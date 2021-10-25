There were 40 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Should Frank Edelblut be fired for his remarks to a conservative activist group?” The majority of responses didn’t think he should be fired with only six people saying that he should be.
Of course not. The Commissioner of Education has the right and responsibility to talk to all people about the best ways that they could raise and have their children educated. It’s unfortunate and sad, and shame on all those socialists that want to remove him, including The Conway Daily Sun. The commissioner was just talking to parents, not any group. This is Jim Gallagher in Conway
Edelblut should be fired. He’s obviously not working in the best interests of the health of the people in New Hampshire.
Sununu is caving to the liberal squash brains. Need someone with a backbone. David Svoboda
Should Frank Edelblut be fired? Hell no! He should be our governor. A man of the people meets and greets the people. Dan Melvin
Edelblut must go. Today. Gov. Sununu got just what he asked for. He hired Frank Edelblut, an extremist with no knowledge or even interest in the public education system to be his Commissioner of Education. Mr. Edelblut’s views are far beyond the realm of any previous public figure in New Hampshire. He went “off script” to satisfy his small constituency, people who crave public disruptions filled with alternate facts and bold lies. His actions, initiatives and policies tear down one of the finest public education systems in our country. His views are dangerous to our children and our communities. Kent Hemingway, Tamworth
How shameful to talk to a conservative group. Does Mr Edelblut think he is in America? How disgraceful to not know that government employees can only speak freely to communist/markist groups like BLM, Viva Castro, organizations sponsored by red China, Venezuela, North Korea, Guinea Bissau and, of course, the Daily Sun newspapers. Just to pose this question reveals the political views of our local paper. Joey and Kammie would be very disappointed in him. Silence all conservative voices.
Frank Edelblut should never have been put in that position. He is not qualified. He needs to go now. Ted Sares, Conway
We are entering very dangerous territory every time a conservative expresses their opinion, and then there is an immediate call to basically cancel them. We need to put the brakes on this and call it what it is: censorship. There is absolutely nothing wrong with encouraging people to express their opinions, discontent or contempt with those that are supposed to represent them Let our representatives respond with answers, reason, facts, and logic. Not hide from being challenged.
Mr. Edelblut must be made an example of to prevent others from speaking to conservative groups. This way the warning will be out there, that if you speak to non-communist groups, you will be punished. His punishment should be seven to nine months in the federal prison in Berlin with no chance of parole.
As a former educator and intelligent person, Edelblut should not be Commissioner of Education. He used bad judgment speaking before this fringe group. He needs to resign and then go promote his own ignorant views. Richard Swasey, Wolfeboro.
Edelblut is the best education commissioner this state has had. I met him years ago in the MWV Leadership program and knew then he had 100 percent the best interests for our children’s education. He wants parents involved and informed about their child’s education. Sununu is shaking in his boots that Edelblut will be a better governor that’s all this is. Millyer Robekah
For doing his job? Maybe you haven’t heard that school boards are completely ignoring wishes of the parents all across the nation? These are our kids. If school boards are not willing to listen they must be held accountable. Megan Marie
He’s a public servant speaking with the public. Are you seriously asking if he should be fired for doing his job? No, he shouldn’t. Lisa Marie
Give the man a medal! Fire him for what? Talking to the people he represents? Or because he’s not following a liberal script? This is absolutely disgusting, but I can’t say that I’m surprised by you even posing this question. KJ Bee
Fire someone for doing their job, which in this case is to hear from his constituents (of both sides of the aisle) so he can act in their best interest? Oh that’s why this is being asked. Because he dared listen to some from the wrong side of the aisle. No he should not be fired. This cancel culture needs to end now. Kim Owens
No. I have had conversations with Mr. Eldelblut and he has always been kind, caring and actually listens and investigates people’s concerns. It is refreshing to have someone in the education system like this, maybe that is why they want him out because he isn’t playing along in their narrative of silencing parents. Nicole Lail
Wait, so because he did his job? He spoke with people. That’s what they’re supposed to do. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Mr. Edelblut has been diligent in his duties to be responsive to all citizens, regardless of their affiliations. Unlike many of our state officials, who cancel the “other side,” hide, or attack. These were parents, for God’s sake, inviting their elected representatives to come and SPEAK and they SHOWED UP and folks and the governor are upset by this? That is ludicrous. I would hope that if a group of parents, here, wanted to hear from their representatives they would do their jobs and heed the call. He has been kind, helpful, constitutional, and respectful. Parents have every right to express concerns and seek guidance. Who on Earth comes up with these questions? Beyond ridiculous. Nicole Nordlund
No, don’t fire him. Nicholas Joseph
So he can’t talk to the people he is supposed to represent? He can only push forward the approved agenda. Are you kidding me? Amanda Kathryn
No, he did nothing wrong. Kyle Ekstrand
Finally, someone doing their job as their role intended. Fancy that, an elected representative actually listening and communicating with citizens. It’s absolutely ridiculous he is being called out for it but given the current administration and its absurd radical views and messaging it doesn’t surprise me we have some who frown upon the use of the first Amendment. Shelli Tossell
Should he be fired for telling parents to use their First Amendment right? Carolyn Shannon Yule
He is supporting his constituents and following through with his responsibility to the people and our children. Shame on the governor for even suggesting anything different. Melinda Burwell
I fully expect he won’t be fired. This country lowered the bar nearly five years ago. Any elected official can stay in office for doing a hell of a lot worse. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
No. Is he only allowed to speak to left-wing groups? And there’s nothing wrong with parents disagreeing with their school boards, despite the fact that Democrats in government have encouraged the FBI to investigate those pesky “dissident parents.” Chris Smith
This man does his job and does it well. He is an inspiration and a stand-up gentleman. Paula Lima
No, he should run for governor. Karen Corrente McDowell
The Democrats fear the truth and anyone that disagrees with their agenda, that’s why they want him gone. Philip Young
Some of these parents have been verbally abusive as well as threatening to school board members. This is taking place everywhere. Too many people have felt emboldened by the current political environment. Nothing is justification for the bullying going on now and it’s too bad when political representatives help to enrage parents. It’s what’s wrong with our country right now. I’m guessing Edelblut is going to make another run at the governorship and he’s making sure he has a rabid crowd behind him. Rebecca Bryant DeWitt
No. He’s accountable to the citizens of New Hampshire and as such should meet with them. He is no king hiding behind a royal palace door. Elizabeth Foster
Seriously, what the hell is wrong with the Democrats? If he met with them would not have a problem with it? Lizz Enos
No, he should not be fired. He spoke to concerned New Hampshire citizens. People can label the group he spoke to whatever they please, facts are facts. Summer Spangler
Fire him. Jillian Sanborn
Leave Mr. Edelblut alone. He’s only doing his job: listening to the people. Charles Chapin
Should journalists turned activists be fired? Bob Volpe
No, he shouldn’t be fired. He is the Education Commissioner, not the public school commissioner. He told parents to talk to the school boards and parents should. With things they support and are happy about and what they are not. Paige Eden Savell
No, he absolutely should not be fired. We stand with Frank, not Sununu. Kim DeSantis Goodwin
Nope. No jabs in kids. Tonda Groetzinger
Fight back against these progressives or lose it all. Maybe a riot and looting and burning of buildings is the only acceptable thing to progressives like these. Robert Cooper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.