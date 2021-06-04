A group of cyclists gathered in the Fryeburg Visitor Center’s parking lot, ready to ride. Tooling Tuesday’s ride leader Denise Jaronski called them together to explain the route and options along the way. She reassured riders that the group would wait for them if they fell behind. At turns and junctions, riders would signal and say the way to go. Nobody would get “dropped.”
For riders new to the area or to group riding, the “no drop” designation is important to know. No one wants to be out in unfamiliar territory and get left behind. Even worse, have a mechanical breakdown or crash, and be left on your own to cope. Know what the group’s policy is before you go.
Fortunately, Mount Washington Valley Bicycling’s group rides are mostly “no drops.” Even the “fast” (15-18 mph) and “very fast” (19-plus mph) rides have a leader’s option for “regroup/no drop.” This long-standing valley bicycling club is all about cycling safety and enjoyment. It’s not a race league. It’s a social biking club where all riders are welcome and supported. The focus is more on comradery than competition, even though some members like to race and go fast.
To find out what group ride there are and which would work for you, check out this page on MWVBC’s website (tinyurl.com/rraa62xa), where you’ll find a detailed description of ride designations by pace and route terrain. Below that, it will list “Upcoming Rides and Events.”
Each ride leader posts a ride name/date and uses ride designations, including distance.
Following that, there is a ride description and usually a map. The ride similar to the one I did a few weeks ago is listed for June 4 as “Early Season Warm-up Ride Haleytown to Sam Brown Hill Loop, Ride Codes A/2/19.”
The A means it’s a “casual pace (9-12 mph), 2 means the terrain is flat with easy climbs, 19 tells you it’s a 19-mile ride. The map and description included gives riders an idea about where they’re going.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club has rides for all levels of speed, distance and terrain. Over the years, MWVBC members have developed a wide array of ride choices for riders of all abilities. There’s a group ride scheduled almost every day once the season gets going.
Here’s a sampling of the group ride choices: Valley Ride and Dine — Mondays, once a month. This years’ dates are June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23. Ellin and Chris Booras organize this event which combines an afternoon bike ride of about 2 hours with potluck dinner afterward at a member’s house. For more information or to sign-up, email valleyrideanddine@mwvbcicylingclub.org.
Marianne’s Tuesday Dirt and Pavement Ride — Tuesdays. Coordinator Marianne Borowski usually posts rides the day before on tuesdaydirtnpavement.blogspot.com. As the creator of the Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, Marianne has lots of experience putting together dirt and road combo rides. These Tuesday rides give cyclists an opportunity to use their gravel grinders or mountain bikes to “seek and link together dirt roads, paved roads, rail trails and recreation paths. The goal is a scenic, fun, low or no traffic ride.”
Tooling Tuesday Ride — Denise Jaronski leads these rides that are billed as “fun social ride ranging in distances of 15-25 miles. The ride routes are a rotating schedule of local valley rides.” Rides are about 2 hours. Go to toolingtuedayrides@mwvbcicyling.org for more information.
Early season warmup rides — Wednesdays and Fridays in May and early June. Pat Higgins, Frank Murphy and Gail Costello coordinate these rides. Rides are 15-22 miles long, on mostly flat roads with some gentle hills. The pace is relaxed, with plenty of places to stop and socialize. It’s a great way for newcomers to get to know bike club members and routes, practice safe cycling, and get in riding shape for the season. Go to introrides@mwvbicyclingclub.org for more information.
Jack’s Wednesday Ride — Jack Steffen coordinates this ride for cyclists wanting a faster pace over more challenging terrain. Billed as a “high-effort ride averaging speeds of 17-20 mph over about 2 hours,” this ride is meant for riders who want an aerobic workout. “The group is generally 5-8 riders, which follows a singular route with a no-drop provision for safety.” Ride start times and locations vary with the season and weather so go to wednesdayride@mwvbicycling.com for the latest information.
Marianne’s Thursday Ride — Marianne Borowski leads these road rides and visits interesting places in the Valley and beyond. Most of her rides are at a moderate pace, with some easy and moderate climbs, and range from 20-35 miles, with route options. Check out her blog for more detailed information about her rides: thursdaybike.blogspot.com.
Scenic Saturday Rides — coordinated by Tom Sweeny, these rides offer one or more routes that may have different start points and times. “Rides generally range in pace and from flat to demanding terrain, all dependent upon the inspiration of the ride leaders for the particular day.” When multiple rides are scheduled, one will be a higher effort choice and one will be easier. Riders can choose the ride that fits their style. For more information, go to: saturdayrides@mwvbicycling.org.
Spin on Sundays (SOS) — Ellin Booras, Susan Reeves, and Lisa Venditti are ride coordinators. According to the description, “Rides are 30 +/- miles, generally at a 13-15 mph pace. Rides start at 10 a.m. or 9:30 a.m. and take place in the greater Mount Washington Valley.” Occasionally, they take on a more aggressive 40-mile loop. Once per month, they do a split ride, where a half-distance option will be available.” Go to: spinonsundays@mwvbicyclingclub.org for the latest information.
Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club also offers special occasional rides like Steve Blum and Tom Sweeny’s Out of the Valley Ride (outofvalley@mwvbicycling.com) and Harry Mann’s Ride4U (ride4u@mwvbicylingclub.org).
Ride4U is “a set of four planned rides, each at different levels of distance, pace and skillset, all starting at one location. They are typically designed to cover the range of rides the club offers- all at one ride event. They will usually take place within or near the Mount Washington Valley area and occur periodically throughout the riding season. Participants arrive at the start and decide which Ride is 4 You.”
With all these group ride options, how do you choose the one for you? Before you go on a group ride, know your abilities and what the group’s expectations are. What are you capable of riding in terms of speed, distance, elevation gain and time? Try to determine your level of riding skill and interest so that you can read ride descriptions and choose the right one for you. It’s no fun to be over your head or under-challenged.
Talk to the ride leader or your friends about what the rides are like. Try out the more relaxed ones first. When you want more of a challenge, try a harder ride.
There are lots of group ride choices out there for you. Pick the ones that suit your riding style and interests and go ride!
Upcoming events
June 5: Bike Swap and Sidewalk Sale, Stan and Dan’s, North Conway. Twenty percent of the proceeds donated go to the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club.
June 4, 11,18, 3:30-5 p.m. North Conway Community Center Mountain Biking Session B Mini-series for kids that are intermediate to advanced mountain bikers. Cost is $10. Register on the website (tinyurl.com/3ybk5ry7).
June 26: Summer Race Series, 11 a.m., Rogers’ Crossing, Bartlett. The cost is $30. Proceeds to benefit the Morrell Family Community Complex. Register at tinyurl.com/4brmdpx4.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
