and provides information on paving and construction projects throughout the valley.
For the time being, the club echoes advice from the League of American Bicyclists like ride alone or with members of your household, follow local guidelines for expanding your social network and wash your hands frequently.
Once it is deemed safe to do so, the group rides will ride again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.