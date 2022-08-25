8-25-2022 Basch-Farm Stands

Farm stands make for fine stops along the way. (MARTY BASCH PHOTO)

The valley’s farm stands are showcasing their wares. Integrating them into a ride is a fine thing to do in the coming weeks. Just bring some dollar bills and packs to bring home the bounty.

The tomato is the queen of the harvest. From a burly beefsteak to the honored heirloom and compact cherry, tomatoes are a ubiquitous staple in many a cyclists diet. Comprised of antioxidants like lycopene, the bicycle-friendly website livestrong.com reports the tomato can help reduce cholesterol and prevent diseases like osteoporosis, cancer and Type 2 diabetes.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.