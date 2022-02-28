There were 24 responses to this week’s Tele-Talk question: “Do you agree with the recommendation not to have to wear masks in indoor public spaces?” The majority of responses were in support of the recommendation.
I 100 percent support the mask optional school recommendation. This is happening at even the Boston Garden. They’re even getting rid of their vaccine mandates. It’s happening all over the country on every level and it’s time. If you still want to wear a mask, then wear the mask. The fact that it’s become normalized behavior is terrible. It’s terrible for kids. How about kids that don’t learn well and they need to see faces and expressions and lips? Everybody seemed to have forgotten about that.
This is Rocky Thompson in North Conway, I think they ought to be made to wear masks to protect people like me. I have severe lung issues. If they wear one, it protects me, not them.
I do agree with the recommendation not to have to wear masks in indoor public spaces. We need to get past this. COVID cases are coming down. If people don’t want to wear masks, they shouldn’t have to but if people still want to wear masks, they should be able to. People should be able to have the choice.
The pandemic is not over. We should do whatever we have to stay safe. We were doing OK until we were overrun by out-of-staters. They should put themselves in the shoes of those that cannot have the vaccine because of health reasons or allergy to the contents of the vaccine. They need to think of someone else besides themselves. Masks in school should continue. I just lost my niece to COVID and she had had all of her shots. Think about it.
Yes, I do agree. Enough already. There’s been enough studies like the Denmark one, and enough honest medical professionals coming out, like Dr. Malone, showing that masks don’t really make any difference unless it’s an N-95 worn properly. We’ve tortured our kids long enough with masks in school. Quit with the masks on the buses, too. What’s the difference when they’re as close in class and in a cafeteria as they are on a bus? All these silly, foolish rules, so those in power can feel important. We’ve had enough. We see through it all.
Masks should be required. Just like the Biden crime family’s Joey voices. The mask also helps hide one’s identity, which I enjoy, for it allows more liberties I would not ordinarily take without the mask. Free Ukraine.
Does this mean you’re finally going to stop abusing our children with your phantom nonsense?
Mask must stay. This is not the Mount Washington Valley. This is the communist valley. You have to maintain control over everyone.
Yes, I do agree with the recommendation not to wear masks in indoor public spaces. This is way overdue. If people want to wear a mask, they should wear a mask. If they don’t, they don’t have to. It’s a personal choice. Way to go, Bartlett and Madison school boards getting the vote out before Conway. They had to wait for the state to do it.
Despite the fact that COVID numbers are better than they have been previously, we are still dealing with this virus. We wear masks to protect ourselves and others. My husband and I are fully vaccinated, but we are compromised in age and health. We look forward to the day when we can be mask-less, but that day is not now. Ann Wilkins
Take your vitamins, exercise, and eat well. Or wear your mask, live in fear and go eat more McDonald’s. Deni Weeks
No masks anywhere except hospitals. Eugene Guinasso
We are all going to have different opinions, which is fine. That’s why it is and should have always been optional and individual choice. Kristen Giannini MacRae
Madison voted last week. Before Bartlett and Conway. Before the governor changed his recommendations. Madison Elementary has never required the children to wear masks full-time. They should be praised for giving compromise and power to the parents. Susan Hirtle
It’s not “no longer recommended.” They have no choice finally. Katherine Doyle Mercauto
Nope. Karen Ann
So what really changed? Nothing. The only thing that changed is many Americans are fed up with the government making idiotic mandatory demands. Philip Young
About time. If you still want to wear a mask that’s fine but give the kids and parents options. Josh Robichaud
Hundred percent agree. Craig Lane
Yes, I agree. Let the kids breathe. Basil D. Goodwin
The CDC has already put out guidelines that show that most of the country can remove their masks. I think people need to make their own minds up based on their own personal risk tolerance and that of their family. We should not have mandates at this point. Quentin Lewis
Well, why shouldn’t we? Cameron Lambert
I agree with the recommendation not to wear masks in indoor public spaces.
