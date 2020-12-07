There were 63 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Will you take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available?” There were 29 yes responses, 24 no responses, seven people didn’t directly answer the question, two people answered sarcastically and one person was undecided.
Of course I will, but I would hope that doctors and nurses get the opportunity to take the COVID-19 vaccine before I do. Ted Sares, North Conway
I work in the hospital and I would not take the vaccine at this point. I feel it hasn’t been tested long enough for the long-term side effects. And vaccines do have side effects. So, minimal or not, I would not be taking the vaccine.
This is Diane from Albany. And yes, I do plan to take the vaccine as soon as I can get it. I’ve been tracking it since spring, especially the Pfizer vaccine since July. They both look very good. Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines are mRNA with less side effects. So as soon as I can get it, I am going to stand in line and get vaccinated. I want to return to normal as much as possible.
NO! Not letting anyone inject synthetic mRNA and other ingredients into my cells and tissues. This secondary prevention approach might be effective in some, but not all and it will never stop novel viruses from emerging from animals, which is why we have these threats. Read everything by Dr. Michael Greger, author of “How To Survive a Pandemic” and childrenshealthdefense.org. Meanwhile, eat lots of colors and fiber to boost the immune function. Laura S
As soon as the vaccine is made available to our age group, we will both take it.
No, plain and simple, I just don’t trust it. I need more information. Maybe a year from now. See how these people are doing with the vaccine. Make sure they didn’t, you know, grow an extra head.
I have an underlying condition and have not decided yet. Too afraid because it’s still new. Patty, Tamworth
No way, it’s a proven fact that Soros, Gates, Fauci, Hillary and the rest of the child killers at that DC pizza place have engineered the vaccine to kill Trump voters. Check it out yourself at foxnews/alternatealtfact slash/dumb ass gas.com. Also, they’re putting the vaccine in all face masks so breathe it in. And if you are a Trump voter, you die. LMAO
No, I do not want to be a guinea pig. This vaccine was developed hastily by a so-called novel approach.
Of course I’m going to. Anybody who doesn’t is obviously stoned on drugs. And good riddance to 2020! The only good thing that happened this year was Trump getting kicked out. This is Dave in North Conway.
Hell no. You don’t know what the hell is in any of that crap. Look at all the TV drugs now where the side effects are worse than the problem to begin with. You want to consider that before you just jump on that bandwagon. It’s just a cold. So you might want to just think about that. And maybe you should look into an immune system, since nobody else wants to talk about that. That’s pretty much the cure.
Yes, I will be taking the vaccine. Just like I believe the senior member of the Biden crime family won the election fair and square.
No, I think that I’ll have to speak to the smartest man in the Mount Washington Valley that lives in Eaton. He has a Ph.D. I guess he’s like Professor Q. I’m gonna have to reach out to him because I’m not really sure about this.
My name is Virginia Shapiro. I live in Conway. I would take the vaccine. I’m 82 years old. I have sleep apnea. I’ve had COPD and asthma. I am not a candidate to get the disease because I don’t think I could fight it. I trust Dr. Fauci’s decisions.
Yes, I would take the vaccine, but I asked my husband that if I die of the coronavirus before the vaccine is available to donate — just as we do our hearts and corneas to other people — my U.S. citizenship to a dreamer, thank you Kathy Trimble
Yes, of course I will take it. Alice Proctor
Hi, this is Dawn in Intervale. I will definitely try to be one of the first people when it becomes available to get a vaccine. I’m in my 70s, I have a lot of underlying causes, and I just don’t want to take a chance. So yes, I will.
Will you take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available? You bet I will. I’m in my 80s. Thanks for asking.
This is Buzz from Albany. Sure, I’ll take the shot when it becomes available in this area. Why wouldn’t I?
Shame on the CDS for promoting this emotional division. The question really should be “do you trust your government?” I bet the answers would be quite different. No one is right or wrong here because this is based on trust and personal choice. Isn’t it time to drop the narrative that this is an issue of caring vs. not caring? Let’s not forget that the year started as “we are in this together.” Maybe we should all work at getting back there. Patti Alden
For those of us further back in line we are talking around March or April before we get it. I would get it. I sincerely hope it is safe and effective for those who need it most at first — health-care workers, the elderly and those in high-risk categories. Too many lives are being lost right now and too many healthcare workers are exhausted and overworked trying to help the rest of us. Paul Kirsch
They say even with the vaccine, people still need to social distance, wear masks because they will still get the virus. it will just lessen the symptoms. No, thanks! I will let my immune system do what it was designed to do. Kristin Labonte
Yes, it’s my responsibility to my community. Carol A. Frost
Nope! I cannot trust something that was rushed and nicknamed “Warp Speed.” Maybe in the normal 10 or so years it should take to fix any glitches. My father, who is in a nursing facility, told me he will be refusing it for the same reason. He already contracted COVID 11 days ago and was lucky to only have a fever. My mom is not so lucky and is now in the hospital fighting pneumonia. I hope and pray this vaccine does no harm to those with weakened immune systems. I will wait and watch to see what happens. Good luck to everyone who gets it. Tammie Savini
Of course. I trust the science and the regulatory authorities. As a scientist myself, I know that I cannot read and understand the data in the depth I need to in order to decide on safety and efficacy. That’s not my specialty. Emily Calderwood
No, thank you. I will pass. Good luck to those that will take it. I see it as that we haven’t even come up with a vaccine for the common cold but in less than a year they come up with not one but three different COVID-19 vaccines. If only they could do this for other things that are in need. Kristi Harris
Absolutely! Megan Noelle
I have concerns but as a part of my community I feel like it’s my responsibility to protect those around me in any way I can. Lichen Jennings Rancourt
No. Let’s see the long-term effects. Too rushed! Amy Stern
Absolutely, as soon as I can. Ellie Jodoin
No need. I have no underlying conditions. My immune system can and will handle the virus as it’s designed to do. I’ll save it for those who are compromised. I’ve never had a flu shot, and I can’t remember the last time I had the flu. Kristen Giannini MacRae
Absolutely. I’m tired of social distancing and wearing masks! If you don’t want to get the shot, we are going to be living this way for a long time! Karen Ann
If I was a healthy person whose body didn’t like to collect weird and rare health issues, absolutely I would get it as soon as I could. Because I do have a lot of weird allergies and reactions to medications I feel that I personally would need to wait at least until the vaccine was rolled out for a few months in order to see real data on common reactions in order to weigh my risks. However, my family will get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to them, and I look forward to getting it as well. I do feel this vaccine is very much needed especially in a community like ours in order to not overwhelm and burden our already overwhelmed health-care workers, and small hospitals. Cherie Jewell
Nope. I had a bad reaction to the flu vaccine. I’m good with never going through that again. Amy Welch
Yes, I am getting it. I had chemo six years ago and had to put my trust in chemicals, not fun at all but it saved my life. I’m not worried about a vaccine. I hope people will look at the science and listen to health-care professionals. Christine Laflamme
Why does it matter so much to some of you that other people have different opinions? It’s America! Everyone has the choice to believe whatever they want. Isn’t that the point? Jessie Rowe
I’d like to be the first person to get it. Paul Robidas
Not a chance in hell. I have done research on what is in the vaccine. The fact it was created so quickly should be a red flag to all Americans. My family will not be getting it either. Tracey Priester
Nope, and anyone that does better stay FAR AWAY from me because you have no clue what that thing is going to shed. Deni Bennett
I will. Because Obama is. I trust him. I saw him drink water from Flint in a movie. Trust Obama. Steve William Lindsey
If I can get the one made by BioNTech then I will right off. Germany actually has fail-safes and regulations that make it safer. I don’t trust American companies like Pfizer. Alex Cram
NOPE. NOPE. NOPE. I will NOT be putting something that JUST came out into my body. Karylann Bond
I want to be first in line! Deb Madden Deschenes
No way. I’ll happily die first. No shots for this woman! I don’t trust the government or the pharmaceutical companies. Myself and my children have been vaccine hurt before. Never again will I trust the medical community. Keep it. Thanks. Kim Goodrow
Of course. We need to get it so the virus can be stopped. If you say no, then you are helping make it easier for those you love to get the virus and possibly die. Barbara Carpenter
Absolutely not for me! Heather Pandora
Would you trust somebody you don’t know? Your answer to this is whether or not you get this vaccine. Jason Piper
Ten times as deadly? Stop spreading lies. Joe Powell
No way in hell. This virus is a hoax. Scott Febonio
Maybe after the first shots are administered to safety workers and the elderly. Their comments may give confidence to those in doubt. If it is truly a bad experience people will let us know. Former presidents Obama, Clinton and Bush have said they will get shots and consider it safe.
People who survive the virus have lingering effects that can be chronic and lower the quality of life. I will get shot as soon as offered. Michael Callis
What I find sad is that those that do take the vaccine will still be at the mercy of those in denial and won’t even wear a mask. For all I care, they can infect each other and let’s start a more intelligent gene pool. But that’s not how it’s going to work.The ignorant that won’t even wear a mask, won’t social distance and won’t get the vaccine will fill the hospitals and keep care away from others that need it. SELFISH!!!! If you don’t want the vaccine, fine, But, at least wear a mask, so that others that need treatment don’t have to come in second because of your selfishness. I’m Tired of hearing how it’s uncomfortable or it’s against your constitutional rights. Uncomfortable? Try a ventilator! And what is in the Constitution that allows people to go around putting other lives in jeopardy? I can tell anyone with that argument that you’re infringing on MY rights! Grow up and man up! Peggy Wescott
Never. No way. No how. Keep your warp speed gmo never before used vaccine with untold long-term side effects and nowhere-near-enough science behind it to suggest the efficacy. Two hundred people is not a sample size large enough to be statistically relevant. I cannot believe all the people willing and ready and wanting to take this vaccine. Agartha Franklin
Shocked to see all the nos. It’s no wonder the virus is spreading like wildfire. Conservative media has done an amazing job spreading falsehoods, lies and now death. Jeff Murphy
No way. Joseph Dickinson
For goodness sake. Look up the sars vaccine. Look up dengue fever vaccine. Look up the latest polio snafu. Then come back and tell me this is going to work out well. Rihana Boos
No. As per many of the reasons stated above. Cynthia Graves
I am an ICU nurse and have been following the science of these vaccines and have already signed up at my hospital to take it. If we get 70 percent of the country vaccinated we can be back to almost normal life by July! I believe in the science and I need to stay well to take care of my patients. Sue Santeusanio
No way in hell...the flu vaccine has been around for decades and we still get the flu. No one is injecting me with this DNA altering poison. Barbara Gifford
Don’t look now: Here come the anti-vaxxers. Dan Thomas
Nope. Risa Dennison
Absolutely! The science is solid and this pandemic is terrible. There are two ways to herd immunity. 1) Almost everyone gets sick and thousands of people die. Or 2) We get the vaccine. I say we err on the side of saving lives. Clay Groves
Not happening. Chris Mitchell
