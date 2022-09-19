There were 83 responses to this week's Tele-Talk question: "Do you think pit bulls are dangerous or unfairly portrayed as a 'bad breed'?" The majority of responses were that pit bulls are not a "bad breed."

I've been bitten by German shepherds, Doberman pinscher and little ankle biters. Never a pit bull. The ones I've encountered were even-tempered. No one wants to be bitten by a canine ever. Homeowner insurance companies want you to know about dog breeds in the household. There are those breeds they deem a liability and charge accordingly. If we had dangerous people held to the same standard as animal control laws, these people would be considered a bad breed and what punishment should they receive? Canines can smell fear in humans and they react accordingly one way or the other. People bite, too, ask any police officer. DP from Lovell, Maine.

