The weather was brutal last week. It was so hot and humid — all I wanted to do was go swimming. The idea of riding my bicycle was oppressive, but I still wanted to get out for some cycling exercise. If I followed the “Beat the Heat” principles, I might be able to squeeze in a couple of rides.
Beat the Heat principles
1. Go early: If you don’t get out early in the morning, you’ll suffer. Get out before 8 a.m. for the best conditions of the day.
2. Go short: With 90-degree temperatures, it’s not the time to ride a century. Short, quick rides are beneficial to your exercise regime. An hour of fast riding several days a week will keep you in shape, but not suffering from heat exhaustion.
3. Go prepared: Take lots of water and sunscreen. I usually take two water bottles, one is a frozen insulated one. Fill your Camelbak with ice water. I’ll couple my water intake with energy food or electrolytes. My favorite snack is peanut butter crackers for protein and salt replenishment.
Be careful about sun exposure to avoid melanoma. Applying sunscreen often to exposed skin is important. Wearing sunblock long sleeve shirts sounds hot, but it’ll save your skin.
4. Go shady: Pick a ride that’s out of the hot sun. That means usually riding off-road, either on a dirt road or mountain bike trail.
5. Finish cool: On hot dog days of summer, finish rides with cool drinks, swims or ice cream. Reward yourself for getting out there, even when it’s hot.
In my ride planning, I might not be able to work in all five principles, but I try. I definitely wanted to make sure I followed No. 5 — “finish cool.” I can endure heat to a certain point, but then I need to lower my temperature and chill out with beverage, swim or ice treats. Each hot ride needs to have one of those.
I’ve made a quick list of rides with those cool-off options — swim, beer/beverages and ice cream, organized by area. Here’s a sampling of the possibilities:
Bike/swim options
In the Bartlett area: Cobb Farm Road and 5th iron swimming hole. Experimental Forest — Albany Brook. Thorne Pond — Saco River. Sawyer River Road and trails — Paradise swimming hole.
Albany/Conway/North Conway: Albany Town Forest — Swift River. Kancamagus Highway — Swift River. Lower Falls (be prepared, it’s usually crowded). Passaconaway Road —Swift River dipping holes. Marshall Conservation Area — Swift River or Davis Park (sticker or paid parking is required) nearby. Echo Lake and Westside Trails — Echo Lake State Park (there is a park fee). North Conway/Cranmore trails —Saco River (sticker or paid parking is required).
Fryeburg, Maine: East Bear Paw — Saco River at Weston’s Beach. Fryeburg road ride loops — Saco River and Weston’s Beach.
Bike/Beer/Beverages options
Albany/Conway/North Conway area: Moutain bike — Albany Town Forest — Tuckerman’s Brewery. Kancamagus Highway loops — Tuckerman’s Brewery. Marshall Conservation Area — Tuckerman’s. Westside loops/North Conway — Moat Mountain Brewery and Seadog Brewing. North Conway to Jackson and Bartlett — Moat Mountain Brewery and Ledge Brewing.
Fryeburg: East Bear Paw trails — Saco River Brewery and 302 West Smokehouse and Tavern. Fryeburg road ride loops — Saco River Brewery and 302 West Smokehouse.
Tamworth area: Road and gravel loops — Tamworth Distillery and Hobbs Tavern.
Gorham area: Coos Cycling Club Trails — Big Day Brewing and XNHAT-Big Day Brewing.
Bethlehem — Mountain bike trails — Rek-Lis Brewing Company.
Bike/Ice cream options
Rather than list area rides here, I’ll just list local ice cream shops. You can build your rides around them: Jackson — J-Chillin Ice Cream Truck at J-Town Deli; Glen — Glen Dairy Queen; Intervale/North Conway — Trail’s End in Intervale and Settler’s Green; North Conway — Ben and Jerry’s, Trick’s and Treats, McKaella’s Sweet Shop and Lickety Splitz; Conway — Lucy’s Ice Cream Shop and Freeze Louise; Freedom — Bobby Sue’s Homemade Ice Cream; Sandwich — Sandwich Creamery; Fryeburg — Froagie’s Ice Cream; and Tamworth — Eldridge Family Sugar Shack.
I did get in two rides last week — one mountain bike ride and one road ride. Both started in Fryeburg.
On July 19, I met my friend Jeanne Twehous in Fryeburg to explore some mountain bike trails. Because of our schedules, we couldn’t go early, but we could go short, prepared and shady. A trip to Saco River Brewery afterward would check off “finish cool.”
I wanted to show Jeanne the old trails we used to ride off Porter Road. We found shady places to go and unloaded our bikes. I couldn’t find the new connection to the old trails, so we pedaled down the road to the original trail entrance. If you didn’t know it was there, you’d ride right by it.
Once in the trees, the shade cooled us down a little and we enjoyed the twisty, narrow single track. The trails start out flat and weave through the trees. Then they start climbing seriously up the ridge, calling for lower gears and strong legs. Junctions along the way offer choices of more climbing or skirting the ridge. We took the easier course and ended up eventually at Black Pond.
At Black Pond, we stopped for snacks and enjoyed the view. We decided to head back to our start, trying different trails along the way.
By luck, I spotted the new connection back to our start. Eventually, it led us to the slot in the woods we’d missed in the beginning. Exiting the woods near where our cars were parked, we felt a sense of triumph in finding the way.
Celebrations and cool drinks were in order. We drove over to Saco River Brewery on Route 302 and ordered some cold ones. Sitting outside under the tent, we enjoyed shade and drinks. Since it was “Taco Tuesday” from 4-8 p.m., we decided we had to order another and share blackened shrimp tacos. Everything was delicious. There was also live music. It wasn’t a bad way to beat the heat.
On Sunday, I joined the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club’s group ride to Kezar Narrows in Maine. We met early — 9 a.m. — at the Visitor’s Center. It was hot, but thankfully overcast when the eight of us started out. I was armed with a frozen water bottle, sunscreen and peanut butter crackers.
The ride started out flat using Route 113 and roads connecting to it until it reaches Shave Hill. Then the climbing began. After Shave Hill connects to Route 5, in a short distance we started climbing again on Christian Hill. The view at the top and downhill after was worth it.
Arriving at Kezar, we crossed the bridge and turned right on the dirt road past the marina that led us to a shady picnic area by the town beach.
Surprisingly, no one was swimming there. A dozen Canadian geese resting on the beach may have deterred them. As we ate our snacks, Connie and Dave Kinsman offered us water to refill our water bottles. Refueled, we started back, just as the sun came out. The return trip was going to be a hot one.
I pulled into the Visitor’s Center around 1 p.m., totally fried. The only place I wanted to go was the river. A quick dip at Weston’s Beach cooled me down.
If you’re planning a bike ride on a hot day, always finish coolly. Make sure there’s a river or lake, brew pub or ice cream shop nearby.
August events
Great Glen Trails Moat Mountain 24 Hours of Great Glen — Aug. 6-7. For information, go to tinyurl.com/ms8rtd8a.
NEMBAFEST 2022 — Aug. 5-7, Carrabassett Valley, Maine. For information, go to tinyurl.com/2p83ws85.
Summer Race Series No. 4, Aug. 13, Coos Cycling Club Trails, Gorham. For information, go to tinyurl.com/mwzb8ea4.
49th Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb — Aug. 20 (rain date is Aug. 21). For information, go to /tinyurl.com/5n75kw89.
Ongoing events
• Great Glen Trails Summer Mountain Bike Race Series — Tuesdays 3:30-7 p.m., through Aug. 2. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/2p9ysnmm.
• Cranmore Mountain Mini Meisters Downhill Bike Series for children aged 13 and under, Aug. 1, from 4-6 p.m. For information, go totinyurl.com/ys3szx4f.
Sally McMurdo is a bike safety instructor and cyclist who lives in Conway.
