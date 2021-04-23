Although possession and sale of recreational marijuana remain illegal in New Hampshire, just across the border in Fryeburg, Maine, voters will decide in June whether to allow stores to sell cannabis to anyone over 21. Called rec retail, these stores are currently not allowed in Fryeburg, though stores that sell medical marijuana are, including Best Budz, The Glass Cook, The Great Atlantic Puffin Company and CBW Labs. These operators all support legalizing rec retail, but Thomas Fuller, owner of The Glass Cook, cautions that with Mount Washington Valley so close, Fryeburg could turn into a marijuna mecca.
This week’s Tele-Talk question: Do you think Fryeburg should allow recreational cannabis retail sales?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.