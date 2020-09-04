Tuesday, Sept. 8, is Primary Day, with state, local and congressional races on both Democratic and Republican ballots. While towns and cities are required to provide in-person polling, thousands of voters have requested absentee ballots in the county, as anyone for any reason may use one this year due to COVID-19. Hundreds have already been returned. They also can be received by the Town Clerk by 5 p.m. the day of the election. Although Conway's drive-through format for town meeting in May was deemed a success, the Secretary of State has decreed the traditional walk-in format for the primary.
This week's Tele-Talk question: Will you be voting in person for the primary or did you use an absentee ballot, and why?
Call (603) 733-5822 Saturday and Sunday and leave your comments on our machine. You may fax your responses to (603) 356-8360 or e-mail them to news@conwaydailysun.com. Comments can also be posted on The Conway Daily Sun’s Facebook page. Results will be published on Tuesday.
