There were eight responses — including a poem — to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What do you miss most about the live, in-person Fryeburg Fair?

I was just telling my boyfriend what I miss the most is the apple crisp and the night shows. Also it’s a time to catch up with people you don’t see everyday. Fair always made it feel like the kickoff to fall. Now I know fall is still here whether the fair is or isn’t but that’s how you knew fall was officially here. The fair was the start to wonderful things. It will be missed this year. I have been going since I was a child and I’ll be 40 next year. Love it all. Karen Andujar

Everything. That first day walk onto the grounds, breakfast outside in the cool air, the barns, the people, the concessions. Percheron's and Jose Duddy. Tod Anderson

I have never been there due to my disabilities, but my kids have gone with friends every year & continue to do so as young adults. What I will miss most is the "Fried Dough" they always brought home to me. Tammie Savini

People watching, playing the ponies and the ginormous oxen! Larry Day

Food. Roxanne Holt

Dah. Not having the fair. Eugene Guinasso

My annual dose of fried dough — plus the animals, especially the Oreo cookie cows, the Belted Galloways. Karen Cummings

A Poem: "2020, The Year there was no Fryeburg Fair," By Mike & Steph Davis, The White Gables Inn, Fryeburg, Maine

2020 has been rough, I’m sure we’ve all had quite enough

You know that you’re not my favorite year,

Yet another tragedy

You took the Fryeburg Fair from me

I simply can’t believe that it’s not here

This is always a special time

When everything is just sublime

But not this year, now I’m pretty pissed

While I sit in quarantine

My mind wanders and I dream

Of each and everything that I just missed

Animals should be everywhere

With diff’rent feathers, fur, and hair

The oxen pull the sleds with such vigor

The sheep are soft, the goats are coarse

Look at the size of that draft horse

I swear each year they look a little bigger

There are animals for the kids

Like those cute pot belly pigs

Down at Old MacDonald’s Petting Zoo

Missing this of course is sad

Though this year’s not all bad

At least there’s no manure on my shoes

Think of all the stuff I could get

With another stimulus check

And a little time in the craft barn

A coat, a sign, a pocket book

I would give them all a look

But there’s nothing here to buy, oh darn

I’d wield a saw, I’d thrown an axe

On Monday I’d be a lumberjack

Watching all the loggers on Woodsmen’s Day

The concerts should be in the air

Solo singers and bands everywhere

But alas there are no instruments to play

I really miss the giant slide

But maybe not the spinning rides

That whirl and twirl and flip till I get sick

I should be playing carney games

With rings and darts and guns to aim

Of course I’d win and the big prize I would pick

I could hang out at the grand stands

Watching real life events on demand

Chariots and horses, watch them race

On the races I may gamble

Then enjoy the pig scramble

Instead I sit with mask upon my face

No blacksmiths and no sugar shack

And what about all those snacks

The best of foods that make our mouths all water

No chocolate covered Oreos

Nor powdered sugar on fried dough

And no cotton candy for my daughter

No sausages and no French fries

And my favorite, whoopie pies

That’s enough, my mood is getting dimmer

Well maybe it’s for the best

No fighting traffic, I can rest

And I’ll even stay a little thinner

Oh forget it, this is the worst

No excitement no quenched thirst

But there is one thing keeping me in touch

I know the fair is coming back

And when it does I will attack

Next year I’m gonna eat twice as much!

So I’ll wait till next October

It may be tough to stay sober

A COVID vaccine must not be late

The Fryeburg Fair will come back strong

And right the 2020 wrongs

Next year’s fair will be truly great

