Last year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, Kennett High School and Fryeburg Academy mountain bike teams had to adapt.
Kennett could practice, but couldn’t compete in races — no meets, no travel. When Oxford County went from green to the yellow zone, Fryeburg couldn’t even practice — after-school activities were suspended. Both mountain bike team coaches had to figure out how to make the season meaningful and fun.
Last year’s Kennett Coach Ricky Gaudreau used the team’s practice time to build riding and mechanical skills.
“Because there are no races, we have been focusing on becoming better technical riders and how to properly maintain bikes,” he said.
Using Eastside Trails, the team worked on their bike handling skills. Pro Tune’s Jeremiah Beach helped them find and fix mechanical problems.
At season’s end, Ricky arranged with Cranmore’s Ben Wilcox to allow students and their parents to ride for free on Cranmore’s new mountain bike trails. Ricky wanted to give parents an opportunity to ride with the kids and have fun on new terrain. It wasn’t a normal mountain bike season, but the students still had fun and learned new skills.
In Fryeburg, Coach Tyler Wilson also had to get creative to make it a good season. Once restrictions were lifted, he began working with his team on riding skills and trail building. Riding on Mondays and Thursdays and doing trail work on Tuesdays and Fridays, the team kept busy. On their local trails, they honed their bike handling and trail-building skills.
This fall, some of the COVID restrictions have been lifted, but not all. Now that Chis Darling is back coaching Kennett’s team, I asked him about how the pandemic has impacted this year’s season.
“At the beginning of the season all of the coaches in the New Hampshire High School MTB League met over the summer and put together what we felt was a great series of races for all three league divisions (West, Central and East),” Chris said. “Shortly before the start of our season, we found out that many of the lakes region's schools, including many private schools, made the decision to race only with vaccinated athletes and contest only events that also had vaccinated athletes.”
For Kennett, that meant going from a full-season race calendar to only racing three events. The Eagle’s first race is next week, on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Berlin/Gorham.
On Wednesday, Oct. 13, they have a meet in Fryeburg. Finally, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, Kennett is scheduled to host its lone home meet.
Because of the 100 percent vaccination rule, they won’t be able to participate in the season-opener and the championship race. However, they can still ride and have fun as a team. To keep things interesting and to build bike handling skills, Chris is varying their riding territory from Eastside Trails to other areas. Last week, they met at Marshall Conservation Area to try those trails. Who knows where they’ll go next?
Fryeburg Academy’s team can have a fuller race calendar because most of the private schools are 100 percent vaccinated students, staff and coaches. Tyler told me his team is almost entirely vaccinated. There are only a few athletes that can’t participate in three of the races on their schedule because of it.
Fryeburg’s first race was this past Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Proctor Academy. It was the league opener for vaccine-only riders.
The Raiders will be joining Kennett at Berlin/Gorham on Sept. 29. The rest of their race calendar looks like this: Oct. 6 at Gould — vax only; Oct. 13 at home at Starks Hill; Oct. 20 at Kennett; Oct. 27 in Camden, Maine at Bond Brook; and Oct. 30 at Vermont Academy Championships — vax only.
Coach Wilson’s focus this year is not just on racing. He says, “A huge part of the team is understanding the importance and knowledge surrounding trail building and maintenance. Last year we spent a lot of time on our course due to COVID and not being able to travel. We are looking forward to having it ridden in this year at our home race! We also are expanding it as we speak.”
Both mountain bike team coaches are making the most of their seasons. They both have robust squads with enthusiastic riders. Their riders span the grades and vary in experience, but all love to ride.
Kennett has a team of 16 riders, 15 male and one female, spanning the grades. There are five seniors, three juniors, five sophomores and three freshmen. Some are returning riders, but there’s some new talent, too.
To help manage this group, Chris has several assistants. Ricky Gaudreau helps out when his schedule allows. Martha Leich and Tamara Wood also volunteer to ride with them. Team member parents, Stephen Nicopor and Ralph Cronin, come out to support the group as well.
Fryeburg Academy has a team of 17 riders, 16 male and one female. The class breakdown is three seniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen. Three of the members are international students — two from Barcelona, Spain, and one from the Czech Republic.
Handling this many riders can be tough. Tyler has only one assistant, Emily Moulton, to help him out.
“This year’s main challenge was the growth in the team this year and having a vast spread in ability,” Tyler said. “It is a good problem to have though! We may need to consider bringing on another coach next year.”
Both teams are poised for a good season. Though things have changed because of COVID, some things remain the same. The race format will be the same, with riders earning points for their team. There will be three categories — A, B or C — for racers. These categories will determine the number of laps they have to complete and points riders can earn for their team.
At the season’s beginning, coaches place riders in one of the categories, based on their experience and abilities. Riders who do well can move up a category as the season goes on. A racers usually have to complete four laps, B is three laps and C is two laps, but the lap requirement can vary from course to course.
For example, on Kennett’s home course, A races are four laps for 9.5 miles, B is three laps for 6.5 miles and C is two laps or 4.75 miles.
Both coaches are ready to deal with what the season brings. From the beginning of school until the end of October, they’ll be out there teaching and encouraging students to become better bike riders and team members.
As Kennett, Chris said, he enjoys riding with the students and is glad, with his assistants, to “able to provide an excellent opportunity for kids to learn how to MTB, how to race competitively and developing a lifelong passion for riding bikes!”
Chris said his main goal for the Raiders is also “to teach my passion for riding — whether it be intense or down country. Mountain biking is a lifelong sport and it should also build character and fitness. We are so fortunate to live in a community with riders pushing and expanding our networks. The riders that I coach hopefully will gain an appreciation and knowledge of their local riding culture.”
Good luck to both teams! Go out and support them when they race their home courses.
Upcoming events
Summer Race Series Mountain Bike Race: this Saturday, Sept. 25, Bartlett, Fields of Attitash, last of the five-race series. For information and to register, go to tinyurl.com/2f87mwkr.
Plan a weekend of riding before the end of beautiful summer days. We'll post some suggested routes soon for informal group rides on Sunday throughout the MWV as well as a night ride from the race venue through Bartlett Friday night. Check out facebook.com/mwvsummerraceseries for more details.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
