Conway selectmen this week released a “frequently asked questions” document that explains why the town decided to ban non-owner-occupied short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods after voters at the polls in April rejected a zoning change that would have allowed them. Left unaddressed in the FAQ is when selectmen will follow through and begin issuing cease and desist orders and subsequent fines. Second-home owners, among others, meanwhile, are calling for a grace period as thousands of vacationers have already booked summer vacations in Conway’s 600 properties that are used for short-term rentals.
This week’s TeleTalk question: When should the town start issuing cease-and-desist letters to STR owners?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may email your responses to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published Wednesday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
