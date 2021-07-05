There were 64 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think students should have to wear masks when school resumes in the fall?” Most people said no with only 13 responding yes.
No masks on children. It is absurd to think that they can go anywhere else without one now and yet are supposed to suffer behind one while trying to concentrate and learn. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
No. CDC reports on young children, “Many of them have no symptoms. Those that do get sick tend to experience milder symptoms such as low-grade fever, fatigue, and cough. Beyond getting sick, many young people’s social, emotional, and mental well-being has been impacted by the pandemic. Trauma faced at this developmental stage can continue to affect them across their lifespan.” Mike Leach
My granddaughters, 9 and 5, not once complained about wearing masks in school. They were allowed several playground breaks without masks. No colds or flu all year. It’s the adults who complain - keep the masks in class! Mary Ellen Mackin
Bottom line, the schools will end up following the CDC recommendation. As the Delta Variant spreads and the numbers climb in unvaccinated populations, mask mandates are returning to pockets across the country. You should plan on seeing masks in elementary schools next school year... like it or not. If you don't want your kid to wear a mask, get ready to homeschool them. Just because we are done with the virus, doesn't mean that the virus is done with us. Ray Gilmore
Absolutely, no! I think it should be optional. If you want to have your child wear one, that's your choice. I don't understand the people who have been vaccinated but yet still wear a mask, the government has you right where they want you. Seth Allen
No! Alicia Carter
I think it should be parent’s choice this year. Kate Fowler
Recommend, but let people think for themselves. In the end it doesn't matter what I think. The state will tell everyone what to do anyway. Rick Wales
My very social eight-year-old has struggled with homeschooling, he misses his school community. There is no need for our kids to be masked. Let's hope the school agrees. I don't want my five-year-old to miss out on kindergarten either. It should be optional, not forced - that keeps the most people happy. I saw kids from Pine Tree School playing in the lake with their masks on. I've never been more happy with my decision not to put my kids in school masked then at that moment. Cassie Cox
I am sure there are some teachers and students who have compromised immune systems, which means even if they are vaccinated there's no way to tell if their immune systems responded to the vaccine the same as the rest of us, nor how long it will last for them. What happened to being a nation that cared about the least among us? "Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me" - Matthew 25:40 Patti Dorer Aliventi
I believe in science. Jen Bella
No. I think it should be optional. If the cases rise in the area then quarantine as needed. Jane McDevitt
Do we have to wear masks forever now? This shouldn’t even be a question. Young children were unaffected by the covid virus. I would expect massive support to take the masks off. The last two years have been hell on the students and staff. It’s time to go back to the old normal right now. If not now, when? Cameron Lambert
No. Kristi Harris
No. Lindsay Vosnos Murphy
No. It should be parent’s choice. Summer programs aren’t wearing them and it’s been great. Let our kids get back to “normal” and let parents be parents and make this choice for our children! Samantha Jones
No! Savannah Bergstrom
They don’t work, the doctors of all science said so. And common sense says they don’t work either. Christopher Waskowiak
Follow the science. I am fully vaccinated, but wear my mask because I know that those who are unvaccinated are not wearing their masks. Barbara Carpenter
I’d think they’d be more concerned about the quality of education, school culture, asbestos, bullying, shooting drills. Nancy Sheridan
No. it’s completely pointless! Come on people! Enough is enough! Jessica McAvoy
No. Let the kids be kids. Merle Cole Jr.
No. Jessica Lynne Tibbetts
The CDC, not anti-maskers, should have the final say. With Delta lingering, this is the only issue that is brought forth? Sad. Alexandria Clendenning
Yes. Jillian Sanborn
Parent’s choice. Please! Windy Harper
Absolutely not! David Joseph
Masks need to be made optional. This is out of control. Forcing healthy children to wear a mask for long periods is not right! Trish Potosky
It should be considered abuse to mask children. It is not right, it wasn’t ever right, and give it a few years we will all know why. All of the respiratory illnesses that were rampant will be even worse. We will all be okay because we need the poison injection. Patrick Kelley
Absolutely not! 1. COVID does not affect kids. 2. People who are scared have the option to get the vaccine. 3. Numbers are low; not really a pandemic anymore. 4. Masks don’t do much anyways and actually cause harm to the kids when they wear them all day. 5. I am not sure if the SAU9 knows this, but all of the children are seeing other children outside of school with no masks on! Sleepovers, friends and parties everywhere. So, it is a little pathetic that after the kids are hanging out with each other after the school year and all summer they have to wear a mask at school. Lilian Espinoza Knapp
No. Michael Mackan
Has anyone seen the Fauci emails? Masks never even did anything of good use anyway. Forcing children to wear masks is causing bad psychological effects on children. This abuse needs to stop! They should have never been forced to wear them a single day. My daughter would come home from school telling me that they had to do gym outside in the hot sun with masks on while also social distancing. Can we start using common sense now? Candie Allen
We already know masks are bull----. Why are you still playing this game? Jennifer Andruzzi
No. Arlee Elizabeth Giannini
No. Masks have been proven to not prevent the spread of viruses! And they create anxiety and breathing problems! The school board needs to take into account the needs of the children and not make sweeping "one size fits all" decisions based on poor information, lack of common sense and fear. Children are not known to spread or contract the virus. The child abuse needs to stop! Holly Clough
Wear the mask. Al Hospers
Absolutely not! Nicole Lail
Absolutely not! Amy Power
Masks for school aged kids should be illegal. There is no data that supports the wearing of masks for these kids. David Cavanaugh
No. Make it optional not mandatory. Amanda Viveiros
Forcing kids to wear masks is abuse. Joe Powell
Masks on children is child abuse, period. Kyle Ekstrand
The teachers union is in control. Enough with the masks - Kelley Bushman
Kids should not be forced to wear a muzzle! Let them enjoy school without them! Basil D. Goodman
You mean she said the truth and advocated for medical choice? Sounds wonderful! Unlike the current abuse we are putting our kids through. Making children (wear a mask all day) without even recognizing the psychological impact is abuse. Forcing kids to cover their mouths during physical activity, I mean, that's just plain stupid. Agartha Franklin
No! Craig Lane
Forcing masks on healthy children is as nonsensical as it is cruel. I urge the school board to drop these undue mask mandates immediately. Christine Vigneault
We believe that if a mask (face diaper) is being worn by the head of the Biden crime family, Joey Biden (aka Plugs) whose wife is a doctor, then masks should be required. He gets the top current information, lives with a doctor and is seen with a mask, then he knows something we don’t, so it is prudent and wise to follow him. If he is observed to be sans face diaper then it is not necessary to wear one. In conclusion, let’s do what Joey does! Rich Timko
I do not believe masks belong on children in any way shape or form. This virus is not harmful to children and all of the teachers who are afraid should be vaccinated by now. This should be at the very least optional for all public school children! This marks reason #1256 that we homeschool! Elizabeth Kelley, Conway
The school district should definitely start following the medical advice of random people with no knowledge or training whatsoever. In fact, we should all stop listening to doctors and other medical professionals and just do whatever crazy Uncle Clyde or Wanda the waitress tells us. What could possibly go wrong? Kirk Erickson
It's disturbing that there is even a debate about masks when this protection provides safety for our young children as science has evidenced. Why would any parent want less for their children? P. Papazian, Madison
No to wearing masks. David MacLean Sr.
SAU 9 did a wonderful job keeping our children safe this past year. As long as they keep listening to their COVID-19 team and the science and not a few loud parents with an uninformed and fringe belief system our kids will continue to be safe. Sloane Jarell, Madison
I personally am not qualified to answer this question. I will happily defer to the professionals in the medical and scientific fields for the best suggestions concerning the health of our children, teachers, bus drivers, and staff of our public schools. Let's hope that the deadlier variants of this virus are better understood by September. Dana Haley, Silver Lake
This is Gordon. I think the mask mandate should be optional. And the students should discuss it with their parents whether they should or shouldn't wear a mask.
Absolutely not. Stop the insanity.
Yeah, so if that's what the experts say to do, then yeah, you wear a mask. It makes sense and masks are safe, and it doesn't need to be a big deal.
Absolutely not. They should not be required to wear masks. This is Carol Bennett.
No, students absolutely should not be required to wear masks when they go back to school. In fact, nobody should have to wear masks anymore anywhere. It should be optional. When you have a place that dispenses people's medications with the option available to go maskless that speaks volumes. Everybody should be on board with that. It's time for that to go. Stop being a bunch of little sheepeoples and robots. Life needs to resume. That can't possibly be good for kids. It can't possibly be good for their mental well being or any person but especially kids. Enough is enough.
Absolutely not. Enough is enough. The masks are useless anyways, they do nothing to protect from viruses. We're all learning that now. So students should not have to wear masks to go to class, especially since they're in the class of the age group that they're not going to die of COVID. It's when you're over 80. Enough with it all. It's over. No mask for kids.
I guess we would say you follow the data, the information, the science and all that other nonsense, but we only follow it when it benefits somebody who's trying to get people to do something that they should never be doing. As far as wearing those, those goddamn diapers, enough is enough. OK? You people had your fun. I promise you if these kids keep wearing them, and people just don't get that crap off their faces once and for all, you will be made to wear those muzzles for the rest of your lives. So you see what's going on? They're trying to drag this nonsense with this fake variant nonsense and they already played that card and messed everything up in the country. And I promise you, they will do it again, and they are scheming for it. So it's time for everybody to just cut the crap and get on with our lives.
This is a direct quote from Journal of the American Medical Association: "Many governments have made nose and mouth covering or face masks compulsory for school children. The evidence base for this is weak. The question whether nose and mouth covering increases carbon dioxide in inhaled air is crucial. A large-scale survey in Germany of adverse effects in parents and children using data of 25,930 children has shown that 68 percent of the participating children had problems when wearing nose and mouth coverings." The negative impact far outweighs any possible benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.