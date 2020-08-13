If heading into the lonely, beautiful and rugged backwoods of northern New Hampshire for a few days on a lightly loaded bicycle is your kind of fun, listen up.
Put the Coos Loop on your radar, a 240-mile bikepacking challenge that can be done whenever you want, or during an Aug. 21-24 mass start from Gorham.
Mass start is overly generous. The jocose event organizer who lives north of Pinkham Notch and requested anonymity here would be happy if one to a dozen people showed. Most could come from Vermont and northeastern Massachusetts. The niche sport of bikepacking often attracts cycling’s fringe — a subset of a subset of a subculture he wrote in a string of emails.
They said the Coos Loop is the “antithesis to the cycling race scene, quiet, free, unassuming, wildly challenging, friendly and open to anyone with a sense of adventure.” Plus, it’s barebones and encourages civic-mindedness and love.
The Loop is organized by a socially distant bunch called New Hampshire Grassroots Racing.
“New Hampshire Grassroots Racing is really just an off-the-cuff name for a group of people that want to think outside of the box, do creative things with cycling, and not get hamstrung by our overly litigious society,” the organizer said.
Its mission is community involvement, from serving in local government to doing trail work to coaching local sports. Just do something to support your town. Heck, enter a pie-eating contest after this COVID-19 curse is over.
The remote 240-mile route, with a 150-mile option that cuts by Diamond Pond in Stewartstown, heads deep into the heart of Coos County with its towering northern forests, rough-hewn mountains and chilled waterways. With about 80 miles between food stops, the circuit leads over terrain like creamy undulating gravel, forest roads, hike-a-bike sections and heaping spoonfuls of climbing that might gag the unprepared.
The wide-ranging loop between the hub of Gorham and the wilds of Pittsburg caresses the Canadian border and shoots a tad into western Maine.
Though the entire circuit is tres jolie (very nice), says the organizer, the journey’s crown jewel is from near the shores of Second Connecticut Lake on East Inlet Road in Pittsburg to the crossroads of Errol by LL Cote. As for the least enjoyable section, that’s about five miles south of the Quebec line in Pittsburg.
“The low light is a section of push whacking — pushing your bike through the brush — up and over the shoulder of Deer Mountain,” he wrote. “It’s the kind of hill that’s too steep to ride, brush too thick to ride and several false summits.”
Wanna do it? Use tires between 40c and 3.0. The organizer likes a rigid mountain bike. Depending on rider and pace, the loop takes between two and four days. Most people take all their food with them and use a few gas stations along the way to enhance calories. They camp.
“The gear is pretty simple, basically lightweight hiking gear strapped to your bars and put in special bags that fit the bike frame and seat post,” he says.
The route is the culmination of the organizer’s years spent poking about the region’s backroads, trying to connect passage ways and geographic features and ultimately sharing that love.
So, how do you get the route to an untraditional event with no formal registration?
Try NHGR’s Facebook page, or email him at moosebrookfatbikerace@yahoo.com. A GPX file with information that works well on many platforms is available for download. Ten people have ridden it this summer. If you email and include ridiculous reasons why want you to ride it, you may be rewarded with some Coos Cycling Club schwag.
That’s another thing.
Riders are encouraged to frequent Gorham businesses while in town, tip big, maybe spend the night and donate to the Coos Cycling Club.
Bikepacking is an exercise in social distancing anyway. Riders enjoy cheap coffee and old hot dogs while far afield and may not even see anyone else between start and finish aside from their biking buddies if any. Riders are encouraged to wear face masks in stores.
Also, look ahead to a possible massive four-state northern backcountry collaborative effort loop in 2021 that could run between 1,000 and 1,500 miles long on the scale of the Great Divide Mountain Bike Route between Canada and Mexico.
That would be a sweet reveal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.