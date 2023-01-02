There were 29 responses to this week's TeleTalk question: What should the town do to keep taxes from going up: cut costs or add revenue-raising programs?
The selectmen should ask the state legislators to enact a law that allows N.H. towns to offer a homestead exemption on local property taxes to residents / primary homeowners. This could be crafted to reduce the taxable value of a property owned by a resident by a limited amount — say $25,000 — which would save that resident about $500 per year. Because the town still needs to fund operations, the amount reduced via the homestead deduction would be made up by non-resident and commercial property owners. So a shift away from locals and to businesses and second (or more) home owners. That seems to be what most people want to happen.
This should only be done in exchange for the town dropping the lawsuits about short-term rentals and bringing the parties together to work out a responsible compromise that goes after the worst offending owners. This would then also save the wasted litigation costs — those same precious tax dollars — the town seems willing spend. And, it should be in exchange for dropping the paid parking plan.
Because neither commercial properties, generally, or second homes add to the town’s largest cost driver — our schools — putting even more of the burden on them may seem unfair. But as part of a bargain on STRs and paid parking, I think it would be a deal worth making and taking.
If the New Hampshire Legislature won’t pass such a bill, then the town could get to a similar end point by cobbling together credits for resident property owners that already exist, including low income, senior, conservation and others. It would take some creativity on the part of the town, but they can almost accomplish the primary goal without new legislation. Tad Furtado
Raise revenues by being an agent for the sale of Biden’s son’s (Hunter) masterpiece paintings, worth billions and billions. Rich Timko
We are talking about the Mount Washington Valley and what used to be the main reason that people came here. Quaint and untouched from what seemed to be the crowded, unwelcoming towns in cities outside of N.H. and not some big city correct? So now you’re saying with it looking more and more like a big city, big investor and complete takeover of what was once, or should I say at the time..untouched by the outsider influence. We forget this, and why we chose this valley for home, and what gathered us here in the first place ... you want to raise taxes unless we agree to more revenue from parking meters ? And after schools being shut down, due to what we know...was not necessary, (your view is your view, mine is not for you to judge either) and kids being so behind in academic progress. You want to shut a school? Okay. I may be old, and not in good health. But read my questions and please feel free to get back to me at your earliest convenience. By the way maybe a toll booth on Route 16 right where Fandangle’s used to be would generate more income than parking meters. You want big city revenue, correct? And maybe we should look into other issues in this town. And put funding where it would help the most. Barbara Gifford
So if paid parking is going to increase revenue by a million dollars, are we going to cut a million dollars from the town budget? Or are they not very confident in their rosy projection? On another note; if the town wants to increase revenue, sit at the North Conway post office and ticket all the idiots incapable finding a parking space and instead park in the fire lane. There’s a $1 million worth of parking fines a week there. Curt Burke
You need to continue with the Democrat go to policy of shifting the costs onto others and kicking the can down the road. Forget those who live here and cater to those from away. Paul Gallant
Unfortunately, the Sun’s editors present this question in such a manner as to limit the options to only two choices. Neither of which by themselves, nor together, would serve the public well. The missing options are an indication of either limited understanding of the legal and moral obligations required to have responsible and expected public services, or a coy attempt at divisive political posturing. The reality of creating a proper budget requires agreement on certain foundational truths.
1. Change is inevitable.
2. Inflation drives costs even with a static budget.
3. Educational federal and state unfunded mandates force local property tax rates to increase.
A more thought provoking question on this topic might be, “What strategies should be applied in order to help keep the local tax rate steady as the town and school governments work to best meet our legal and moral obligations to provide responsible and expected public services?” Answer to that question should include;
1. Thoughtful planning is required in order to properly maintain a steady tax rate while experiencing the certainty of the fluctuations of costs and revenue. The selectmen and the school board jobs are to make certain administrators and their staff have the resources to fulfill the missions and programs the public expects from them by being wise and good stewards of all the resources provided to them.
2. The state should enact a Homestead provision that would provide N.H. communities with a local option to provide property tax relief to primary homeowners.
3. Seek out new revenue streams (i.e. parking meters).
4. (The hard part) Balance economic growth, residential housing and work opportunities for families by establishing a workable Master Plan and then adhering to it.
The either/or approach suggested by the question poised is too simplistic. Mark Hounsell
The Town of Conway should try to do both and in defense of the town — this isn’t the little Conway that we used to know and love. The town has to provide services, maintain infrastructure and generally keep going. That said, they need to be fiscally prudent. As for revenue raising programs, the North Conway Village pay for parking might have merit but it’s been only minimally planned and the true cause and effect not considered. Let the master planners figure this into their upcoming work. Heck, the town is paying over a $100,000 for a master plan in 2023, what’s one more year of non-paid parking going to hurt. A bad plan is just that — bad and then, what about paid parking in Conway Village and about free use by money-making businesses of our Saco? The tube, kayak and canoe rentals are taking in huge revenues using our resource. It’s so bad that locals don’t want to go on the river. Count the number of (rented) floating devices to be used on the Saco each day. Add a $5 “tax” to each. The rental folks won’t lose a dime and the town will generate significant revenue. There are ways folks to make this work for everyone … we just need to think and work at it. It’s not 1975 anymore. Shawn Bergeron
Basically, to be successful any well-managed business or organization needs to do four things, increase revenue, reduce costs, continuously improve the quality of their products and services, and improve customer satisfaction. Our town officials seem to have forgotten that their customers are the taxpayers and not the tourists. There are many opportunities to simultaneously reduce costs and increase revenues, yet the town officials seem reluctant to make the hard decisions to do what is necessary.
The opportunities to increase revenue include charging non-residents for parking, ticketing for traffic violations (speeding, texting, running stop signs and red lights, etc.), taxing short-term rentals, charging non-residents access to recreational areas.
The opportunities to cut costs include consolidating and closing school buildings, not investing in buildings such as bathrooms to cater to tourists, selling town buildings and property not in use, requiring large developers of hotels, restaurants, and box stores to cover infrastructure costs. The town officials should consider a continuous process improvement program to recognize and reward town employees teachers and administrators to reduce costs, waste, improve productivity and increase revenue. Wayne Sylvanowicz
Nothing. Let them eat cake! Rob Garwin
It is hard to comprehend that the town has a revenue problem considering all the commercial development in town unless it was some kind of a perk to get some of these businesses to come here with a tax break. That being said, obviously, there is a spending problem. It’s time to sharpen the pencil. There are several areas which could be cut. You don’t need new revenue. You need a cut in your expenses.
I would like to know why us voters don’t get to have any say in these matters. All of a sudden they decided to ditch the bathrooms that everybody had voted for that money allotted for bathrooms. Then they just decided to do away with that. Then they decided that they want to go and put in parking meters. You didn’t ask us voters what we thought about that we get to decide these things, not just these selectmen. You talked about closing a school, that is up to this community which pays taxes. We get to decide how things are done in this town. And it needs to be done that way. It needs to stop being decided solely by these people that think they’re running our town and who are actually ruining our town.
I’m a Conway townsperson and I think both that you need to keep the taxes from going up by cutting costs and adding revenue to the program. I don’t know what they’re going to do with the school, but that would certainly have an impact. Plus, you could provide more speeding tickets, because everyone’s driving like crazy. That would do something. Increase the cost of building permits, which is quite low. Require a betterment tax, if not already done, to help with the infrastructure issues. Another thing would be to do would be to make sure that we get our fair distribution for our town for meals and rooms tax, which has gone down significantly, from 40 percent to perhaps around 20-25 percent because the meals in rooms tax comes directly back to the town as a percentage of the year-round population, so that’s not much only $10,000 or less. I think there needs to be another bill like HB641, which actually didn’t pass the Senate in 2019, to have a hotel tax. When you look at the distribution of what people pay in meals and rooms, it’s 75 percent to 25 percent for the hotel. So I think that needs to be redistributed a little bit. The nice thing about the room tax if the state passes it, it can go directly back to the town. I think you should do this before coming up with this parking lot scheme. I just don’t think people have done their homework and there’s a real accurate count for that. So I think that needs to be done. I think they should wait until the master plan is finished and that there’s possibly some reorganization for getting more money into the town.
OK. Cost-cutting measures: First things, re-evaluate the budget at hand and look at how you can save money within that without jeopardizing employees. Second is to triple the cost of short-term rentals. Most people would agree that, hey, if you’re going to own a home and rent that out, you’re gonna have to pay the price. The other one is to look at the speed traps. Now, as much as people don’t like it, only those who are over the speed limit will end up paying the fine. And then you got all this property up here that’s no longer being used — its semi-uses, even like the old town hall, there’s a few other buildings — sell them, get rid of them. They’re just an asset that we don’t need. And then you got the school; well, sell one of those buildings. That’s money that comes in. In the long run, it’s going to pay off for the taxpayers. I think it’s time for the selectmen and all elected officials to tighten the belt up and look at cost-cutting measures. Thank you. Happy New Year. Lou from Center Conway.
This is Lou of Conway again. How to reduce taxes? First of all the town manager should turn on this: each department had to go 2 to 5 percent reduction in their working budget or otherwise he’ll make the corrective cuts we need. A total re-evaluation of all the homes which is not just the ride by — the inside outside. Far too many houses have been built with additions, roofs and no permits.
Make a heavy fine if nobody has submitted that they forgot to get a permit. Double the costs of permits. Next would be to look for grant money for a lot of projects that are on here rather than taxpayers’ money. Look again, as I said, through your congressman to maybe get some military surplus equipment saving thousands of dollars. And as far as the parking meters, that’s debatable. And the last of all is junk cars — gasoline, diesel-powered — you only should be allowed to have one vehicle on your property. And after that, anything that’s not registered and has an inspection sticker on it will be subject to a heavy fine. This is one way of getting rid of junk cars, clean up the town and make it look so much better. That’s no cost to the taxpayer. And always think of radar enforcement. The tickets that you get will pay for the individuals doing it on their overtime.
In order to save money for the town you should do impact studies and for the developments that are coming, do the master plan and insist upon the state passing taxes that are a bill where the town can pass its own taxes according to their needs. And on the master plan, they should have people from each district: from Center Conway, Conway Village, Redstone, North Conway, Kearsarge, Intervale, everybody. Every district in the town should have representatives on the master plan so we can develop our areas as we see fit.
In regard to this week’s TeleTalk question in order to cut property taxes: First of all, that answers your question about inflation, as where it all starts is we’re paying these exorbitant wages for teachers and police officers and town workers. They make way too much money than anybody should for what they do. It just ruins the town. Union workers are also a big thing that causes inflation. You look looking at Conway’s retirement and that is way out of hand. They pay almost more in retirement plans than they do for the workers. It’s just gotten out of here. So if they want to keep a town intact instead of having people moving away, they’ve got to do something. This is Steve in Center Conway.
I guess growing economies would be great. Cutting costs would be awesome, too, but both of those things require thought so that’s why they never happen.
How about raising revenue through short-term rentals by charging a yearly fee to rent in the Conway area? Also, as in other tourist towns, I have seen, charge an occupancy tax — a percentage of each room night and this would be above and beyond the rooms and meals tax. The percentage would go directly to the town of Conway.
I think that if Conway is going to act like a city with paid parking, perhaps they should look into becoming a city. The selectmen would become councilmen, there might be leadership from a mayor, and they would get control of the school spending because the city actually doesn’t work the same as the system that’s in place right now. I think they should look into the RSA and see if becoming a city isn’t going to help control the spending. My name is Bill MacFarlane and I’m from North Conway.
Stop buying all these unneeded police cars with push bars. Stop buying all these big new trucks and all that for the plowing and the sanding. Cut back to the hours so they don’t have to pay all the overtime for the plowing. Hire a second crew. Being a former contractor, I can tell you it’s cheaper to have 10 guys than have five with 100 hours a week of overtime. And just generally clean out the slate and start. over. We ain’t in California; we ain’t that kind of money. This is Bob from Conway.
Our town needs to shut a school down immediately. That is where you’ll save taxpayer money. The population is going down. It’s not going up. Paid parking is a joke. You’ll never get the revenue from that once you start paying someone to go enforce it. Shut a school.
If the town needs to raise money, they should increase the property taxes on commercial properties. They should not institute paid parking. It will kill the downtown shops. Please don’t do it. Here’s hoping the budget committee votes this down.
You’ve got to cut back on the retirement pensions that Conway has given people who are 18 years old, a retirement on that after 20 years. A lifetime retirement, that’s not right. Cut back on those high salaries or you’re paying people in a small town like Conway, New Hampshire. You’re driving us small-town taxpayers paid out of town. This is Robert John from Ossipee.
What happened to this town? What has happened? I think that we should offset the taxes by taking money out of the pockets of some of these selectmen.
