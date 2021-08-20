There were 45 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “Do you think all employers should require staff to be vaccinated?” The majority of responses were no; 13 responders said yes, and there were two non-answers.
The vaccine should not be mandated. My answer is no.
The vaccine should never be mandated for anybody. This is a free country. And no government, no public or private company should ever mandate a vaccine or any medical procedure for any individual at any time. So a firm no.
Absolutely not. It's not a vaccination anyway. This is a glorified flu shot that you're going to have to have every year for the rest of your life. This area has no workers as it is. You start requiring that, you're going to be seeing hotels, restaurants and stores close. It's time North Conway got rid of their attitude and woke up. This is not China or Russia yet. People should still have the freedom to decide whether they want to have the vaccine.
Yes, employers should require vaccinated staff. Our personal freedoms end when our actions cause harm, injury or death to others, which COVID-19 can do. Not masking and not being vaccinated is antisocial behavior and totally irresponsible.
If we actually live in a free country, mandated shots of any kind have no place. This goes against our natural rights as human beings on this Earth. Any government or organization that mandates shots should be avoided, disbanded and put out of operation. We the people need to resist this medical fascism. Where are our elected officials in preserving our freedom? Steve from Brownfield.
Of course we agree with Joey (Plugs) Biden that vaccines should be given to all if you want to enter the public arena. It's only to keep you healthier. We also agree with Kammie Harris that if you have not been vaccinated by a specific deadline then perhaps a few days in the pokey (aka the can) will help change your mind. This does not apply to children or folks over 95 years old, so employers, be very stern about this matter.
Employers should absolutely not require staff to be vaccinated. It's absolutely wrong. People should be able to have a choice and not be forced.
No. Is everyone at The Communist Sun vaccinated? I don't think so.
Yes, if it breathes, it should be inoculated from the virus.
The cold truth is that not the government, your employer or anybody on earth anywhere at any point in time for any reason ever has the authority to force somebody to take some kind of drugs. You can look it up in the Nuremberg codes, you can look it up in our Constitution, you can look at our simple HIPAA laws, all that kind of stuff is nobody's business. There's no exception to that, because that's the destruction of freedom. And this is a free nation.
I do not think it is a good idea. What about the future for a small business and others that really need the help? What if a potential employee has outstanding credentials? That business will lose out financially and perhaps affect their reputation status, simply just because someone is not vaxxed. Pat from Tamworth
Employers should require all employees to be vaccinated. No exceptions. If they don’t, employers should put up a sign so noting. Thus I can choose to eat elsewhere or do business elsewhere where it is safer. Are you kidding me? Conway
No! VEJ in Redstone
Yes. Susan Fortier
Vaccines are a totally voluntary decision for any employee. Some medical facilities offer the flu vaccine, and if one refuses the flu vaccine, they will have to sign a refusal form and to wear masks and to identify as non-vaccinated by facility management with a sticker on their ID — totally by their choice. Tee Rendleman
Terrible, unethical decision. Most of these employees have had and recovered from COVID, when they showed up to work every day when the rest of the world was told to stay home. To ignore the efficacy of natural immunity is not science, it's an agenda which raises huge red flags. Laurie Banks
Yes! Janna Mclaughlin Levesque
Simply put, nope. Health freedom means no forced medicine. It means you own your body and are solely responsible for what you put in your body and how you choose to live your life. It means the right to choose whether you take an antibiotic or don’t. It means the freedom to decide whether to use nutrition, supplements, rest, and stress management to stay healthy or prefer a conventional medical approach. It means deciding for yourself whether you opt for the risks and benefits of pharmaceuticals or those of another kind of medicine to restore your health in the event you become ill. It means you are in charge and medical practitioners are consultants, not enforcers, of their health approach. Kristin Sidoti
If they’re not mandating it, then they’re trying to bribe you with something to get it done anyway. Jenn Lanum
No! It’s shameful! Just watch how this unfolds. Amy Stern
Get vaccinated! COVID doesn’t care about your rights! Protect your family, friends, co-workers, etc. Dennis Levasseur
Go ahead, keep complaining about the shortage of staff. There will be an even worse shortage of human beings on the planet if this ignorance continues. Vaccinate! Andrew Wadleigh
A vaccinated person can spread COVID the same as a non-vaccinated person. It's about wearing the masks. PERIOD. Susan Prescott
No, I believe everyone regardless of what field their employment is in should have the choice to vaccinate or not without fear of losing their employment. For a country with such a stark employment issue, I cannot understand jeopardizing the jobs of those who are employed and show up for work. Some people I know have been in these fields for decades and will leave because they are just not comfortable. Monica Ingham
I am an ICU nurse and have cared for COVID patients. I am vaccinated. I do not need anyone to mandate me to get a vaccine. I am an intelligent, hard-working nurse, and I risked my life early in the pandemic because so little was known about COVID and how to treat it. I stood outside on a -12 degree morning to give the vaccine and ensure that the people who needed the vaccine got it. Do your part to end this disease. Get vaccinated. I am sure my employer will be mandating the vaccine soon. I won’t have to worry about my job or a horrible death from COVID because I got vaccinated. Sue Santeusanio
As expected, lots of Darwin award candidates here. Good luck! Jesse Fenn
The media wants us all to fight. We need to stop responding. Dawn Marie Smith
Hospitals are already doing this in New Hampshire. So weird that they are putting people in a panic over this new variant yet firing our front-line workers if they don’t comply. If I recall correctly, we were so understaffed with the pandemic last year that they were begging for medical professionals and flying them all over the country where they were needed. Interesting how the narrative has changed and they are now disposable. Nicole Lail
For health-care facilities, yes; otherwise, no. Jim Nixon
YES!!! Dennis Vienneau
Yeah, don’t worry. No shortage of nurses, etc., in New Hampshire. Paul Gallichotte
So health-care providers worked all through the pandemic with no vaccine, because they were essential. And now are being forced to get vaccinated or lose their jobs? I find that horrible. Megan Cruz
No. The Almost Daily Sun just keeps asking the same question but changes the wording. Pitiful. Just pitiful. Philip Young
Working is a privilege in any private industry. You don't get to make the rules. You get paid to follow them. Felicia Mikki Shea
My body, my choice doesn't come into play anymore? Or is that just for killing babies? Chris Cronin
No. It’s a personal choice. If the virus is such an “emergency,” then one would think the government would be closing the border. Laurence Nash
For one, they cannot force people to take it or tell people they can't work, then HIPAA law and the Nuremberg Code are people's defense. Geno Leighton
So what happens if you work in health care and you can’t take the vaccine due to anaphylaxis shock? Tammy Moody
No way. None of their business. Jessica Johnson
You do this just to stir the pot. Watchman Noyes
You all think you have help problems now, wait till they are required to get a shot. Charles Ramsdell
Absolutely not. They're trying to do it in Massachusetts. And many health-care workers are already COVID survivors. Many with long hauler symptoms that are still not completely understood. Then you want to stick them with a vaccine that's not even FDA-approved. I'm all for the vaccine, but not mandating it. Mandating it makes no sense since it does not prevent someone from getting COVID or spreading it. John McDermott
Well, considering a 1-year-old is hospitalized in Arkansas and a 15-year-old is on a ventilator, sad day when ignorance rules and children suffer. Then stop all vaccines. Home-school your children to keep them safe. Oh, that's not important. Politics vs. the safety and well-being of children over super egos. Alexandria Clendenning
No. We live in a free country. My body, my choice. If they force the vaccines, the businesses will go under due to no staff. Basil D Goodwin
By definition, coercion, force, manipulation are all against the Nuremberg Code. Informed consent does not include coercion. Agartha Franklin
