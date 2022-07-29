The weather was brutal last week. It was so hot and humid — all I wanted to do was go swimming. The idea of riding my bicycle was oppressive, but I still wanted to get out for some cycling exercise. If I followed the “Beat the Heat” principles, I might be able to squeeze in a couple of rides.

Beat the Heat principles

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.