Once active rail lines lie dormant in communities. Is there something that can be done to make these transportation corridors useful again? Many opinions exist about what can be done with unused rail lines. They vary from those that want to see them upgraded and put back into service to those that want rails removed and recreation trails constructed in their place. Each state that owns the rails and each community they pass through has to decide what the best option for them is.
That was the topic of the Mountain Division Alliance Virtual Public Meeting held on March 31. The Mountain Division Advisory Council was seeking public input about what should be done with the 31-mile section of rail corridor between Standish and Fryeburg, Maine. In the next few weeks, they will make their final recommendation to the Maine Department of Transportation commissioner on its future use.
Each option has its advantages and disadvantages. Three main options were discussed: 1) rail only, 2) trail only and 3) rail with trail. A fourth option — “trail until rail” was also on the table.
Rail only — This option would allow the rail corridor to be used only for passenger and freight transportation. The advantage of that option is it would provide an alternative way of moving people and goods across the state, with less road maintenance needed and fewer carbon emissions.
The disadvantage of that current section is it has been abandoned for 40 years. To get the rails up to today’s standards for Class 1(10 mph) or Class 2 (25 mph) traffic would take time and money. For that 31-mile section, rehabilitation of the rails would be $52,400,000 for Class 1 and $60,100,100 for Class 2. With no suitable rail connection from either end, that would be a lot of money for little return. There’s no guarantee that there would be enough passenger and freight use to justify the expense.
Trail only — If rails were removed, and a paved or stone dust trail put over the rail bed, the corridor could be used for multi-use recreation and transportation. In some areas, that might be designated “non-motorized” or “motorized in winter only” for snowmobile use. In other areas, a trail might be shared use with motorized vehicles like ATVs and dirt bikes but would remain car-free. The Presidential Range Rail Trail in Gorham is a good example of this type of trail.
Advantages of the “trail only” option are these paths are safer, healthier alternatives to riding, walking or running on roads. Because they often pass through natural areas, there are lots of opportunities to see wildlife and interesting natural features.
Economically, rec trails increase tourist visits and provide economic benefits to the communities involved.
Of all the options, these two are the cheapest. If the rails were removed from Standish to Fryeburg, putting a 10-foot stone dust trail over the bed would cost $16,600,000. Paving that section would cost $19,800,000.
One of the major disadvantages of this option is once the rails are removed, the possibility of future rail service isn’t likely unless the “trail until rail” option is chosen.
Other disadvantages or issues mentioned were reconstructing bridges suitable for trail use and possible wetland impact. Three major road crossings would necessitate the use of fully automated traffic signals. Minor road crossings would also need to be addressed with signage and barriers.
If motorized traffic like ATVs, dirt bikes and snowmobiles are allowed on this section, there is also a potential for user conflict.
Rail with trail: A “rail with trail” is one where rails are left intact and a path is constructed beside the rail. The Fryeburg Mountain Division Trail is an example of this type of trail.
The advantages of this option are rails remain intact for possible use, but there’s also a trail alongside for families and people of all ages to walk, bike, run, ski and snowshoe safely.
One disadvantage of a rail with trail is the cost and effort involved. For the Standish to Fryeburg section, a Class 1 with paved trail costs $140,600,000, and a Class 2 with paved is the most expensive option at $148,000,000. Stone dust trails are a little less expensive.
In order to protect path users from train traffic, added to the expense are barriers. When there isn’t sufficient space between rail line and path, fences are needed, adding to cost and construction. Bridge crossings are even more complicated, usually necessitating additional bridges or decking for path users.
In the Conway Daily Sun’s “Teletalk” column a few weeks ago, it asked the question of whether the next phase of the Rec Path should go toward Bartlett or Fryeburg. Many people favored the second choice.
Many years ago, Mount Washington Valley Rec Path Committee and Mountain Meadows Riders snowmobile members walked the corridor from Smith Eastman Park to Fryeburg’s Visitor Center with N.H. DOT representatives. We found many obstacles along the way.
The first obstacle is crossing the Saco River. DOT allows the snowmobile club to deck it for winter use, it would need other improvements for safe recreation trail use, including railings. A separate bridge might need to be constructed across the river at considerable cost and effort.
The second obstacle was the rail section in Center Conway. The rail bed is very narrow and built high over a swampy area. Given the N.H. requirement of 8 feet distance from the center of the rail bed to a path on the side, there’s no room to put a path there. If the rails stay in place, the path would have to be rerouted elsewhere, either onto private land or a public road. Both those options are problematic-getting landowner permission or taking a recreation path onto Route 302/113.
Following the tracks, there is a major road crossing of Route 302/113 near Saco Bound. Beyond that, there’s a big swamp and several streams to cross, none of that easy or inexpensive.
Obstacles can be surmounted, but it will take a lot of time, money, community effort, engineering, and permitting to accomplish that.
Trail until rail — For this option, there’s a “voluntary agreement between a railroad company and a trail agency to use an out-of-service rail corridor as a trail until a railroad might need the corridor again for rail service.” Some refer to this as “railbanking” where the rail corridor is saved for future use, but in the interim period, is used for alternative trail use.
The advantage of this option is preserving the rail corridor should it be needed in the future for transportation and freight. It also puts that unused corridor to good use for recreation and transportation in the meantime.
The disadvantage is it leaves the trail’s future use in question.
Constructing recreation trails in rail corridors creates all sorts of opportunities, challenges, and construction issues. However, in areas where rails are not being used, it makes sense to consider one of the rail-trail options.
Hopefully, the Mountain Division will be given permission to construct that 31-mile trail from Standish to Fryeburg. It’s one more step to getting to Portland someday. I hope my grandkids and I get to ride on it-what an adventure!
Don’t forget, next Saturday is Rails-to-Trails Conservancy’s “Celebrate Trails Day.” Get out your bike and ride a rail trail!
Upcoming events
Bike Coalition of Maine Bike Swap — April 24 (Sunday), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Southern Maine, Lewiston campus. The cost is $5 to attend for anyone over 12.
13th annual Kids Bike Safety Day at Story Land — May 7. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club. To register, go to: bikereg.com/kids-bike-safety-day.
Crank the Kanc Time Trial — May 14. Put on by MWV Bicycling Club and Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.