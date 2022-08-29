There were 33 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Should the state make widening of Route 16 in Albany more of a priority?"
It is probably something that needs to be looked at in the near future. However, dealing with the amount of people that come up here in the course of tourist season and others in the Conway, N.H., area, fatalities are very low. it would appear that maybe the local sheriff or the police department in that area should put new posts in or reduce the speed limit in that area which would make more sense and have a sign that says, strictly enforced radar. Louie and Larry of Center Conway
It is really not needed. What they really need to do is add speed tables, not speed bumps, speed tables. They can be removed in the fall and put back in in the spring. Dee Damon, Center Conway
You better put down some speed bumps in these areas where everybody is driving so fast so no more people will get killed, especially in Center Conway Village.
I don’t think we need it. I think we need better drivers. I was driving down to Sandwich the other day and a truck crossed over and it was two feet into my lane. People are not paying attention when they drive. You can tell they are texting. They'll drive slow and fast and they have a phone in their hand. They need to have devices that turn your phone off in the car when you get in. People are just dangerous. It's happened time and time again to me recently. Not just here in New Hampshire but in Maine, too.
If those three people who died in that accident were wearing seatbelts, they would still be with us. Widening the road would not have prevented their deaths, if they're not wearing seatbelts.
For a quick fix, place speed bumps on that 2 mile stretch of road. For financing take the money being used to heat the sidewalks of downtown Berlin. On its busiest days there are never more than three to four people on Main Street the entire day. So no one would miss these heated walks.
All the safety measures in the world are no match for those who willfully choose to ignore them. With everyone staring down at their phones during nearly all activities, tragedies like these are becoming all too common. Some of them may not be the result of phone usage but inattention and/or distraction from what one is doing can turn tragic in the blink of an eye. Be safe everyone. Stay alert. Paul Gallant
Widening the road will help, but I also think that drivers will continue to drive faster than the posted speed limit which will still possibly cause accidents. New Hampshire should adopt speed cameras for problematic and dangerous stretches of roads like certain areas of Route 16. It’s dangerous for law enforcement officers to pull over speeders on two-lane roads that have little to no shoulder to pull off on. With signage posted along two-lane highways that states speed is enforced by speed cameras may help keep drivers within the posted speed limit and not make dangerous passes in areas that can cause dangerous accidents. I know many would deem cameras as an overstep of our rights, but it would make a positive impact, especially since law enforcement officers can’t be at every area of dangerous roads 24/7. Robin Gregg
I live on Route 16 in Conway, the speed limit is posted at 40 mph, no one is going that as they fly by my house. Get some state police on the whole highway to start ticketing the offenders of speeding and being on the phone distracted. We see accidents all the time due to a turn into a restaurant and people not paying attention. Driving is a privilege, not a right to do what you want, when you want regardless of others safety. Jo Ann McQueeney
I absolutely think the road should be widened. Megan LaFontaine
I can’t think of another vacation destination in the state as big as the valley that does not have some sort of interstate to get there. Visitors to the valley have gone up tenfold over the last 40 years yet we still have the same 2 lane blacktop road to get here. Will Streeter
One immediate, simple change would be adding more speed limit signs. There is such a difference between people going too slow and too fast, speed limit signs would help to make it clearer. There are very few signs between Conway and Tamworth. This is from a parent with a student driver who is always asking what the speed limit is. Amanda Miller Walker
It absolutely needs to be addressed like yesterday. The simple fact is, that stretch of road wasn’t constructed to handle the amount of traffic which has increased significantly since 2010. It is dangerous and frankly shouldn’t be a 50 mph zone. Jenny Kessler Spofford
Albany through Wakefield. It’s been a dangerous stretch for decades. Steffan North
Widening the road won't help. It will only give drivers a bigger area to speed, pass on double yellow lines and ignore basic traffic safety laws. How about wearing seat belts? Apparently none of the occupants that were ejected from the cars were wearing them. Jeffrey Shutak
I think it is time to take some much needed safety measures for that stretch of road. Warning signs, flashing lights and more dedicated police presence. It will take a combination of many factors but the one thing I am sure of is we need action now. This road has claimed too many lives. Very very sad.Linda Burtwell-Sullivan
I lived on Rt 16 in Albany for years. Speed, distracted driving and impatience are the biggest issues. I drove with my right wheels on or over the fog line most of the time to avoid oncoming traffic. Yes to more speed limit signs, yes to widening the shoulders where practicable (to protect law enforecement), yes to double lines from Chocorue north (i.e. no passing zones) and yes to more speed enforcement. Hell no to making it four lanes. Just look how fast idiots go in the four lane passing areas. Four lanes on the winding and hilly section through Albany and Madison would mean carnage. Glenn Zeiders
Yes, it should leverage the infrastructure dollars. Shep Kroner
Why is this even a question with the amount of lives just lost? Samantha Rand
There is no easy answer. Yellow blinking lights, rumble strips, signs indicating a dangerous stretch of roadway might make a difference. Anne Rukakoski Roser
How about starting in Wakefield and widening all the way to Conway. Route 16 is a death trap from top to bottom. Paul Luciano
Absolutely. Human lives are more important than not wanting to put up the money for it right now. Just get it done, it needs to be done, Sarah Noyes
The valley is ignored by Concord. Curt Kennett
I commute this stretch of road frequently and have even been hit in a head on collision in Tamworth (thankfully, no one was hurt). I have never seen law enforcement officers targeting speeders on this stretch, no matter the time of day. Reckless driving south of Conway is pretty rampant. Lisa Somerville
How about making Route 16/Spaulding Turnpike what it was originally supposed to be: A divided highway from Portsmouth to Conway. Christopher Tkach
There is no clear answer here but more shoulder will give people a safe space to move quickly if necessary. Not a lot of people care if they stay in the driving lane anymore. It's quite disgusting. Carrie Jones
You can widen the roads till the cows come home. The biggest problem is not paying attention to the roads. Tom Downey
Yes for danger but four lanes all the way to Conway would bring a wall of development that would then be a new 101 be careful what you ask for. Shep Kroner
Dropping the speed limit from 50 down especially with the campground and S turns, blind driveways. Widening the road will not be the answer. People drive fast enough through Albany now. Maybe pass out tickets. Dan Blake Jr.
It's not just Route 16. I live on Route 153 and can tell you that the speed limit signs don't work if the speed limit is not enforced. Where the hell are the cops? Brian Hebert
This looks like distracted driving accidents. Not really related to speeding. Folks are crossing over into the other lane. Montgomery Dash
Who is the idiot who thought blinking yellow arrows was going to solve local traffic problems? Saw the first rear-end incident last night turning into Hannaford — more to come. The first frontal impact is coming to an intersection near you. I really want to know the thought process that went behind thinking this is a good idea. Susan Prescott
No. Jillian Sanborn
