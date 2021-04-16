Spring is the time to look forward to warmer weather, even though there was snow in the forecast on Friday. It’s a time to anticipate the greening grass and blooming flowers. For many of us, kids and adults alike, it’s time to get bicycles out and ride.
Breaking news! The 2021, 12th Annual Kids’ Bike Safety Day will be happening at Story Land in Glen on Saturday, May 8, from 9:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
This headline will be posted today on the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s webpage (tinyurl.com/3evtwrcv). The event was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19, but this year the local bike club has decided to hold the event, with some modifications. The club wants everyone to be safe while having fun and learning about bike safety.
Registration in advance online is required through tinyurl.com/4a9pch4m. This site went live on April 15. Register as a family/group for one of four 1 hour time periods: 9:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and 12:45 p.m. for this free event.
Masks are required to be worn by everyone, social distancing guidelines will be followed and groups must stay together and stay on the designated course while in the park. Parents and guardians will do helmet fitting of their children with help from club volunteers. Safety stations will be modified to provide for social distancing. Once the safety course is completed, participants will immediately exit the park.
Because of COVID concerns, there will be no food or beverages provided this year, no license plates and no adventure ride. However, there will be free basic mechanical checks and adjustments to all kids’ bikes, free helmet safety checks and helmets to those that need them, and bike safety and handling course along the roads and walkways of Story Land. How much fun is that?
Register soon to reserve a spot for your family group.
In other spring news, cyclists have been out and riding. Wheels are rolling on pavement, dirt roads, dry trails and rec paths. Some riders have even conquered Bear Notch and cyclists have been spotted going up Crawford Notch.
If you haven’t been out riding with friends or family, it’s time to dust off the bikes, pump up the tires and lube the chains. Your first rides don’t have to be epic. They can be just a spin around the block or down a trail. Here’s a spring sampler of some of the rides we’ve been doing this April.
Potter Road ride: On April 9, warm weather called to us to get out our bikes. I finally got my mountain bike out of the basement, so we took the bikes for a ride on Potter Road, off Route 153. It’s one of our favorite places to walk and ride. This dirt road is scenic, with not much traffic this time of year. It’s always fun to look for signs of spring there, from returning waterfowl to trailing arbutus (Mayflower).
We parked at the beginning by the first bridge, unloaded the bikes, and headed up the road. By Buttermilk Hollow, we paused to watch for signs of wildlife in the fast-moving waters. Seeing none, we pedaled on, past the next bridge. Peter kept his eyes out for Mayflowers on the road bank. The plants were just starting to show. We stopped at the bridge at the south end of Conway Lake and peered into the clear water, looking for fish — none yet.
At the intersection of Greeley (or Greely) Road and Potter Road, we turned right up Greeley. We climbed the hills until we hit the steep one. It was getting late and we were hungry.
Turning around, we cruised down Greeley to Potter and back to the van, for about 6 miles of riding. On a day when we had more energy, time and light, we could extend this ride in many different directions. There’s lots of time to plan other rides there.
Mountain Division Trail, Fryeburg, Maine: On Wednesdays, I drive to Fryeburg to take my granddaughter to dance class. In winter, when she was in class, I went for walks or skis. Now that the weather’s nice, I bring my bike and go for a ride. On April 7 and 14, I did different sections of the Mountain Division Rail Trail. With only 45 minutes to ride, I kept the rides short.
On the first ride, I rode from Tina Titzer’s dance studio on Main Street, down Elm Street toward Fair Street to access the trail. There I met a group of curious kids on bikes who were waiting for their parents. They had questions about my bike, its bright front and rear lights and my brakes. We talked about how much we liked riding and using the trail.
When their moms showed up, we said goodbye. They pedaled toward Porter Road, and I turned right, pedaling toward the Visitor’s Center. Along the way, I passed walkers and skateboarders. At the end, I turned around and pedaled back to town for a nice cruise.
Last Wednesday, I took Oxford Street down to Route 113 and followed that to Porter Road. There, I turned left and pedaled to the intersection with the trail. I turned left, heading toward the airport end. Again. I passed walkers, one with a young dog, and several cyclists. At the end, I contemplated making the airport road — Lyman Road/Clay Pond Road, Porter Road Loop but decided I didn’t have enough time. I’ll do it another day.
I turned around and rode back to Porter Road, kept going back to Fair Street. Along the way, I stopped at the pond to look for turtles. They were there, sunning themselves on logs already. Spring must be here!
Echo Lake/ Cedar Creek Mountain Bike: Monday, I joined the Old Spokes group for a ride on Echo Lake and Cedar Creek Trails. It was my first real mountain bike ride of the season. Led by Martha Leich, our group of 10 met up outside Echo Lake State Park gates.
Using the Perimeter Trail and carriage roads, we all made our way to Hales Location Road. The group met up at the top, rode down the hill to Joe’s Alibi, crossed the bridge and rode out to Forest Service Road 379. We sampled the left side of Electric Loop, came back onto the forest road again and pedaled to the Ultimate Single Track. There we discussed which way to go to avoid muddy spots. Leo Rossignol helped us decide the best course.
On the way back, we sampled the other side of Electric Loop, came back on FR379 and took Joe’s Alibi back to the hill up to the Hales Golf Course. Some made this tricky hill, some did not. Down the hill, we flew. We hopped on Echo Lake trails that took us to Elm Brook’s windy trail and came out by our cars. It had been a good two-hour-plus ride complete with bridges, logs and other obstacles to test our mountain bike skills. It was great to be riding the trails again!
Spring has come to the valley. Go sample some local rides and see where they take you.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
