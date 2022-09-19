There were 83 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Do you think pit bulls are dangerous or unfairly portrayed as a 'bad breed'?" The majority of responses were that pit bulls are not a "bad breed."
I've been bitten by German shepherds, Doberman pinscher and little ankle biters. Never a pit bull. The ones I've encountered were even-tempered. No one wants to be bitten by a canine ever. Homeowner insurance companies want you to know about dog breeds in the household. There are those breeds they deem a liability and charge accordingly. If we had dangerous people held to the same standard as animal control laws, these people would be considered a bad breed and what punishment should they receive? Canines can smell fear in humans and they react accordingly one way or the other. People bite, too, ask any police officer. DP from Lovell, Maine.
In addition to some dogs being violent, some of their owners forget that the street outside their houses is not their property. The streets belong to the town and people walking on the street have the right to be left alone. Their dogs have no right to be threatening people out in the street and just having an underground fence is not enough. This story is the most disgusting one I've seen in the paper for a long time and I'm badly offended. This also reminds me to pick up some pepper spray and hope some aggressive dog owner doesn't decide to spray me back or shoot me when I'm protecting my safety or the safety of others.
It is not the breed, it is the individual dog. A Chihuahua can be an aggressive dog. The difference is an adult human can pretty easily over-power an aggressive Chihuahua, so those incidents don't make headline news. Many pitbulls are sweet and loving pets. Cate from Conway
All pit bull dogs are bred for the size of their heads, and all mothers of a dog of the pit bull are condemned to deliver by Cesarean section. One fearless world leader, Winston Churchill was described as a pit bull. He comes from the fight scarred, bruised, bleeding, but with a smile on his face, for gripped in his teeth is the heart of his adversary clinched firmly between his teeth. Pit bulls represent the tenacity of his owner. EMLJR, Eaton
Pit bulls are affectionate, loyal, cuddly, athletic, awesome companions, give unconditional love, and when socialized properly make wonderful friends. Enter humans, dangerous mammals, using pits for fighting, mis-training them, and giving them a bad reputation. I think we are by far the "bad breed" in our exploitation of these magnificent animals, causing them suffering and in some instances, death because the use for fighting is so horrific. With a history of fighting and bull-baiting, by force from handlers, we see through no fault of their own, why they garnered a bad rap. Paralleled in training children, teach kindness and love, not brutality, and the results will be good. Laura Slitt
According to Judge Judy, these dogs should not be in the homes where there are children due to their dangerous temperament, so there is your evidence that they are dangerous.
Pit bulls are nice, until they’re not. That’s my comment.
It is the dog owner’s responsibility to maintain leash law for all dogs. Now what about all animals in fields all summer and winter without a barn? Loves all animals, not just one.
I was not pleased when my adult daughter moved in with us and brought her 3-year-old pit bull, as their reputation preceded her. Within a week ,her pit bull and I were very much in love. She is very playful, loving, responds well to instructions and is never a problem with children or adults. Like any breed, pits should not be judged by those which are poorly managed by ill-trained humans.
All dogs in their genes are not domesticated. They're wild animals. So if you want to have a wild animal, then you deserve what you get. I cannot see any rational reason why anyone would want a dog. All they are is a problem and they could be a potential problem in biting someone, because that's what they are, they are animals. People that have these dogs around children, they need their head examined because dogs are not domesticated in some respects. Good luck to you if you want to have a dog. I think it's a crazy idea. Any dog is a potential problem period.
It's nonsense that they are dangerous. Just treat them like a friend and all will be well
This is Cal in Conway.I think pit bulls are very dangerous. They break cars and everything else and people like myself don't have a lot of money to pay for the repairs.
In 10 years from 2009 to 2018, pit bulls killed 3,569 people in the U.S. and Canada, including 80 percent of all Americans who were killed by dogs. That's your answer.
If you don't think pit bulls are dangerous then I suggest you Google the words pit bull attack. Dozens and dozens of attacks happen all the time. This is a dangerous breed, and they usually attack members of their own family or people they know. They shouldn't be allowed to be owned unless you have a special license.
No particular breed of dogs is any better or worse than another. What is bad is the people who own them, and train them and allow them to become attack dogs or protectors. The people who own them don't get held responsible for their abuse of such animals. The animal pays the price by being euthanized. There's no reason why this dog can't be taken and seen if it can be worked with.
They're the worst dog in the world. I have witnessed them attack two different people, two different times. Then the animal control officer turned the dog back over to the owner. Something is wrong. I'm to the point now put the pit bulls down and the owners, too. They’re terrorists.
Please read the history of pit bulls. Dogs (pit bulls) are not inherently vicious; they are either trained, abused or not paid attention to properly to become that way. You should never approach a dog that you don’t know without permission from the owner, and if you see one off-leash, always be cautious. I currently own one of the sweetest dogs I have ever met. He is a pit bull. My husband and I took him to puppy school to learn how to handle our dog. He is not a vicious animal, though he may knock you over and lick your face clean. And that is only because he’s 70 pounds of goofy. So, yes, they are horribly mislabeled and feared for something that was a craze years ago. Stop hating on pit bulls. One bad dog doesn’t 100 bad dogs make. Ashley Kerr
My kids and I have been around several pit bulls, none of which were ever aggressive. Actually, by far the sweetest and most cuddly dogs I’ve personally encountered. My child has, however, been viciously attacked by a different “non-aggressive” breed. It’s really all about owners educating themselves and getting to know their dogs, their strengths and their limitations. It’s not the breed in my opinion. It’s about owners who don’t recognize and acknowledge their dogs’ limitations or what they’re capable of. Ashley Gore
All dogs can be safe or dangerous. What humans cause them to do, through love or abuse, determines their fate. Not that different from children. They are products of their environment. I'm not a pit bull owner (it's actually not even an official breed) but I have known lovable pit bulls and not lovable pit bulls — just like any other breed of dog (or human, for that matter). There are definitely irresponsible and responsible dog owners, no matter what the breed. I think pit bulls are unfairly maligned. Paul Kirsch
Not saying that the event is OK in any way. But honestly, maybe that selectman has some negative energy or isn’t a good person and the dog picked up on it (as they are highly intuitive beings). They’re literally nanny dogs to watch over children. Just like with every other dog breed, their “dangerousness” is a learned lesson in behavior based on how their owner trains and handles them. Savannah Rose
I owned a pit bull, and she was very loving toward adults, children and strangers, even other dogs. Any dog can be dangerous or loving, it depends on how their owners raised them, so I would look into the owners of this pit bull. Kelly Ann Lindley
I love dogs and I love pit bulls. It is the way they are raised, as with all breeds of dogs. Pam Atwood Morrison
There are no bad dogs — just bad owners. Brittany Furness
Not all pit bulls are aggressive. Heath McClelland
They get an unfair bad rap. I’ve been around many pitties owned by friends and they were smart, loyal and lovable. They were trained well. It is how they are trained and raised. Trisha Foster Antalek
All dogs are dangerous, that’s why I have a gun. Randy Marston
I love my pittie babies. I have four children. They have never once been aggressive. My dogs were raised with children and get depressed when there are no children home. They have been raised (not trained because of my own shortcomings) with love and affection. They, in turn, are the most loving and snuggly dogs I know. Lovessa Ruiz Dela Pena
I love my pit bulls. They are lovable. Most are, if raised inside and loved. Solona Pappy
Maybe the owner of this dog is the one who needs attention. Any dog can be dangerous. I personally know a very sweet, loving, well-trained pit bull loved by everyone he meets! It’s not the breed. Joanne Montgomery
My daughter has a pit bull. The sweetest girl. My son-in-law just recently got attacked by a bull dog, on a leash. Out walking by himself. Patty Joyce
Insurance risk statistics say that they and several other breeds are, indeed, “bad breeds” when it comes to insurance risk of having to payout claims. Paul Gallichotte
They are unfairly portrayed, just like Rottweilers. It’s all in how the dog is raised. Wyatt Coughlan Jr.
It's all in how they're raised and that goes for any breed. It totally depends on their owner. MJ O’Neill
Unfairly portrayed. David Tetreault
Anyone who categorizes a certain dog breed as dangerous is just ignorant and shouldn’t even be making such a statement. Some small dogs are more dangerous than the stereotypical “dangerous large dogs.” Ashley Smith
My Corgi was attacked by a French bulldog. It actually jumped out the window of the moving car it was in. That being said, I don’t disparage the entire breed because of that one poorly trained dog. I did have to kick it like a football to get it to release. My Corgi was not injured but she doesn’t like any dog to be near her now. Franklin Stephenson
The dog that bit the selectman is not a pit bull. People continue lumping all “bully” breeds into one and calling them all pit bulls. I can tell you that being in a profession that works with every dog breed there is, that I’ve never been bitten by one. I love all breeds and respect every individual for what they are and have never cast judgment on their breed. That being said, have I needed to muzzle a Pit for my own protection? Yes, along with every single breed that comes through my place of work because all dogs are unique in the way they need to be handled. I have had the pleasure of having pit bulls in my life as companions and will continue to for the rest of my days. I adore the breed because I know exactly what they need to thrive. The people who do not research breeds/breeders and chose them for status or for lawn ornaments are the ones at fault. Pit bulls have always had the potential to be amazing family members when they are set up for success. When training/socializing/mental stimulation is thrown to the wayside any dog is doomed to fail. Alyson Aulich
I witnessed a pit bull attack another dog, unprovoked. Several adults were trying to get the dog to release. Hitting it with a skateboard, turning the garden hose into its face, pulling its tail. It was horrific. Finally my husband grabbed a stick and got it under its collar, twisting and twisting to choke the pit. The pit released its jaws when it passed out. No, I do not trust pit bulls. Debra Crane Fobert
Any dog can bite. The way they are trained and socialized has more to do with how dangerous they are, rather than their breed. The following taken from an article states “AVMA or American Veterinary Medical Association conducted an in-depth literature review to analyze existing studies on dog bites and serious injuries. Their findings indicate that there is no single breed that stands out as the most dangerous.” Pit bulls can be wonderful, gentle, loving dogs if they are trained correctly. Johannah York
As many have echoed in the comments above, any dog has the potential to be amazing or dangerous. Environment, training, and enrichment can all influence a dog's behavior. Working in the veterinary profession gives us the opportunity to work with all breeds and more times than not, breeds who are considered to be naughty and dangerous are often not. If an owner is starting to see certain behaviors manifest that could be concerning, they should seek veterinary help and not wait until the dog has gotten to the stage of severe aggression, anxiety, etc. Please take pet parenting seriously, just like raising children, if you don’t give your pet the direction and obedience training to give them the tools to cope with day to day activities, then you’ve failed them as a parent. Caitlin Murphy
Any dog breed can be dangerous. Period. Mary Trussell
I got my pit (Cody) at 8 weeks old. He never barked and was the most lovable pup ever. When my son was born, Cody barked for the first time when someone knocked at my front door. I knew then he was my son’s protector. Cody and my son were inseparable best buds! Sadly, Cody had a stroke and passed. My son still asks for Cody back, his first best friend. I will say I am sorry for the unfortunate accident that occurred, but any time you are around any dog you need to be aware of your surroundings. Katie Washington
It’s not the breed of the dog, it’s the way the dog is raised and the training they’ve received. Hell, Chihuahuas are often more bitey than many large bully breeds. Cailin McMurdo-Minnich
I have never had a negative interaction with a pit bull. They have always been gentle and lovable. I did watch my own dog get attacked by two unleashed Jack Russell terriers once. A former boss was attacked by his chow. I think it has less to do with the breed and more to do with the owners. Amy Welch
In my personal experience, I find there are no bad dogs, only bad owners. If, for some reason, you find yourself with a dog that can be aggressive, you need to be 100 percent certain they are in your control at all times. I have encountered more nasty small dog breeds than large dog breeds. Kim Smith
All dogs should be under control and restraint. Owners have to understand the strength of their dogs, especially with leashes/runs. My pit bull mix is 35 pounds and broke through a leash rated for 35-45-pound dogs, because she has the strength of a 90-pound dog when her sight is set on something. (Ironically, the strength of a 5-pound dog when her leash is stuck on a few blades of grass.) Lesson learned, her leash has since been one rated for 125-pound dogs just to be sure. If your dog is tied out, it’s also important to make sure whatever the leash is attached to is strong enough to hold your dog. It’s really simple to take steps in making sure you’re being a responsible pet owner. Follow leash laws, too. Unleashed dogs, no matter what the breed, cause fear and stress. Your dog might be obedient, until its animal instincts turn on. It’s unfortunate that bully breeds get such a bad reputation, they’ll always be my favorite. April Surette
I do not think pit bulls are a dangerous breed and it is unfair to portray them as bad. This particular dog obviously has something going on that needs to be addressed, but I don't believe it has anything to do with the breed being the cause of the problem. Denise Reed
No bad dogs, just bad owners. I was bitten by a vicious chihuahua once, several stitches later. My point is the breed and size don’t matter, how the dog is trained and treated does. Shannan Budde
Anyone who says pit bulls are dangerous are ignorant! I've been bitten by several small dogs. Never ever been bitten by any dog on the "danger" list. All dogs can be dangerous. Loose black labs killed my neighbor’s leashed German shepard. The neighbor’s beagle killed my chicken and cat and other animals. It's all in how your dog is taught/treated. Usually it's the human who is bad, not the dog! I had a pitbull and she was the sweetest, most loving dog I've ever had. What did Tom do? Did he just walk by unknowingly and the dog charged? Was he being a jerk and antagonizing the dog? Why does Kimberly hate pit bulls? Where does her ignorance and hatred stem from? There's details missing from this story. Kim Goodrow
I believe that there are not bad breeds but bad owners. If you train your dog and take the time to teach them manners and obedience then you will have a good dog. If you neglect your dog, abuse and mistreat them, you are likely to have an ill behaved animal on your hands. There are also breeds that require more training then others, due to their natural personality and temperament. Don’t get me wrong, I have met a few dogs that the family has tried all of the above and they are just temperamental, crotchety and mean. Those dogs are not walking down main street and shouldn’t be. Susy Wilmot
I do believe all dogs are capable. But until you have experienced a dog or two snapping and snarling, coming at your face while dragging their owner at least 60 feet to get at you, you will change your mind. It happened to me; I am forever changed. Carol Samson
I feel there are a few “dangerous dogs” in any breed. I also feel pit bulls, in general, are not dangerous/bad. It is, in fact, the owners who are not educated enough about how to socialize and train them to be a “good dog.” Lori Brann
Interesting that this is the topic of conversation, especially when there's been 27 school shootings in 2022, more than triple any year before, leaving 59 of our children dead. Or the 679 mass shootings. Why don't we worry how to better protect our children than debate which breed of dog is more likely to bite? Kristen Lee
I agree it is the owners that make the difference. I have seen pits that are very lovable; others, not so much. The problem is their jaws are extremely strong and they can cause much more damage than say a lab. It is sad, but if this dog has bitten a couple of people already, then something has to be done. Carla Palmer
I’ve been bitten three times but never by a pit bull. Two mixed breed dogs and a chihuahua. Priscilla Bloomfield Gorveatt
I have five pit bull cross-mixes. If they are out, it's either in a large enclosed pen or on a leash and harness. They range from 11 to 1 years in age, and none have ever been aggressive with any one. Unless someone comes in uninvited they will bark, but not bite. I have lived through rotties, shepherds, dobbies, all labeled as vicious at one time. So, no, I don't think they are dangerous as long as the owners don't mistreat them or breed them to fight. Lisa Parent
Unfairly portrayed. Any dog can be aggressive. Laurie Drowns-Woods
You can look up traits and characteristics of any breed. For example: Bernese Mountain Dog, pulls awful on a leash, was bred to pull. Sure, that's an easy correction, but true to the breed. My Frenchie, easy to train, playful, friendly. My Shih tzu, loyal and loving to one, sometimes two people. Once they pick their person, don't walk by said person or try to kiss said person. They will bite. Pit bulls, bred to bait bulls. If not properly socialized and trained they can be aggressive toward other animals. Most sites "for" pitbulls even warn about their behaviors around children. I know people who own pitbulls, I've seen good ones, I've seen not so good ones. Personally, I wouldn't own one. But that's me. Cheri-Beth Stackpole
Staffordshire bull terriers also get a bad rap. Amy Martinese
It's not all how you raise them, it's genetics and how you manage them. Pit owners generally knew this up until roughly 15 years ago. Now every virtue signaling pit mommy wants to claim their dog is like any other. This is absurd. Aaron Wells
Any dog can be bad. It's the owners, I've known more chihuahuas to ever bite than bully breeds. Maybe it's time to organize a demonstration where all the bully breed families can get together in the valley and show how amazing and well behaved love bugs they really are. Krysten Leigh Keaveny
All dogs are different just like people. If you have a dog that can be mean you really need to watch it. My friend had a mean dog and any time it went outside it would be muzzled. Leona Adams
Any dog can be dangerous. I have childhood scars from dogs and none were pit bulls. Jennifer Lenotte
Pits are bred for extreme aggression. That aggression toward other pets/livestock can and does get turned on people with the same intent. Bulk of these dogs are dumped/rehomed because of their genetic aggression and then they boomerang from home to home. The dogs can't be trusted and neither can the owners who are also allergic to taking responsibility after an attack. Yeah, it is the breed. Over 300 pure breeds and thousands of mixes to choose from that are way better pets.
Pitbulls are beautiful animals, any dog can be dangerous. Unfortunately they tend to get a bad rap. Shannon Boudreau Welch
Depends on who is training it. Even a small dog can be dangerous if not trained properly. Diana Hoyt
Although facts are precise. They're continually set aside for opinions. Look at the raw data. It doesn't lie. Heather Costa
No dog who bites a politician is bad. Anthony Cloutier
They get a very unfair rap. Any breed can be aggressive. What hurts the dogs reputation is the very, very bad training the owners give or lack of. You get what you put in. Merle Cole Jr
Come meet mine, who is the biggest baby. Brandi Spurlock
There are no bad breeds, only bad dog owners. I think pitties are the most loyal and loving breed, though they, like many other breeds, are not for everyone. Maria Rea
Sweet kind dogs people last century trusted them with babies. People make them bad. Shep Kroner
I think if it was any other breed, this wouldn't have made the paper. As a pit mom, yes, the stigma is real. I walk my dog all around these streets and other than her being afraid of some humans, it's not been an issue. My dogs also are never off leash or unattended. I do understand sometimes they slip a leash or duck out a door — it happens we are human. I'm more likely to be chased by the screaming meanie ankle biter next door who charges at you when you walk by than you are to be bit by my pittie, unless of course you charge up on me with the intent to harm me or her but that's on you, not my dog. Shelly Durfee Burnham
It’s not the breed. It’s how the individual dog was raised. Mike Kelliher
Untrained owners are the problem not the dogs. If your dog is sketched out by strangers, keep them away from strangers. My pit is 11. He’s the sweetest, most loyal, lovable dog I’ve ever known. It should be based on a case by case. Not by breed. Kerry Keaveny
My pitbull is the calmest dog ever.It’s all in the way you raise them. Amy Marie
Any dog is capable of biting, it’s silly to pin one breed. Ever heard of a Belgian Malinois? Now those are biters. Caydran Emery
Bad breed. My 7-year-old niece died as a result of being attacked by two pit bulls for absolutely no reason. She knew these dogs as they lived next door. You just can’t trust them. Nancy Mershon Black
Greatest dogs. Jennifer Julian
So we euthanize all dogs that bite someone? Pit bulls are not naturally vicious but get a blanket bad rap. Mark Bryant
There are no "bad dogs," only bad people. Patrick Ramsay
Dangerous. Joyce Richardson Ciccolo
There are quite a few politicians I’d like to take a bite out of. Maybe I’m a bad breed. Dawn McHenry
