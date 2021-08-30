There were 60 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What do you think is behind Conway’s 3 percent drop in population?”
I don’t think there’s a drop in population. I think it was a poorly run census in Conway. When no one was home, they didn’t come back. Dee Damon.
The drop in population is due to lack of housing. And that’s why you can’t find any workers. Julie from Conway.
If there is a 3 percent population drop, we should be talking about closing an elementary school. That would save the tax of Conway taxpayers some real money.
I’ve had three children leave the valley to use their degrees. I think the valley is oversaturated with businesses. It has nothing to do with housing at this point. Philip Ames
The reason people are leaving is because there’s no place to live. Too many Airbnbs. Donna.
I really don’t know why anyone would want to live here anymore. This town has been completely taken over by tourism.
The drop is because of the price of taxes and stuff in this little town of North Conway, which thinks it’s a big city. Rocky Thompson
Perhaps part of the problem was that the census takers didn’t bother to take the count. They said that they contacted everyone by mail twice. They didn’t bother with people who had post office boxes.
I believe that it’s because of too high rent and no reasonable renting options. Angela McAllister
We are saturated with tourists and the town has changed so drastically to accommodate them. It is almost becoming unlivable for some.
Three factors: Aging population heading to warmer spots; inability of the average family to find a home to live in as home prices are now obscene; people who have lived here for years tired of the swarms of tourists flooding the restaurants, roadways and outdoor areas.
Conway is dropping population because the traffic is becoming unbearable. People don’t want to live in that kind of environment.
The county has become an enclave of Massachusetts. Ninety percent of our politicians vote with the mindset of Bodybag Biden. Tourists are to be punished, i.e., $20 to park your car along the river. Now that is 100 percent Massachusetts thinking. That is enough to scare away anyone who does not share these characteristics.
There aren’t any apartments or affordable homes available.
How can families continue to live in a town where the cost of living is so high? Maybe the selectmen of Conway should focus on affordable housing instead of an unwinnable lawsuit or pickleball courts.
Perhaps people are leaving for the very same reason they came here in the first place. They were looking to get away from overdeveloped, over-crowded, commercialized, cities and towns. I know I left Conway four years ago to get away from the overdevelopment. Most of the things that attracted me to North Conway 40 years ago have disappeared.
Lack of housing and cost to live in this town. Mel Drew
We locals have been begging for housing. But there is no housing, so folks had to leave. Get your heads out of your rear ends and actually do something about it, town planners. Ally Scholtz
I would also like to know the percentage of people under 45 in those numbers. I bet the outflow is much higher than 3 percent as young people who have been driven out of their home/lack of careers more than likely were replaced by retired individuals not looking to work any longer, creating the labor shortage over the last 10 years exacerbated by the pandemic and houses being gobbled up for second home owners escaping the cities and/or STRs. Melissa Florio
Property tax is too high in New Hampshire because there isn’t sales tax. That tax drives rents and sends people elsewhere. Kevin MacMillan
Because of the lack of affordable housing — just like in Berlin, caused by an influx of tourists buying vacation homes. Amy Welch
Creating affordable housing needs to take center stage in the valley. MaryPat Ferguson Devine
We need affordable housing for permanent year-round residents and jobs that will pay at a level to keep them here. The tourists will stop coming to spend money if there is no one to help them. So stop bending over backwards to please them. Todd James
We need affordable housing and livable wages. Robin Ignatowski Bennett
Why would our young stay here? There’s no affordable housing and no livable wages. It’s time the valley started to look out for the residents’ needs ahead of the tourists. You think the lack of help for the food joints and retail is bad now, give it another 10 years. Dawn James
We moved out of the area four years ago because jobs in the southern part of the state paid almost double what we earned up here. During COVID I decided I needed to come back home. The only way to do so was by moving my son and I in with my sister. There is nothing remotely affordable in the valley anymore. Amy-Nicole Corvin Smullen
Short-term rentals have killed apartment availability. Gail MacLeod
No place for people to live. No rentals. Merle Cole Jr
Lack of affordable housing. House prices go up, and the vast majority of jobs in the valley can’t support those prices. Patti Dorer Aliventi
Cause there’s nowhere for anyone else to live. Levi Donald LaFontaine
Maybe the tourists are the problem. Clair Hawley
Wages and housing. Jim Nixon
Not enough housing for annual residents, not enough jobs that provide stable annual income. Denise Reed
It’s all retail work. No manufacturing, no jobs with benefits. When it comes to medical, you need to go to Portland or Dover/Portsmouth/Concord for good care. And, of course, housing comes into play. David Langlois
Hard to entice young families to live here when our schools are failing. Eventually they all move back to Massachusetts or places with better schools. Kelli Mitchell
It’s not only the lack of affordable housing, it’s the lack of housing period. The jobs that sustain the people are not high-paying city jobs, yet if (and that’s a big if) you can find a rental they demand big city rents. My family’s lease is up in eight months and I am already scared we are going to end up on the streets. Shannon Boudreau Welch
The valley is where people go to get settled and retire. We aren’t self-sustained. It’s young people who work crappy retail jobs until they figure out how to escape and old people who work crappy retail jobs until they die. Surrounded by skiers, hikers and some entitled shoppers. This area lacks a lot of opportunities outside of that. There is nowhere to live other than with your parents. But thank goodness for all hotels. We really needed those. Devan McKinley
No affordable housing. If you cater to the tourists and not the workforce … Wake up people! Peggy Hefferan Maglio
Wish this area would stop wasting time and money with all these planning projects like the “charrette” and coalition after coalition. We know we need affordable housing, there are plenty of buildings that could be turned into family housing units, now. We don’t need land cleared with phase 1, phase 2, etc. Michelle Pulcifur Ward
That means less money from meals and rentals will be allocated to the county. Vinnie Matturro
This state is blue and state income or sales tax is coming. Montgomery Dash
I left four years ago. Best decision I ever made. Sad wages, zero housing, no future. Lovely place to visit but … sometimes you simply can’t go home. Jennifer King
Poorly run local government, people in charge have no idea how to sustain and embrace the No. 1 tourist destination in New Hampshire. They don’t know how to serve or respect the people that live there. They lack vision, waste money, and have no talent for creating a premium quality of life in the valley. Until intelligent, thoughtful and forward-thinking leaders are put in place, the area will continue to decline and more people will go elsewhere. Robert Cooper
There is nowhere for people to live. Heather Anderson
Resort areas like this should have passed laws that require new commercial enterprises (like Market Basket, for instance) to build affordable housing or contribute to a housing fund. This isn’t a new concept. It’s done in so many places, but not here. Nancy Frawley Marquis
I’m a local educator and almost had to quit my job (which I love) and move away because there was no place to live. There was nothing at all to rent (regardless of cost) from Wolfeboro through Bartlett/Jackson and even into Bridgton and Lovell. I finally found a condo to buy, and the only reason it was for sale was because it was a former Airbnb and the owners were concerned about the ban on non-owner-occupied short-term rentals. If I, a teacher, can’t find a place to live how is someone making minimum wage supposed to? Brenda Burney
No careers in the valley. They are just jobs. The STRs have choked out any affordability for locals to stay in Conway. Will Streeter
Everyone being in each other’s business and regulations to death. That’s what has driven me out. George Cole
They left the state. Kel Butterfield-Demers
One rental in the Daily Sun yesterday. Wake up. I am a native and have never seen this in my life. Restaurants are only open a few days a week. Brenda Witham Eastman
Beyond expensive! Jill Dunham Morton
No places to live. Carla Schneider
I think all the “COVID babies” will bring it back up. No worries. Alexandra Shannon MacLeod
Nowhere to live. Melissa Gentry
I wonder if it could be the lack of affordable housing and low-paying wages? The outlets replacing forests? The infestation of even our secret spots? Gee, I wonder. Jesse Mixer
Glad you asked, here’s a few examples of why I left my hometown: The clear denial of science, plus consistent display of intolerance by a concerning number of locals. Marissa Cotton
Because Conway is such a conservative nasty town, it leaves a bad taste in some people’s mouths. Jillian Sanborn
It’s like this everywhere. We lived at the foothills to the Catskills Mountains in New York, and it eventually became a bedroom community with people having to commute up to two hours each way to work. Housing got more expensive and so forth just like what’s happening in New Hampshire. Eventually religious cults from Williamsburg, N.Y., came in and started buying up all the camps and old hotel buildings — all tax-exempt for religious reasons. Whatever you do, don’t let that happen. Nip it in the bud or New Hampshire is toast. MaryAnn Robbin Pumilia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.