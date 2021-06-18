Ever gone back to an old familiar place and found it had changed over time? Some of it was the same, but there was something new going on, too. That’s the feeling I had when I visited Bartlett’s Thorne Pond Conservation area on Tuesday. I recognized old trails but found new ones that made riding there more interesting.
My curiosity about Thorne Pond was tweaked by two events — a conversation with Sun and Ski’s Dave Chandler and news of a race being held there on June 26 as part of the Red Jersey Cyclery’s Summer Race Series. Dave told me he had been riding there lately and liked Jeremiah Beach’s new single-track trails. When I heard Jeremiah had used these trails for the “Howler” mountain bike race last fall and would be using them again for one of his summer race series, I figured I needed to check them out.
Thorne Pond Conservation Area is on Route 302 in Bartlett, right across from the Attitash’s Bear Peak/Grand Summit Hotel entrance. It is named for the late Thaddeus Thorne, an early general manager at Attitash. The pond was created to provide water for Attitash’s snowmaking operation.
A wrought-iron gate, carved with a beautiful wildlife scene marks the entrance along with a wooden kiosk and split rail fence. Thorne Pond Conservation Area was designed to be a four-season recreational area. Thorne Pond is a stocked pond for catch-and-release fishing. Nearby, the Saco River offers swimming and scenic views. Across the river, Saco Slabs granite outcroppings offer rock climbing opportunities.
Mountain bikers and walkers have 12 miles of easy to moderate single- and double-track trails to explore from Thorne Pond to Attitash’s River Run Condominium Development. Since Attitash is no longer offering horseback riding, you can go all the way to the Fields of Attitash to add more mileage.
In winter, many of these trails make fine cross-country ski or snowshoe trails as part of the Bear Notch Ski Touring network.
Red Jersey Cyclery’s race series, created in 1993, took place at Thorne Pond. It was a family-oriented series focused on junior riders’ development and promoting mountain bike racing. Riders met in the field by the pond and raced on trails along the river, through the woods and around the field. It was friendly competition followed by soda, beer and burritos. Many a good time was had there.
Jeremiah’s race is following that tradition, but starting in a different place — Roger’s Crossing. Heading west on Route 302 past the Attitash Mountain area, it’s located right beyond the railroad track crossing. Garland Ridge Road turns sharply right just after the tracks. Beyond that road, a field on the right with an old barn is where racers will gather on next Saturday morning, June 26. When the Howler Race returns on Oct, 30, it will also be held at this location.
Each of this year’s summer race series race hosts has chosen to donate a portion of the proceeds to a local charitable organization. The host of the Roger’s Crossing race is Attitash Mountain Village, which designated Bartlett Rec’s Morrell Family Community Complex trails as its nonprofit organization.
For more information on the race series, go to summerraceseries.com. Register before June 24 at /tinyurl.com/54dmjnnb. Race entry fees are very affordable at $30.
Jeremiah started working on these trails when he moved back to the valley from Colorado. He found Thorne Pond trails needed maintenance. He started cleaning them up and adding new trails. Joe Berry, who owns and manages property nearby, encouraged him to continue trail work on his land for the benefit of Attitash guests and others. The network is expanding with his efforts and improvements.
Back at Thorne Pond, I unloaded my bike to explore the trails. Tucked in the trees at the right end of the fence was the trail I knew would take me toward Attitash. It’s easy to miss and not signed. It starts over a rough root section before it settles down to a decent single track. Eventually, a wider trail comes to a field, but along the way, I sampled new smooth, single-track trails that headed off both sides.
Eventually, I reached the Saco Trail and Dune trails, marked with wooden signs. These trails are wide and sandy. They weave through the shady forest and lead you toward the Saco River beaches and Attitash Mountain Village. These were old trails I knew from years past, but snaking off from them were new single-track trails. I tried everyone I spotted.
Some of the single-track trails took me along the Saco’s bank. Rocky beaches and children’s laughter told me I was nearing a swimming area. Other trails took me through the woods. The riding was smooth and fast, with very little climbing. Novice riders and young kids would enjoy them.
By Attitash Mountain Village’s pond, I spotted a bear! Fortunately, it was a carved bear with an interpretative sign. I pedaled on, looking for the Fields of Attitash. I followed a sign that led me to them. “Horseback Riding” signs and overgrown Attitash Equine Festival bleachers are still there, but the horses are gone. Things have changed in the fields, but the views are still spectacular.
Storm clouds darkened on the horizon. It was time to head back. I pedaled the dirt road back to Attitash Village and sampled single-track on Bear Brook and Cannonball Trails. As I wound through the forest on smooth trails, I wondered if I was heading east or west as trails changed directions. I finally came back to old familiar trails that led me back to the parking lot.
I rode toward Thorne Pond to take the Pond Loop and Big Loop before I headed home. The Big Loop took me along the river, with lots of twisted turns. Pond Loop skirted the pond and still had some interesting quick climbs in it to add challenge.
It had been an interesting 9-mile ride, but I don’t think I found all the new trails. After I compared my GPS map to Jeremiah’s racecourse map, I think I may have missed some of them. I guess I’ll have to go back to explore!
If you’re looking for maps of these trails, you can email Jeremiah Beach at protunenh@gmail.com. He told me he’s working on a better map. I also found maps Attitash Village gives its guests helpful for the main trail layout. I picked one up at the office, but you can download or print them from the website at tinyurl.com/3rcxdava.
If you’re heading out with your kids on Father’s Day, try the trails at Attitash Village and Thorne Pond. To find the easiest access and trails, I suggest starting from the Attitash parking lot, ride behind the condos, then head upriver toward Thorne Pond. Sample old trails and new ones on your way as you have family fun on your bikes.
Upcoming events
June 26: Summer Race Series, 11 a.m., Rogers’ Crossing, Bartlett. The cost is $30. Proceeds to benefit the Morrell Family Community Complex. Register at tinyurl.com/4brmdpx4.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Series — Tuesdays, being June 29 through Aug. 3, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. This is a weekly mountain bike series for all abilities and ages. Racers can ride the long, short or mini-courses.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
