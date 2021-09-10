I had just finished a 12-hour overnight shift on the ambulance and was racked out in the bunk room when the phones started going nuts. One of the nurses from the ER was on the other end, telling me to get to the TV, we had just been attacked. I got to the TV in time to watch the second plane hit live. Then I froze and watched as they crashed down, surrounded by doctors, nurses, medics and students ... all in silence. The rest of that day and all night our team pulled patients out of upstate New York and into Vermont, to make room for survivors that never came. Ray Gilmore
I was in my senior year of high school, I live in Rhode Island. We had just finished gym class. The gym teacher was also the athletic director and basketball coach. He was a very serious individual. All of a sudden, two other teachers walked in the gym and his face turned white as a ghost, he then proceeded to tell us what had just happened. I remember putting my uniform back on and literally running to my next class, English, where the TV was on (each classroom had TVs). It was at that moment while I was standing next to two of my best friends — one would go on to be the best man at my wedding — that I watched the second plane hit the tower. The room fell silent and no one said anything for a good 10 minutes. It was after that, Mr. Boland spoke saying “let’s say a prayer” (it was a Catholic high school). How he was ever able to speak, keeping it together while calming everyone down and assure us that the USA would get through this will always stick with me. That one one very dark day. Christopher Clegg
I was working in Dr. Neil’s office when a patient came in and told us the first plane had hit the first tower. He had a TV in his office and we watched as the second plane hit the second tower. It was obvious then that this was no accident. As the day unfolded, we heard of more attacks killing more innocent people. And for days after it was televised 24/7. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
I was relaxing with a cup of coffee after sending my oldest child off to school in Tamworth and the two youngest were playing nicely. My now ex called and told me to put on the news. At first I thought it was a freak accident, until I saw a second plane heading for the other tower. My thoughts and heart were racing while I grappled with the chilling and horrifying fact that we were under a terrorist attack. Once that sank in, I had to fight the urge of rushing to the school to get my 11-year-old daughter. On this day a year earlier, my oldest child’s dad died. I called the school, but they were not releasing any students while everything was playing out on live TV. By the time she got home, she was a mess. They let the kids watch the attacks as it was considered “history unfolding in real time.” She missed the rest of the week of school. I still cry to this day of the horror I witnessed on TV. Just talking about it has me choked up, fighting back my tears. I will never forget 911, nor will my children. Especially my eldest due to it also being the anniversary of her dad’s death 9/11/00. Tammie Savini
I now understand how horrifying Sept 11, 2001, was for so many people in this country/around the world. When I was 4 years old I did not understand. I was in my preschool classroom in Massachusetts. Leaving and things were just not right that day. People (such as my teachers and peers’ parents) were nervous, worried and frightened. Just a whole slew of emotions that one day I did not have an understanding of that day in 2001. Zac A. Mercauto
I was a graduate student in Washington, D.C., and I remember the chaos and agony of that day as if it were yesterday. My classmates and I monitored the events in New York from the student center — many frantically calling family and friends who worked in or near the towers. For some, their loved ones perished before their eyes when the towers came down. Then we heard the Pentagon had been hit, so we raced to the highest point on campus and could see the billowing smoke. Friends who worked on Capitol Hill evacuated by foot, walking for miles and unable to reach anyone due to spotty cell service. The city was eerily quiet that night as everyone waited and prayed for loved ones to return home. A day impossible to imagine or forget. Colleen Monahan Arons
I was sitting in an Army Conference room in Germany planning a training exercise with my fellow platoon leaders. We got a call from my parents telling us about the first impact. We broke into my buddies CO’s office where there was a TV just in time to see the second impact on the Armed Forces Network. I was sent to organize security at our installations gate and spent the next 45 days worried about the follow on attacks that were sure to come.
The outpouring of love and appreciation from our German Hosts was humbling and helped to restore some semblance of normalcy and humanity. Jake Risch
I was 11 years old, working on a social studies project. My mom called and told us to turn on the news — that a plane had flown into a building in New York. I remember watching the second tower get hit and spent the rest of the day following the news for the latest updates. I was fascinated by what was unfolding before my eyes. I didn’t realize until recently how much of an effect 9/11 had on my life. For a majority of my adolescence and young adulthood, I was scared of planes, being near tall buildings, being in elevators, etc. Though I was thousands of miles away and safe, that day made a huge impact on my life and my emotional and mental health. The first time I got to go to the memorial site in NYC was one of the most surreal experiences of my life. Ashley Jean Kerr
In West Ossipee. I remember it was a beautiful day; blue sky and sunshine. Janet Mottola
I was driving my son to daycare and listening to Howard Stern, he said something like “Oh my god a plane just hit the Twin Towers.” My first thought was “Hey buddy, that’s no joke” and then I realized he was not joking. The rest of the day the unrestful worries stayed with me about what was happening. Janet Weldon Egan
I was working at Bob Duncan Photo Shop in North Conway Village — no TV or radio on. A man stumbled into the shop in shock and tears telling us we’d been attacked and the towers were gone. Then he wandered back outside to tell the people working at Zeb’s. Shawn (Duncan) dug out a tiny TV and plugged it in so we could see what was happening. We all stood there, silent and stunned. Lisa DuFault
I was at work in the laundry at Fryeburg Health Care. I took some laundry upstairs and my aunt who worked there at the time told me a plane hit the World Trade Center. I was wondering if it was an accident. I got back to the laundry and put the radio on and the second one hit. The administrator took a TV in the office which he had never done before. I knew it was serious. Laurie Crouse
I was in the 12th grade, in the class Contemporary World Issues. Another teacher came in to tell us to put the TV on and we watched the second tower get hit, saw them fall, and saw the news when the Pentagon was hit. We were all just stunned. Amy-Nicole Corvin Smullen
We had actually just moved back to town from Virginia about a week beforehand. I was getting ready for a job interview in Concord when I saw the news about the first plane, then saw the second one hit on air. Jennifer King
We had our daughter (our first child) baptized at St. Margaret’s on Sept. 9. We drove back to New Jersey on Sept 10. On our way through New York, we drove past the Twin Towers.
On that Tuesday morning (Sept. 11) I was getting ready for work and my husband called and left a voicemail message to turn on the TV. I turned the TV on and was in complete shock. I’ll never forget how blue the sky was and how perfect the weather was. That something so tragic could happen on such a beautiful fall day. Alison Michele
We were in line at the Burger King drive-thru when we heard the news on the car radio. We then did only our necessary chores and headed home to be with family and watch the events unfold on TV.
I was in fourth-grade computer lab — the last class of the day — at Pine Tree. The principal had come in and told us that something bad had happened and a lot of people were hurt. I remember that throughout the day two classmates were pulled out of class because one family in NYC and the other’s mom was a flight attendant at the time and they were trying to figure out what flight she was on. I took the bus home, called my mom as I was supposed to every day, and she told me not to turn on the TV because she knew my dad always turned off the TV with the news on. When my dad came home, he went to turn on the TV. I remember panicking saying not to because mom said not to. He sat me down and we watched the news together while he explained what had happened. Ashleigh Nash
I was at work at the wildlife center on the Silver Lake and my sister called me from Massachusetts and told me to turn on the news. The world was in shock. My son was in the military, and I remember being afraid for him and everyone. I hope we never forget that tragic day or the brave lives lost.
It was such a beautiful morning. I put the band America in the cassette player at work. Yes, a cassette player. My boss went to Sid’s and when he returned he said, “We might want to put the radio back on. Something is happening.” We sat there all day doing our work and listening to the news reports. It wasn’t until I got home that evening that I was able to see the horror.
It was the most beautiful day on Vinalhaven. Up early and on the kayaks all morning. Coming back to the tiny village, we felt this weird calm. Nothing was stirring. Everyone on Main Street was huddled in front of the TV for sale at the hardware store. We stopped there to see what the fuss was all about. Then fell into tears. To think that we just had the most delightful day of our lives, while all those people died, is an irony I will never fully appreciate. Tears, tears, tears all around all day. So sad. Ward and Nancy Simonton, Brownfield, Maine.
On that day, I was hiking Mount Cranmore. And when it came down, I listened to the radio and I heard what was going on.
My name is Chick Jordan Jr. from Littleton. My husband Steve, my best friend Julie, who was from Harrisburg, Pa., and myself were on a bus trip going to Nashville, and we were on Route 91 south, somewhere near the Springfield exit, when our bus driver pulled over to the side of the road. And all of a sudden the whole bus, which was 40, some people heard the entire news release on his radio stating that the buildings had been hit. At first, it was hard to believe because you almost thought it was not a joke, but that it was kind of like the “War of the Worlds.” And then we all realized that it was true. At this point, he asked the entire bus if we wanted to turn around and come back to Littleton or if we wanted to continue to go. A handful of people did want to come home, but they were outvoted. And they continued on with the bus trip to Nashville. I will say, it was really an unusual trip. We had stopped in Connecticut at a mall, which was right before 1 to take a break, and it was very eerie because a lot of the buildings and stores were closed. And it was almost like a ghost town. The one thing that struck me at this particular time as we traveled throughout different states was the patriotism of our country. Everywhere you walked were signs of God Bless America and flags were flying everywhere. And that really stuck out in my memory. Even to this day is so fresh in my mind. That moment in history, it was like it was yesterday.
My wife and I were actually in Switzerland, up in the Swiss mountain huts, climbing some of the 4,000 foot peaks when that happened, and we had know idea about it until we came back one day to get our plane the next day. We were packing that evening, all of a sudden the phone rang. “Your flight is canceled.” Why? They wouldn’t tell us. So, the next day, we climbed a local mountain, a 7,000 footer, came back down, called them, “What happened?” “We’re not going to tell you, we’ll call you later.” This went on for three or four days. And finally Friday night, they call us and said come to Zurich Airport tomorrow morning at 10. So, we took the early train got there at 10, then they postponed it to 2 and then to 4 and they said, “OK, time to load up.” They put us out on a tarmac with a long line of luggage and said pick out your luggage. So we picked out our luggage. We missed one. We told the guy we missed one. Well, you’re not getting on the plane to find it. So I found our luggage, got on a plane and came back to the States. And we didn’t know until about a week after the event what actually happened, and we found out about the incidents and the towers falling down. So it was a whole week. A very interesting week we had. This is Richard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.