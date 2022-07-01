Summer’s finally here, in full force. The Mount Washington Valley is filling up with visitors coming here on vacation. Locals are taking time off, too, to recreate. What better way to get in shape and have some fun than to sign up for a summer race series? Post-pandemic, many people are looking for events where they can see their friends and fellow competitors and test out their fitness levels.
The White Mountain Milers have a Summer Race Series in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods. Runners and walkers of all ages meet every Tuesday from June 7- Aug. 16 to race the 5K loop. This year, more than 100 are showing up each week. It’s quite an enthusiastic crowd.
The valley also has several mountain bike race series for those that like to pedal against the clock. Each has its own format. Choose the one that fits your style, schedule and age group.
The Summer Race Series, revived by Jeremiah Beach of Pro Tunes, has a Saturday race each month from May until September at five different trail locations. The races are a mass start by category — novice, sport, expert and cruiser. Depending on the category you choose, you are required to ride a certain number of laps. At last week’s race at Roger’s Crossing in Bartlett, experts raced seven laps for 12.25 miles total, while novices rode three laps for 5.25 miles total.
At Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch, the Summer Mountain Bike Series runs every Tuesday from June 28 to Aug. 2. Racers of all ages show up from 3:30-7 p.m. to race a long (4.3 mile), short (3.3 miles) or mini (1.9 miles) course. It’s a time-trial format, with each racer having his/her own start time. The courses are the same each week. Many riders race themselves, trying to improve their riding and times each week.
New this year is a mountain bike series for children aged 13 and under at Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway called the “Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series.” This four-week series is on Mondays, July 11-Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m. Riders take two timed runs through a designated course each week. For the first two weeks, the course is on the “Learning Curve.” The last two weeks, it’s on “Day at the Beach.” With multiple practices on the same course, young racers can really improve their skills.
That’s the beauty of race series — they give athletes the chance to improve over time and experience. It’s not the one-shot deal of a single race.
Race series also foster a sense of community. When you see the same people racing each time, you make new friends. Everyone shares the experience and the fun.
Flexibility is built into the schedule. In most race series, you don’t have to do them all to qualify for the final standings. In Jeremiah’s Summer Race Series, you only need to complete four out of five races. In Great Glen’s Summer Mountain Bike Series, you need to complete four out of six races on the same course to qualify for the final standings. If you miss a race because of vacation, bad weather or other commitments, you still have a chance to be in the final results.
Riders have the option of signing up for the whole series or just signing up for a one-time try. The Summer Race Series sign-ups online at Bikereg.com are for individual races. Each one is $30. Great Glen’s full series cost is $65 for adults, and $40 for juniors (age 17 and under), payable online at Bikereg.com or at the Center. You can also pay a one-time race day price of $14 for adults, and $9 for juniors at the Center. Cranmore’s Mini Meister Series is $49 for the whole series or $15 a race. Registration is online at tinyurl.com/2p96kdx6 or at the ticket office.
Each race series is different. That’s what makes them interesting. Here’s some more information about each of our local race series.
Summer Race Series: Jeremiah Beach schedules and sets up five different race courses. This year’s schedule is May 21 — Great Glen Trails — Gorham; June 25 — Roger’s Crossing — Bartlett; July 23 — Abenaki — Wolfeboro; Aug. 13 — Coos — Gorham; and Sept. 24 — Attitash — Bartlett. The race series is sponsored by the Maine Turf Company of North Fryeburg, Maine.
This year’s Summer Race Series is to benefit “Be the Match,” a nonprofit that works with blood cancer patients. As Jeremiah said, “I'd like to highlight our fundraising goal for the Be the Match organization. They are the organization that manages the national donor bank and transplant procedures for blood cancer patients. As you may know, this is my 10th anniversary of remission from leukemia so it's important to me. Without Be the Match, I wouldn't be here!”
He shared this link to raise funds for that organization: bethematch.org/SummerRaceSeries.
Last Saturday’s race at Roger’s Crossing, saw at least 50 racers negotiating the trails Jeremiah has built between Thorne Pond and Attitash Mountain Village. Experts completed seven laps of the twisty single-track course of 1.75 miles for a total of 12.25 miles, the sport racers did five laps for 8.75 miles, and the novices did three laps for 5.25 miles. After the race, racers treated themselves to Matty B’s delicious burritos for only $5. After all that riding on a hot day, I’m sure those racers grabbed those and a cold beverage.
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Series: Camelbak is sponsoring this year’s series. The series, which has been going on for 27 years, was started in 1995 by Paul Giblin. Eli Walker now manages it. He sets up a challenging course with long, short, and mini options. Each year, the course is different but stays the same for the series. It’s a mix of carriage roads and single track, some of it very technical. After my son and his friend Randy rode the long course, they declared it, “Hilly and hard.” Despite that, they enjoyed its challenge and will be back next week to try to improve their time.
Forty-three riders tried it out this past Tuesday. The top male and female finishers, riding the long course, were 16-year-old Parker Welch (20:01) and 15-year-old Lily Gorban (27:04).
Eli hopes more will come to test their skills as the series continues. Try it out — it’s fun and challenging. As a bonus, there will be prizes each week instead of at the end. You might win one if you ride.
Cranmore Mountain’s Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series for children 13 and under: This race series, sponsored by Settlers Green Outlet Village, focuses on downhill mountain bike skills for kids. It gives them two timed tries each week on the same course and that course repeats the next week. They can preview the course ahead of time at 3 p.m. There’s lots of opportunity for practice and building skills and confidence.
Race categories are 8-and-under, 9-11 and ages 12-13. There is no minimum age, but bikes must meet Cranmore’s requirements and have a minimum tire size of 20”.
If you or your kids have ever considered mountain bike racing, try one of these series. They’re all low-key, fun events where riders get better with practice and make new friends. Expand your mountain bike horizons-try a race.
Upcoming events
Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series — Tuesdays 3:30-7 p.m., through Aug. 2. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
“Chalk the Trail” sponsored by the Town of Fryeburg and Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club — Saturday, July 9, 9-11 a.m. The rain date is July 10. Location: the Visitors’ Center in Fryeburg, Maine. The Town of Fryeburg will hand out chalk and let the kids draw on the rail trail. There will be a bike safety station presented by the Fryeburg Police Department. The MW BC will be fitting helmets for kids.
Cranmore Mountain Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series for children aged 13 and under: Mondays, July 11, 18, 25, and Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m. For information, go totinyurl.com/ys3szx4f.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.