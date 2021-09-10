When I finally decided I needed a new mountain bike, there weren’t any. I stopped at all the local bike shops — nothing in stock in the size and type I wanted. Shop personnel couldn’t even tell me what they’d be receiving in the next few months. Some were looking ahead to 2022 or 2023 for new inventory. The bicycle supply chain, like many others, was seriously disrupted by COVID-19. I was told to be patient and keep looking.
Once I have a bicycle I like, I’m slow to develop the desire for a newer, more modern one. While other mountain bikers I know followed the evolution from 26ers to 29ers, 27.5ers and fat bikes, I was perfectly content with my triple crank, 26er. My Giant Anthem fit me perfectly and did everything I wanted it to do. It was light and fast and very nimble — a perfect cross-country bike. It has served me well since 2008!
Thirteen years later, my bike is in good shape, but I’m not. My 70-year-old body can’t take trail abuse anymore. Maybe I needed a more comfortable ride. My friends all told me bigger wheeled bikes rolled over things easily and gave a cushier ride. They were enjoying their riding more. I started thinking about getting a new bike.
That was several months ago. I’ve been looking ever since. I wanted a new mountain bike for my 70th birthday in September. My generous husband (Peter Minnich) told me, “If you find it, I’ll buy it for you.”
“Finding” wasn’t easy! Today, buying a bicycle has become complicated. There are all types of bicycles to choose from, with different types of features. If you’re looking for a new or used bicycle, you have to go through several steps to narrow down your choices, then locate what you want.
First, figure out what type of bike you need for the type of riding you want to do. Are you going on the road, off-road, on trails or dirt? Are you going for speed, comfort or both? Even though I’d narrowed down my options to “mountain bikes,” there was still more to consider. I wanted to try a larger wheel, but should I go 27.5 or 29? After doing research and also knowing I don’t like “big” bikes, I decided the 27.5 would work best for me.
Should I go hardtail or full-suspension? That was an easy choice. With all my arthritic joints, full suspension was what I needed. How much travel did I need in my suspension? My current bike has around 100mm of front fork travel. I’m not a “downhill” or “enduro” rider — I don’t need huge amounts of travel. I started researching cross-country and trail bikes.
Did I need a carbon fiber bike or would aluminum/alloy do? My Anthem is aluminum and I was satisfied with that. Carbon gives a nice ride, but it’s expensive. With the limited mountain biking I’m doing these days, I don’t need “top of the line” and Peter didn’t need to spend over $5,000.
The second step was to figure out my size. As a small-statured female, it’s hard to find bikes that fit me. My husband and I used a chart from “The true beginner’s guide to bicycle sizing” from Pro’s Closet to get my standover height, reach, head tube, seat tube and other critical measurements and converted inches into millimeters. That information helped me use the manufacture’s size charts to pick the most appropriate size.
Many mountain bikes are “unisex,” which means they often don’t fit people like me. A “small” may be too big. Now, there are designations like S1, S2, S3, and S4. What’s that about? I asked Peter Moore at Stan and Dan’s. He guessed I was probably a S2. However, a small Rocky Mountain or Specialized wasn’t going to fit me.
I’ve had better luck with “women’s specific” bikes like Giant’s Liv line. Once again, the problem was finding one of those bikes in my size and price range. I kept looking.
The third task was to research brands of the type of bike I wanted. I watched numerous online videos and read reviews. I talked to friends and shop personnel to compile a list of likely suspects for a bike that would fit my needs and Peter’s wallet.
Armed with that information, I was ready to “find the bike.” Feeling discouraged going to bike shops, I turned to online used bike dealers. I tried Pinkbike, Pro’s Closet, Bike Exchange and others, but the idea of ordering a bike online and having it shipped from far away didn’t suit me. I wanted to “see and try” before I purchased. I needed more localized listings.
About the same time I was looking for a new mountain bike, my son Joe was, too. He told me about the Facebook marketplace for mountain bikes and then later sent me a link about “207mtbclassifieds-mainebicycle buy/sell/trade.” I started focusing my search on those two sites.
There are all kinds of bikes on both sites. It took a while to narrow the search to what I wanted. The listings start with the lowest price bikes, under $100. I saved time scrolling through cheap bikes by switching search orders to the highest price first. I then scrolled down to the range I was interested in $2,000-$3,000. Still, it took daily searching to find a bike in my size that hadn’t been sold yet. Bikes were being sold in a few hours, the demand was so great! I was tired of looking at my computer screen every day!
I was about to give up and be content with the bike I had when Joe sent me a link Monday night about a bike for sale near Portland. It was a nice Cannondale carbon full suspension 27.5er, size small. A woman was selling it, so I messaged her about her size. She was close to my height, so I thought it might work. The price was right — $2000! The problem was getting over there to see and try it before someone else scooped it up.
The seller mentioned she didn’t consult her Facebook often and to call her, but gave no number. I did some online googling and found it. A quick text to her early Tuesday morning and we were on the phone setting up a meeting that afternoon. I think I was the first to see and ride it. The bike fit and was in good shape — sold!
We loaded up the bike and brought it home. She later texted me that her Facebook was inundated with messages. It was a good thing I’d made contact another way!
The last thing you do when you buy a bike — especially a used bike — is taking it to your mechanic to check it over.
Wednesday, I took it to Anthony at The Bike Shop to check it out. He’s a Cannondale dealer and can help me register it.
Next week, I’ll take it in for him to help me adjust suspension settings, handlebar, and fit for me.
It’s been a long bike-buying journey, but hopefully, this new bike will help me enjoy mountain biking more and expand my range of skills. Happy searching and riding!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
