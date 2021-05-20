It’s a good time to be on two wheels.
The sold out Crank the Kanc returned. The popular Summer Race Series is back with new twists.
Last Saturday, more than 225 cyclists finished the 21.3-mile route with 2,340 feet elevation gain on the Kancamagus Highway as the time trial roared back after its COVID-19 cancellation last May.
“It was a fun, fun time in the hurt locker,” said Eaton’s Thomas Irving (1:30:09.21), the recently retired Conway town planner. Riding the race for the first time, but a frequent Kanc spinner, Irving credits advice from former colleague town engineer Paul DegliAngeli for tuning him up.
What’s the difference riding the Kanc recreationally versus a race?
“You start hard, you go hard in the middle and you go really hard at the end,” he said.
Other race neophytes included Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club members Frank Murphy (1:47:41.87) and Lisa Samuelson (1:50:38.61) both of Center Conway. Samuelson, a former competitive cyclist, coached Murphy.
“The best part for this event was training with my good friend Lisa Samuelson. That was the highlight. This was the anti-climax,” said Murphy. “I got in shape cross-country skiing for the last three years and retired so I can really work on the body.”
Samuelson moved to the valley a year ago from Alabama. The climb impressed her.
“It’s painful, you can’t deny that,” she said. “Would I say it’s enjoyable? I’m glad I did it.”
Center Conway’s Suzanne Young (1:49:29.79) has ridden the race several times.
“I generally try to better my time,” she said. “But this year I wasn’t as well-trained as I should have been. I was really just trying to finish.”
The fastest overall time was 58:25.24 by 2019 Mount Washington Auto Road Bicycle Hillclimb winner Erik Levinsohn of Boston. Lane Marder of Arlington, Mass. (1:15:15.43) the fastest female, also a Hillclimb podium finisher. Nordic skiing Olympian Kris Freeman of Campton was fourth overall at 1:02:16.03. Jackson’s Darren Piotrow finished sixth overall at 1:02:48.57.
Other local finishers included Bartlett’s Joey Nichipor (1:32:39.23), Wolfeboro’s Martin Boucher (1:20:52.18), Intervale’s Elizabeth Seabury (1:48:43.82), Conway’s Ken Kiel (150:09.19), Intervale’s Charlie Hanlon (1:38:43.53), Glen’s Greg Allen (1:35:58.72), Conway’s Kevin Tilton (1:24:21.29) and Peter Strople of Moultonborough (1:53:29.06).
The hill climb benefits the Kennett High School Mountain Bike Team and the Mount Washington Valley Bicycling Club Youth Development Cycling Fund.
Mountain bikers can rejoice as the Summer Race Series is making its return to the valley tomorrow (May 22) at noon with the first of its five-site stops beginning at Great Glen Trails.
The series will broaden its venues by including races in growing mountain bike communities in Gorham and Wolfeboro, and will also have an element to donate to local causes.
Traditionally, the series has focused on young riders to encourage them to enhance their skills and enjoy the sport.
Organizers decided to resuscitate the series after the success of last fall’s Howler race.
“As with the original series, the cost is low and the experience is fun,” emailed organizer Jeremiah Beach. “All racers receive a food item, often a tasty burrito and homemade cookies, and prizes are always by random draw raffle so everyone gets a chance to get the goods donated by our sponsors.”
The series took root in 1993 with Red Jersey parking lot in Glen race organized by owner Dave Mark. It grew to a five race series culminating with the Fat Tire Festival weekend and the Tour de Valley ride. The race had been overseen by Mark, Beach, Kevin Killourie and Carl Iacozilli, and stopped in 2016.
“The series has touched many riders in the valley, many of them now with children of their own ready for the new race series,” Beach said.
A portion of each entry is donated to a charity chosen by the host location. The first one is Pete’s Bikes in Gorham which focuses on area youths. Racers can also donate directly to the charities.
Additional venues and dates are June 26, Roger’s Crossing, Bartlett (Bartlett Rec Center benefit); July 24, Abenaki Ski Area in Wolfeboro; Aug. 28, Coos Trails, Gorham; Sept. 25, Attitash in Bartlett.
Race distances will be determined later with expected goal times of about 20 minutes for novices, sport 40 minutes and expert 60 minutes.
Registration is $30 via bikereg.com. Get race updates at summerraceseries.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.