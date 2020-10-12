There were eight responses — including a poem — to this week’s Tele-Talk question, “What do you miss most about the live, in-person Fryeburg Fair?
I was just telling my boyfriend what I miss the most is the apple crisp and the night shows. Also it’s a time to catch up with people you don’t see everyday. Fair always made it feel like the kickoff to fall. Now I know fall is still here whether the fair is or isn’t but that’s how you knew fall was officially here. The fair was the start to wonderful things. It will be missed this year. I have been going since I was a child and I’ll be 40 next year. Love it all. Karen Andujar
Everything. That first day walk onto the grounds, breakfast outside in the cool air, the barns, the people, the concessions. Percheron's and Jose Duddy. Tod Anderson
I have never been there due to my disabilities, but my kids have gone with friends every year & continue to do so as young adults. What I will miss most is the "Fried Dough" they always brought home to me. Tammie Savini
People watching, playing the ponies and the ginormous oxen! Larry Day
Food. Roxanne Holt
Dah. Not having the fair. Eugene Guinasso
My annual dose of fried dough — plus the animals, especially the Oreo cookie cows, the Belted Galloways. Karen Cummings
A Poem: "2020, The Year there was no Fryeburg Fair," By Mike & Steph Davis, The White Gables Inn, Fryeburg, Maine
2020 has been rough, I’m sure we’ve all had quite enough
You know that you’re not my favorite year,
Yet another tragedy
You took the Fryeburg Fair from me
I simply can’t believe that it’s not here
This is always a special time
When everything is just sublime
But not this year, now I’m pretty pissed
While I sit in quarantine
My mind wanders and I dream
Of each and everything that I just missed
Animals should be everywhere
With diff’rent feathers, fur, and hair
The oxen pull the sleds with such vigor
The sheep are soft, the goats are coarse
Look at the size of that draft horse
I swear each year they look a little bigger
There are animals for the kids
Like those cute pot belly pigs
Down at Old MacDonald’s Petting Zoo
Missing this of course is sad
Though this year’s not all bad
At least there’s no manure on my shoes
Think of all the stuff I could get
With another stimulus check
And a little time in the craft barn
A coat, a sign, a pocket book
I would give them all a look
But there’s nothing here to buy, oh darn
I’d wield a saw, I’d thrown an axe
On Monday I’d be a lumberjack
Watching all the loggers on Woodsmen’s Day
The concerts should be in the air
Solo singers and bands everywhere
But alas there are no instruments to play
I really miss the giant slide
But maybe not the spinning rides
That whirl and twirl and flip till I get sick
I should be playing carney games
With rings and darts and guns to aim
Of course I’d win and the big prize I would pick
I could hang out at the grand stands
Watching real life events on demand
Chariots and horses, watch them race
On the races I may gamble
Then enjoy the pig scramble
Instead I sit with mask upon my face
No blacksmiths and no sugar shack
And what about all those snacks
The best of foods that make our mouths all water
No chocolate covered Oreos
Nor powdered sugar on fried dough
And no cotton candy for my daughter
No sausages and no French fries
And my favorite, whoopie pies
That’s enough, my mood is getting dimmer
Well maybe it’s for the best
No fighting traffic, I can rest
And I’ll even stay a little thinner
Oh forget it, this is the worst
No excitement no quenched thirst
But there is one thing keeping me in touch
I know the fair is coming back
And when it does I will attack
Next year I’m gonna eat twice as much!
So I’ll wait till next October
It may be tough to stay sober
A COVID vaccine must not be late
The Fryeburg Fair will come back strong
And right the 2020 wrongs
Next year’s fair will be truly great
