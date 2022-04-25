There were 11 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you think Earth Day is an effective way to address environmental concerns?"
Not like it used to be. It's great to keep teaching young children, but really should be talked about every day. There are not enough people in the world who care or even believe in “climate change” issues. There are so many people in office spreading disinformation as well. Earth Day should be every day. Tammie Savini
For a day. Kate Briand
Well I know electric vehicles are not the answer. We can't afford to pay for what they cost. Most of us can barely afford to live. If I could turn back time, just a couple of years ago America was strong. Now, we are weak and headed for the worst yet. We were once one nation under God. Barbara Gifford
Earth Day is a great day of propaganda for the elites to bleed money from the slaves all for natural occurring cycles.What a sham. Abagnale Franklin
Sadly it hasn't had much of an impact.
Yes, because it brings to the forefront the horrors of climate change again. We agree with the bagman of the Biden crime family, Joey (aka plugs) that something must be done immediately to combat this menace. We particularly fear the mega-fires and dear lord help us with the melting glaciers. Where shall we go when the oceans rise? There is not enough room for us all on top of Mount Washington or is there?
Yes, it is for it allows me to address my concerns. No. 1, Making sure I have a big chunk of meat for my daily breakfasts. And No. 2, that the trash on my street is cleaned up by some well intentioned soul.
Earth Day is a great thing, but it ought to be every day. Town crews got time, they could send guys around to pick up trash and stuff that accumulates on the side of the road. We need to find some time to take pride in our own town. Rocky Thompson, North Conway
Well Mount Massachusetts Valley, look in the mirror every day and say “I did this.” You pathetic vaccinated zombies and your pathetic thinking. Shame on you.
It's not a way to effectively address people's concerns. But it's a way to honor yearly Earth Day and it's a reminder that really Earth Day is every day. Everybody needs to do your parts. When you see garbage on the ground, pick it up. If everybody just picked up a little piece of trash, that would help a little bit. That's just one of the avenues about Earth Day. If the town would supply maybe some trash can, the storefronts and businesses wouldn't be inundated with people's garbage. If you look around on the ground in the Mount Washington Valley, anywhere, especially in the village, there's garbage and masks. Garbage is my big issue and the fact that the town doesn't even put out any trash cans until Memorial Day. There's none all winter and even right now. You should have them out there. And you should be painting crosswalks as well. Maybe you should paint them red. All these things add up. If everybody just did their part, the world would probably be a little bit better.
No. Get off your big fat chair. Walk or ride a bicycle like I do. You’ll feel bettah, be healthier and save money. And turn off all those unnecessary obnoxiously bright halogen lights. The birds and animals will appreciate it, too. Anyone who disagrees is on drugs.
