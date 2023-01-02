There were 29 responses to this week's TeleTalk question: What should the town do to keep taxes from going up: cut costs or add revenue-raising programs?

The selectmen should ask the state legislators to enact a law that allows N.H. towns to offer a homestead exemption on local property taxes to residents / primary homeowners. This could be crafted to reduce the taxable value of a property owned by a resident by a limited amount — say $25,000 — which would save that resident about $500 per year. Because the town still needs to fund operations, the amount reduced via the homestead deduction would be made up by non-resident and commercial property owners. So a shift away from locals and to businesses and second (or more) home owners. That seems to be what most people want to happen.

