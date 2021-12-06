There were nine responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Where should Kennett High School’s graduation be held, Cranmore or Millen Stadium?”
Let them graduate the traditional way. If we can stand outside together at football games then why can't we be together for a graduation. The kids have worked their way to graduation. They are the ones that should choose. Ruth Hill-Chick
It's up to the graduates. Let them decide how they want to celebrate their hard work their way. Merle Cole Jr.
Let the graduates decide! It's their big day. MJ O'Neill
I would agree that it should be up to the graduates. However, as a parent, I would love to enjoy a more personal experience than peering over peoples head across a football field as my child crosses a stage. Amanda Miller Walker
That’s up to the kids. It’s their graduation. Me, I’d love the rare experience to ride with my baby up the mountain and ride back down with my graduate. It seems so much more meaningful than just roasting in a field. Tracey Sevieri
We agree with the perky, racist White House spokeswoman, Peppermint Patty, that high elevations can be intimidating to some. So, to alleviate any ones apprehensions, keep it at Millen Field. We feel that she makes a good point here.
Oh, you're really interested in wasting money. Why not just hold the graduation in the gym of the high school? Old timers, that's what we did. Why waste the money of people that live in these surrounding areas? Anyways, this is Bob from Madison.
As a parent of a young adult graduating this year, I would personally like to see the graduation held at Kennett. There are plenty of people who are afraid of heights or grandparents who would like to see their grandchildren. There are graduates that don't have the capability to go on a chair lift due to handicap restrictions. Our children deserve to have a graduation where their family can watch them cross the stage.
The head of the Biden crime family, Joey, has often said that today's youth are always striving to reach the stars. So let's not deny them a graduation, a top Mount Cranmore.
