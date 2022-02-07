There were 26 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Would you vote to allow sports betting in Conway? What about keno?”
Valley Promotions will host Filotimo representatives at the Majestic Theater on Feb. 17 for a discussion of how Expanded Gaming could help local non-profit organizations. It would be great if people came out to hear about the plans before making that determination. Lisa DuFault
I am calling out the town managers of all the local towns to get out of their offices and try to find the people to work in the area. You can’t because there is no place for them to live. You narrow-minded people are too concerned about building the next store/business and worry if the building is too tall or the wrong color to care about the people who make these towns. No place to live equals no one to work. Do what is good for the people or watch these towns lose in the long run. I seriously want to know what you plan to do? I don’t want some sugar-coated answers. The people want answers. Stephen V. Harper
New York made millions in winning tax revenue the first two weeks of legal sports betting. Larry Cavanaugh
OK, so putting aside whether it’s legal, ethical or moral, where the hell are we going to find more people to work here? And where are we going to find sustainable housing to keep said employees in the valley when we are already in crisis mode? Pamela Cash Sens
I am excited to participate in the discussion with Valley Promotions at the Majestic Theater on Feb. 17. Conway is one of only 10 locations in New Hampshire to be able to offer Sportsbook. This is an exclusive opportunity to provide a new entertainment option in the Mount Washington Valley at a family-owned Greek restaurant and charitable gaming facility while also generating revenue for the local economy. Tiffany Eddy
Sports betting and keno should be allowed in Conway. More revenue for the town and businesses, there’s no harm to keno, which is no different than buying your Powerball ticket. Alec Malenfant
Yellowstone is the way it should be. Too late. Look what’s happened to Portland, Maine. Peter Wood
Strip clubs, gambling casinos … movie stars. We are “Ozark.” Hahahahahaha, Pat Quinn
And where will the employees live? MJ O'Neill
An informational discussion will be held at the Majestic Theater on Feb, 17 where Mount Washington Valley Promotions will host Filotimo representatives. Attendees will learn how expanded gaming could help local non-profit organizations. This is a great opportunity for Conway voters and local non-profits to become more informed about this decision. Emily Calderwood
Yes. There’s no legitimate reason to not allow it. It’s only got benefits to the town, the funds to the schools, lower property taxes, etc. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Absolutely. We've already destroyed the valley. Let's put a full casino in. Tracie Antolin
Sports book, nudie bars, marijuana dispensary, more pawn shops and a methadone clinic, it's all the Mount Washington Valley needs to be a complete ghetto. Mike Fairbanks
Why not? It could be good for the valley. What entertainment does this valley offer after dark? Philip Young
All gambling, including the lottery, is just a tax on the poor. Charles Ramsdell
Love it. Town needs to evolve with the times. A little change ain’t so bad. David Cavanaugh
You are all selling your souls ... help the schools? Pat Quinn
It's official, the town is in the crapper. Carrie Ellis
Make them available only at short-term rentals. John Gibson
Let me know when the brothels return. Ras Yello
Yes, I would allow a Greek restaurant/Filotimo in Conway. My understanding is local not-for-profits could benefit. A portion of proceeds go to a sponsoring organization. Plus, that space in the plaza has sat empty for too long. As far as keno, it's silly to ban it. This should be a decision left to the restaurant owner. TA from Albany
Absolutely no, no, no to gambling. What next, A gentleman’s club? The ones that would prosper the most are the bars, the cancer-inducing cigar shops, and the new “Greek” restaurant. Our once quaint New England town is fast becoming something akin to Somerville or Revere, Mass.
Evil begets evil. As often stated by the racist Joey Biden, gambling is the hand of the devil. So let's keep him out of our community. No gambling.
I am not in favor of allowing sports betting in Conway or keno. It's a disaster. I think we in Conway need to just go back and deal with our own problems.
This is Ken from Conway. No, I don't think they oughta allow betting in the town of Conway.
I'm opposed. I would like to say that the good residents, citizens of all of Conway, voted this down several times before. This seems to be the game a lot of people play up here as you keep bringing up, bring it up, hoping that they’ll either get a different selectman or a low turnout and they sneak this in. If this was to go through, every restaurant, tavern and bar would want to request keno and this, and it would be almost impossible to turn it down. Once you approve it for one place, you've got to approve it for all. It's not just the petition for this place. So I would urge the people as well as the townspeople and selectmen, I would say no to this here and put it to bed once and for all Lou of Center Conway.
