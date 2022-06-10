Curiosity made me try riding Ride NoCo’s new flow trail, Tornado. I heard it was fun and challenging, a blue trail. Though I consider myself an intermediate rider, I’m more confident climbing than descending. Going fast downhill is not my speed, so I was a little nervous about riding it.
Fortunately, the group I ride with was going to ride it Monday. It was a weekday and they were mellow, so I didn’t feel pushed to take it fast. Everyone picked their own pace. In Cranmore Mountain Resort’s parking lot near the new hotel construction, a group of 15 riders met up. Mounting our bikes, we pedaled over to the North Chair Road and rode past Arleberg Children’s Center. Heading north from there, we climbed up behind the condos toward a steep ski run. Fortunately, Hurricane Highway ducked into the woods on the left to spare us that climb!
Hurricane Highway, once called Lower Flank, is an important link to the Hurricane Mountain Trail system. This machine-built trail is 1.3 miles long, has a 20-foot climb and is a wide, green — beginner — trail that goes in both directions — hence, the name, “highway.” It’s not technical, but it’s a steady climb, with switchbacks to help you catch your breath.
Riders use Hurricane Highway to reach the Water Tower, then ride either Kettle Ride Trail or Red Tail Trail to Cranmore Connector to reach the top of the Hurricane Mountain Zone. Another option for those wanting a shorter, easier ride, is to turn downhill to ride some old woods trails back to Cranmore.
As we climbed Hurricane Highway, we passed intersections with several downhill trails — Charlie Don’t Surf, Pinball, Kandagnar, Lower Tornado and Upper Tornado and finally Kettle Ridge. We turned uphill on Kettle. Some riders admitted that they sometimes had to walk part of this short section of technical climbing. It certainly would be easier going down it. We used it to connect to Upper Tornado to make a nice loop.
The climbing was tough and few of us had falls or had to walk. I failed to negotiate an uphill curve and my bike rolled back and dumped me on a rock. Not only was my ego bruised, but also my gluteus maximus. Taking it easy and assessing the damage, I walked awhile until I felt I could pedal.
Near the top of the ridge, our group gathered at the three-way junction of Sendero, Kettle Ridge and Upper Tornado. Those of us that had never been down Tornado asked what it was like. We were told the upper part is more challenging, with surprises that sneak up on you. “Control your speed and be alert for sudden changes and you’ll be fine.”
Our group is made up of older riders who want to have fun, but don’t want to get hurt. All of us are well aware of how long it takes to heal. There was jockeying in the group not to be the first down the trail, but the last. Many of us wanted to take our time without holding anyone up or feeling pressure to ride faster than we wanted.
The descending order decided, we took our places and gave riders ahead plenty of space. As I descended, I admired the great trail work done by Tulip Trails. Upper Tornado was smooth, with nice “rock armor” and tight berms. It definitely “flowed.” There were side features to jump off if riders were so inclined. Nice rollers had me swooping down the hill, but I had to watch out for sudden sharp turns. Those were the surprises I didn’t want to come into too hot. My brakes got a workout.
TrailForks lists Upper Tornado as a downhill only, moderate trail, with a blue rating (intermediate). That section is 4,094 feet long, climbs three feet and descends minus 342 feet. Average time to ride it was 9:26 minutes. I’m sure I took much longer than that.
At the junction with Hurricane Highway, we stopped to count heads and see that everyone made it down in one piece. Leo, the sweep, said we were all accounted for and no pieces were left behind. Whew!
Lower Tornado was a milder ride, but still lots of fun. It is 2,922 feet long, climbs 32 feet, and descends 1,214 feet and has the same rating as the Upper. The average time to ride it is 4:49 minutes. It had rollers, berms and tight turns, too, but wasn’t as steep. It dumped us out on the lower part of Hurricane Highway, near its start.
Some of the group opted to go back up it and take Lower Tornado down again. Others of us chose to call it a ride and head back to the car. We all enjoyed riding the “Tornado.” After riding all its twists and turns, we knew how it got the name.
If you want more information about the trails on Cranmore Mountain and in the “Hurricane Zone,” there are several places to get maps and trail descriptions. For Cranmore’s lift-served trails, Bike Park, and Crank Bike Shop, go to tinyurl.com/mub2v3jv.
For trail information in the Hurricane Mountain Zone, go to Ride NoCo’s website ridenoco.org, or follow them on instagram@ridenoco or Facebook Ride NoCo. On these sites, you can keep up to date on what’s happening with their ever-expanding trail network.
Ride NoCo posted this spring: “We are excited to announce new names for trails so many have been enjoying in the Hurricane Mountain Zone.
“Names are officially posted on TrailForks and look for new kiosk maps and trail signs this spring when the HMZ opens for riding.
“Surf’s Up — formerly referred to as Knight’s/New Cranmore Connector — this trail leads to Kettle Ridge, Kandagnar and Charlie’s.
“Tornado — formerly referred to as Trail 2 — this trail is brand new and machine work was completed at the very end of the 2021 riding season. Access it on Kettle Ridge at the intersection of Sendero.
“Hurricane Highway — formerly referred to as Lower Flank Trail — runs from the base of Cranmore Mountain Resort up to the junction of Kettle Ridge.
“We’re getting ready for an eventful 2022 season with new trails, events and trail work opportunities. Sign up for our newsletter at the bottom of our website to get the latest details as they come out.”
Another site many riders use is TrailForks at trailforks.com. I found the information there also helpful about the trails and difficulty.
For a fun video that will give you an idea of what Upper Tornado is all about, check out Projectnortheast MTB YouTube video, “North Conways New Flow Trail Preview In this NETS Episode 11 video (tinyurl.com/5e48re79), the commentator rides the trail before it’s officially open to help promote the work Ride NoCo is doing locally.
The descriptions and footage really give a good taste of what Tornado is like. The rider has high praise for the trail builder, Tulip Trails. I agree with him — all the trails I’ve ridden built by Corbett Tulip have been well done and great to ride. Check out his projects at tuliptrails.com
Summer’s here — time to try some new trails and revisit the old.
Upcoming events
Great Maine Bike Swap No. 2 — Sunday, June 12, at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham, Maine, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cone for a Cause, Wednesday, June 15, Trails End Ice Cream Shops, to benefit Mount Washington Valley Trails Association/Rec Path.
Summer Race Series No. 2: June 25, at Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett. For information, go to summerraceseries.com.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series: Tuesdays from 3:30-7 p.m., from June 28 – Aug. 2. For more, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
Cone for a Cause, June 29, Trails End Ice Cream Shops, to benefit Mount Washington Valley Bicycle Club. Valley Loop Ride included starting at noon at the Scenic Vista, rated B/2.5/17.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
