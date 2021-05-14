Mention bicycles and people think fun, recreation and exercise. There’s more to bicycles than that. Many people use them for transportation, while others use them in their workplaces. When I talked to Jackson Police Department Chief Chris Perley about his newly activated bike patrol, I realized bicycles also help civil servants do their jobs.
Chief Perley shared the reasons he approached the Jackson Board of Selectmen in 2019 about funding a bike patrol. The concept for a bike patrol in Jackson was in response to two things: a need for “officer mobility during large public events” and a desire to have an “approachable patrol platform in keeping with the best practices of community policing.”
Jackson is host to several large, well-attended, public events. These include the Wild Quack Duck Race, Fourth of July fireworks, the annual Bridge Dance and the 9-11 Memorial Walk. At these events, Jackson’s police staff has only one cruiser available, while the other is saved for backup in case of an emergency. That leaves them with only foot officers on patrol, making it hard to monitor the crowd effectively.
From his experience on Conway Police Department Bicycle Patrol, Chief Perley knew that bicycles could help solve these problems. He said, “I wanted to use a fast and flexible solution to policing these events. A bike patrol was the obvious choice. It provides officers visibility, mobility and the flexibility to respond to a variety of terrains in the village space where most of these events are held.”
Jackson Police also wanted to use bicycles to patrol areas they couldn’t reach by car. “Illegal dumping and camping can be a problem in remote areas of town but we still have an obligation to police them,” Chief Perley said. In areas like Prospect Farm and Bog Brook, bicycles give officers a way to patrol areas where police cruisers can’t go.
The benefits to having local bike patrols are many. As the website, policebikestore.com, states: “A bicycle allows a police officer or security agent to be closer to the people, and to travel where cars cannot reach. This can be great for downtown areas and public events, where a bicycle allows an officer to see more of their surroundings and what is occurring. The visibility of a bicycle patrol can reduce crime and is a very stealthy way to approach people not expecting law enforcement to be on a bike. A bicycle division is great for morale, fitness and also provides the officer with the ability to interact with the community on a more personal level.”
Despite these advantages, Chief Perley also knew the drawbacks of using regular bicycles on patrols. Could officers pedal back to the station fast enough to grab the cruiser in an emergency? Would hours in the saddle add to officer fatigue and impair their ability to respond? Given Jackson’s hilly terrain, was a regular bicycle going to meet the department’s needs?
The chief starting researching using electric assist (e-bikes) for police bike patrols. He discovered, “Since the advent of electric assist pedal bikes, the speed of response for a bike-mounted officer response has improved. The fatigue level is also reduced both for long term patrols or fast responses.” He decided using e-bikes was the way to go to meet his police department and community needs.
Chief Perley’s research led him to investigate RECON bicycles. On the website, policepowerbikes.com/RECON, he found all-terrain e-bikes built to military specifications. With a brushless 1000 crank motor, these bikes have a 50-mile pedal-assist range and can go up to 30 mph for short distances. That would allow his officers to get back to the station quickly in an emergency. These e-bikes would also reduce officer fatigue when on bike patrol. Chief Perley realized this was just the bicycle his department needed.
What do these bicycles have that make them perfect for police work? I went to the website to find out. I learned that RECON not only made e-bikes for police work. They also made e-bikes used by federal agencies like the FBI, military personnel, conservation officers, fire rescue/EMS personnel, campus police and private security companies.
The company specifically manufactures e-bikes for these applications, with special equipment needed for each job. Some e-bikes can pull trailers that carry extra equipment and safety gear. They’re all very versatile and go places other bikes can’t. They’re made beefy and tough, with the power needed to get the job done. Their motto is, “Patrol safer, farther and faster with RECON!”
Jackson chose the RECON Ranger. It weighs at least 75 pounds — no lightweight! It comes with a 1000 watt mid-drive motor and a 48Volt/11.6 amp lithium battery. The LCD control panel helps riders harness power and determine how much they have used and how far they can go.
The Ranger has “26” wheels that have fat, 4” puncture-resistant tires on them that go anywhere. It has an 8-speed Shimano drive train and powerful hydraulic disc brakes. There’s a front suspension for added comfort. It also comes with front and rear fenders, useful in rainy day patrols. A rear rack allows officers to carry more equipment. Front lights are also included.
The two RECON bicycles Jackson Police purchased are also outfitted with flashing lights and sirens like cruisers. They have five levels of pedal-assist and also a thumb throttle control for quick bursts of power and speed.
Chief Perley and Officer Martin Bourque were at Kids’ Bike Safety Day at Story Land last weekend teaching young riders about “Rules of the Road.” They proudly displayed their new e-bikes. They were purchased in 2019, but because of COVID-19, there weren’t any public events where they could be used.
On Sept. 11, 2020, they were finally rolled out for duty for Jackson’s Memorial Walk. KBSD was their second debut.
Chief Perley shared, “This was really our first big presentation of the bikes and it was well-received. To see the interest kids had in the bikes, and the connectivity between the bike officers and the biking public was priceless!”
I stopped to talk to Chief Perley and check out the bicycles. He was excited about what they could do for his department. He showed me the power buttons and LCD control, explaining how officers can choose the amount of assistance they needed given the situation. They could go from a low power mode for cruising up to full power mode for a fast response in an emergency. The LCD read-out let them know how much power and distance they had left on the battery.
Jackson Police Department’s new e-bike patrol will help officers do their jobs better. They will be more visible, mobile and responsive at community events and can patrol remote areas more easily with these new bikes.
Chief Perley said, “All the officers look forward to their opportunities to ‘roll the wheels’ in Jackson!” Keep an eye out for them at the next big Jackson event!
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
