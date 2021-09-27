There were 10 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Would you support a cooperative high school district?” Five people said yes, one said no, and the rest didn’t directly answer the question.
Sure, we have way less students. Why not?
I would support the cooperative High School District just to get some new input from other people in every town. It seems the people on the Conway School Board are fighting with the people that are trying to put new ideas forward. So we need a new approach, some fresh thoughts and let every town have a say in the matter. Because the Conway school board seems to be like “If you don’t like what you say, we censor you.” It’s all or nothing with the Conway School Board. I would support this. It would be a good change of fresh ideas, new faces. I think it would be great. I don’t have a child in school in the Conway school system anymore, but I think it would be a great idea.
Yes, I 100 percent would support the cooperative high school district that would give each town a say on school matters, especially on high school matters. Right now it’s being run by the socialist communist liberals from Conway and they don’t give anybody time to speak. And that doctor’s wife should not be allowed to come to any of the meetings, giving signs to shut up and continue talking. This is America last I learned. and I didn’t know freedom of speech was taken away by the socialist/communist dictators that we have running the school board now. They all need to be replaced one way or the other. And this would be a good alternative.
We agree with our communist leaders, Joey and Kammie, that the best arrangement to go with is the one that would be most costly to the tax payers.education is not cheap to provide.
Absolutely not! Do not make the same mistake again of getting into any kind of agreement with the bloated Conway schools. Haven’t we learned our lesson? Why would any sending town think Conway schools would agree to a cooperative that wouldn’t cost at least as much as the 20-year agreements? i.e. over $35,000 year per student for Eaton. Just opt out in 2024 and in 2027 send your high school kids to Fryeburg Academy at half the cost like Eaton will do. No brainer. No need for a fancy planning board. John Hartman, Eaton
Without doing a thorough cost-benefits analysis or knowing what the replacement plan would be, everything we say here is emotional conjecture. What would the new cost sharing structure look like? Is it an addition of two members per town or a 1:1 replacement of current members with members from sending schools? How big is that new school board going to be? There are lots of questions and answers that need to be addressed, before any of us should be taking positions. Ray Gilmore
Yes. Melissa Gentry
School budget needs to be seriously addressed. Having only spent minimal time in that vicinity, it is obvious to me that much of our money is being wasted by these institutions with minimal oversight from the taxpayers. Certain decision making is questionable, and the process to form an opposing argument from the private sector generally takes way too much time and energy (too much red-tape), especially when you no longer have a vested interest in the process (no kids in the system). There simply has to be a better, less expensive model right? There is, ask the droves of parents choosing to exit the public education model, choosing instead the much hated, but sensible option of remote learning. Come on, we all learn about stuff remotely these days, and all our kids do too. Unfortunately, restructuring the education system would negatively affect those making the decision the most. You cannot tell me that the educated (smaaart) people in education haven’t figured out a better way to educate the masses than centralized “bussing.” Come on people, THINK. Jamie Killeen
Sounds like the current arrangement is a form of taxation without representation. Albert Entwistle
I think Tamworth, Madison and Freedom should build their own High School. Possibly bring in Ossipee and Effingham into it to make the price more spread out. Scott Merrithew
What’s in place now has proven to be a complete failure. It should not be this hard to understand change and options are best for students and taxpayers. Bob Volpe
