The valley’s farm stands are showcasing their wares. Integrating them into a ride is a fine thing to do in the coming weeks. Just bring some dollar bills and packs to bring home the bounty.
The tomato is the queen of the harvest. From a burly beefsteak to the honored heirloom and compact cherry, tomatoes are a ubiquitous staple in many a cyclists diet. Comprised of antioxidants like lycopene, the bicycle-friendly website livestrong.com reports the tomato can help reduce cholesterol and prevent diseases like osteoporosis, cancer and Type 2 diabetes.
Raw or cooked, the tomato is largely comprised of water with very small amounts of carbohydrates, fat and protein. So why not stir up some sauce that can slather another cyclist favorite — pasta.
Tomato sauce and spaghetti comprise the fundamentals for countless ravenous riders. There is a simplicity to rudimentary sauce, and I have been fortunate to have been allowed to stir in the kitchen many fine concoctions my wife, a two-time restaurant owner and cyclist who has tallied more than 1,000 miles on her e-bike this season, has conjured up.
So round up say 3 to 5 pounds of tomatoes, one peeled garlic clove per pound, basil, oregano, a little salt, and extra virgin olive oil.
Cut the tomatoes in half and then pulse it along with the garlic, basil, oregano and salt in a food processor to the consistency of your liking.
Heat the olive oil in a saucepan, pour in the tomato puree and heat on low to simmer for a couple of hours, allowing your spouse to stir on occasion providing the illusion said spouse is helping.
Squash and zucchinis are hearty vegetables that are wonderful on the grill sliced half-inch thick, drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with a dusting of sea salt, pepper, onion powder and granulated garlic. They also withstand the pouncing that they endure in packs and saddlebags en route to said grill from the farm stand, and can also easily be sauted The zukes provide some flair when integrated into zucchini bread. Summer squash also is low in fat, carbs and calories.
The pleasing yellow and green vegetables often transport me back to the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route, a 2,500-mile journey between Canada and Mexico my wife and I pedaled during the Clinton administration. Along the way, I wrote bicycle travel pieces and she penned recipes under the byline One Pan Jan.
While in northwest New Mexico in the shadows of the stunning red brick ruins of the Pueblo Pintado grand house, we came upon an outdoor market with its zukes, tomatoes, chiles and squash.
That evening, Jan assembled Enchiladas Pintado in her pan on the camping stove. She diced the squashes, a small onion and one green chile before sauteing them in olive oil which she carried. She then added the diced tomatoes and two gloves chopped garlic.
From a local store, we had a package of corn tortillas and some cheese which she cubed. She added the cheese to the veggies. The tortillas were warmed on the pan’s cover, and then she placed the veggies into the tortillas, rolled them and enjoyed.
The joy of the farm stand is not knowing all you’ll ride home with, and that is the ulitmate joy because virtually anything can be made into Whatchagot Soup. Though my culinary skills are not renowned for good reason, soup year-round is a staple in our home. I can kill a recipe with no problem. That’s why hot sauce from Tabasco to sriracha is always at hand, like an epicurean first-aid kit that also includes ketchup.
Whatchagot Soup almost always begins with sauteed onions and chopped garlic. Amounts are definitely arbitrary. Bring home carrots or bell peppers? Dice them up and throw them in. Have celery? Dice and toss until all is tender. Then it’s liquid time with chicken or veggie, stock or cubes to dissolve. Make it a nice pour.
Now comes the fun part. Remember those grilled summer squashes? Dice and toss. Got corn? Either boil it or soak them in husks before grilling them. After they cool, cut the corn off the cob and toss it in. Want to thicken the soup? Maybe toss in some of that tomato sauce or a tin or two of something from the pantry. Boil, simmer for a spell and sprinkle in some Italian seasoning, garlic, pepper, salt, etc.
